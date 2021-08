Yeah, a better chance against the side who knocked out Olympiakos. #Logic. Rangers are awful, Ludogorets would have taken them to the cleaners.



I didn't watch any Scottish football last season or Europa League (empty grounds) but watching them yesterday and on Saturday I was shocked at just how bad they were. They couldn't string passes together, hardly any quality on the ball, nobody to whip a ball in. Woeful. And that was just the first half last night, I couldn't be arsed watching the second half.How Gerrard got that side into Europa League knockouts two years in a row is beyond me. That was the Rangers who were getting their arse handed to them by teams from Luxenbourg before he turned up.