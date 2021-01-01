« previous next »
3-0 now, can't say it's undeserved Celtic have been the better team.
Celtic have been outplaying Rangers I hear, Rangers have been collapsing in the last few weeks.

If Celtic win, they go Top.

Also, Rangers fans were shouting that GVB was an upgrade over Stevie. Sour grapes and all that I suppose.
Hatate has had some half there, two goals and an assist now.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:31:20 pm
Celtic have been outplaying Rangers I hear, Rangers have been collapsing in the last few weeks.

If Celtic win, they go Top.

Also, Rangers fans were shouting that GVB was an upgrade over Stevie. Sour grapes and all that I suppose.

Celtic have bossed the game, could have been 3 up earlier, it's been Celtic vs the Rangers keeper for large parts of the match.
What a first half performance. Reminded me of our performance at OT couple months back.
I would love us to sign Abada
That was so bad :( Fair to say I won't be watching the second half now.

Already dreading seeing them win the league and get the auto-qualifying to UCL group stage after we did all the hard work over the last couple of years getting the league's co-efficient up high enough for it. lol
You wonder how Rangers are top. That was incredibly one sided.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:40:37 pm
You wonder how Rangers are top. That was incredibly one sided.
the stevie g effect?
Maybe Gerrard is a decent gaffer.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:58:23 pm
Maybe Gerrard is a decent gaffer.

Hate to say I told you, but the ones who were on the Gerrard thread calling him a negative manager, needs to watch this and see the light.
Only positive is only one point behind after tonight.  Shocking from Rangers.
could have been 5-0, 6-0 any other day.
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 08:39:10 pm
I would love us to sign Abada
we should sign Abada and Alaba.
Well in Celtic. Fuck the c*nts.
Unreal from Celtic fans in that 1st half. Their fans absolutely love Postecoglou. Lot of them saying the intensity of the football has been getting better and better, and something they have never really seen at Celtic park in the style they do it. 2 games in a row now Rangers have been conceded 3.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:24:28 pm
Well in Celtic. Fuck the c*nts.

The scum may have won the battle but they wont won the war.  Nasty club.
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:37:14 pm
The scum may have won the battle but they wont won the war.  Nasty club.

Haha . The fucking queen shaggers!!
Are they saying thats Celtics first win over Rangers in over 2 years? Given how often they play each other thats long overdue.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:38:37 pm
Haha . The fucking queen shaggers!!

Have celtic changed their preferences?  Usually the kids.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:58 pm
Are they saying thats Celtics first win over Rangers in over 2 years? Given how often they play each other thats long overdue.

Yeah, had lost 6 of the last 7 i think.
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:37:14 pm
The scum may have won the battle but they wont won the war.  Horid club.

2 horrid clubs in fairness.
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:41:31 pm
Have celtic changed their preferences?  Usually the kids.

Give your head a wobble for fuck sake
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:58 pm
Are they saying thats Celtics first win over Rangers in over 2 years? Given how often they play each other thats long overdue.

Think it is yeah, Gerrard had the beating of Celtic every time.
Great to see a Celtic win all the same. The league has been won at a canter there for the last what, 10 years.
Aussie here.  I didn't understand the hate when he was first announced.  Yeah he's not a big name but given the time he gets his teams playing decent football.  Made up for him.  Hope this Celtic stint gets his name out there to other top european clubs.
