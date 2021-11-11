« previous next »
Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread  (Read 266230 times)

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3760 on: November 11, 2021, 12:14:39 pm »
They'll be fucking raging, an ex-player getting the managers job
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3761 on: November 11, 2021, 01:38:50 pm »
They had Tony Vidmar in their sights, but he's learning with the Aussie u23's. They are hoping he advances far enough so he gets the job before Barry Ferguson moves on from Alloa and goes for the job.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3762 on: November 11, 2021, 04:45:36 pm »
Looking at what he did with Feyenoord, I think Rangers would do very well to get van Bronckhorst in.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3763 on: November 11, 2021, 06:12:22 pm »
There's a Rangers fan on Super Scoreboard crying about Gerrard leaving and saying it's especially bad as it's Remembrance Day  ;D
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3764 on: November 14, 2021, 02:58:56 pm »

'Auditor's 'going concern' warning on Rangers FC as cumulative losses reach nearly £80m over six years':-

AUDITORS have raised a going concern warning over Rangers FC as it emerged the club has accumulated nearly £80m in losses since the Dave King regime change six years ago.

www.heraldscotland.com/news/homenews/19715270.auditors-going-concern-warning-rangers-fc-cumulative-losses-reach-nearly-80m-six-years
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3765 on: November 14, 2021, 04:19:28 pm »
Did they receive some compensation from Villa? I reckon they could've asked for upwards of £10 million since the PL market is so inflated.

Then again, if they win the league this season they'd pocket £30 million in Champions League revenue so I think they'll be alright. Especially if Gerrard decides to sign a couple of his old players, which he might. That being said, I don't understand how a club with 50 k in attendance can be so unprofitable all the time.

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3766 on: November 14, 2021, 05:38:05 pm »
Id guess they pay some pretty whopping wages to the likes of Morelos, Defoe, Tavernier and his ilk without having any TV money worth mentioning. Will always be like that though because nobody wants to watch Scottish football outside of Scottish people and Scotland.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3767 on: November 14, 2021, 05:51:16 pm »
Think we got £4M in compensation.

That note is something that the auditors put in every year that there's losses, it's a bit of a non story, the Herald had a similar headline last year.

£23M losses aren't great, but they reckon half of that are losses due to Covid. They reckon they will get to break even by next year.

As for the Old Firm finances, basically both need Champions League football to make a profit. Failure to get that, then they need to make player sales to do so. Celtic have been a lot better than Rangers at doing that, but it's only really now Rangers have player stgat other clubs might actually want.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3768 on: November 15, 2021, 08:36:31 am »
RIP Bertie Auld. Some character :)
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3769 on: November 17, 2021, 02:43:42 pm »
I'm not Scottish but I found this mini documentary on the Scottish national team pretty decent, it is by COPA90

https://youtu.be/4N6NL0JGS9Y - It's Sh*te Being Scottish
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3770 on: November 22, 2021, 08:16:51 am »
Extra effigy and jersey burning in Glasgow today. Stevie leaves and they get rolled in the Scottish Cup Semi-final by Hibs.

All catholic final against Celtic. Aussie in charge of Celtic and another just scored a hat-trick for Hibs.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3771 on: November 23, 2021, 08:53:11 pm »
Saw the green brigade tribute on YouTube for Bertie
Definitely a thing of beauty
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3772 on: November 25, 2021, 06:12:31 pm »
BT have had to set up a studio elsewhere this evening as the Celtic pundits weren't given accreditation again. dear me.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3773 on: January 4, 2022, 03:11:55 pm »
Everton sign the young right back Patterson from Rangers.

It's a club record fee received by Rangers, which I think is quite strange given he's a young full back who's not played much first team football yet. Would have expected a team like them to have sold players for bigger fees than that.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 09:32:07 am »
My currant bun friends think its cracking business.
