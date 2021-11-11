Did they receive some compensation from Villa? I reckon they could've asked for upwards of £10 million since the PL market is so inflated.



Then again, if they win the league this season they'd pocket £30 million in Champions League revenue so I think they'll be alright. Especially if Gerrard decides to sign a couple of his old players, which he might. That being said, I don't understand how a club with 50 k in attendance can be so unprofitable all the time.



Think we got £4M in compensation.That note is something that the auditors put in every year that there's losses, it's a bit of a non story, the Herald had a similar headline last year.£23M losses aren't great, but they reckon half of that are losses due to Covid. They reckon they will get to break even by next year.As for the Old Firm finances, basically both need Champions League football to make a profit. Failure to get that, then they need to make player sales to do so. Celtic have been a lot better than Rangers at doing that, but it's only really now Rangers have player stgat other clubs might actually want.