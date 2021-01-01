« previous next »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 08:43:36 pm »
O dear Celtic.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 08:45:21 pm »
They are dreadful, can we please put to bed all the bollocks we've had to put up with for decades about them and Combat 18 FC being parachuted in to the Premier league please?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 08:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:45:21 pm
They are dreadful, can we please put to bed all the bollocks we've had to put up with for decades about them and Combat 18 FC being parachuted in to the Premier league please? Who lol?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 08:47:21 pm »
Rangers (2012).
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 08:51:11 pm »
When Celtic had players like Larson sutton.and rangers had laudrups ect when souness was in charge .had good teams then . Scottish football is garbage now . although can see rangers winning the league for how many years  Stevie g .sticks around.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 08:53:15 pm »
Do Celtic drop into Europa League qualifiers if they lose?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 08:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:53:15 pm
Do Celtic drop into Europa League qualifiers if they lose?
No, they get crowned conference league champions.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 08:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:53:15 pm
Do Celtic drop into Europa League qualifiers if they lose?
  don't know .a think so..that's what usually happens with them )
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 08:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:55:40 pm
No, they get crowned conference league champions.
o that thing .yuk .a thought we were going to.end up in that pissh.thankfully not )
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 09:02:42 pm »
Total rebuild needed by the looks of it. Another league title for Stevies CV incoming.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 09:05:29 pm »
This Danish team have made them look like amateurs, truly awful, there's not a player in the Scottish league that would even make our 25 man squad, a damning indictment on the whole league.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 09:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:05:29 pm
This Danish team have made them look like amateurs, truly awful, there's not a player in the Scottish league that would even make our 25 man squad, a damning indictment on the whole league.
  yeah  terrible so it is .. the state of football.up here  am a hearts man a wouldn't pay to watch this garbage )
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 09:14:39 pm »
Really shows how good a job Gerrard is doing up there with the consistent performances in Europe he's getting out of Rangers.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 09:16:22 pm »
I'll be charitable and assume it's down to the Danish Superliga having already started.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 09:59:51 pm »
Judging by tonight, Rangers will really need to f*** up to loose the SPL.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 10:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:55:40 pm
No, they get crowned conference league champions.

They play Jablonec in the Europa League. Nah, I've never heard of them either.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 10:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:05:29 pm
This Danish team have made them look like amateurs, truly awful, there's not a player in the Scottish league that would even make our 25 man squad, a damning indictment on the whole league.

This is the kind of bollocks people spout all the time. We have a player in our first XI who people said that kind of thing about.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 10:20:02 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:17:14 pm
This is the kind of bollocks people spout all the time. We have a player in our first XI who people said that kind of thing about.
Bollocks?, name one then, go on, if you're big enough to accuse me of talking "bollocks", back it up, go on then.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 10:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:20:02 pm
Bollocks?, name one then, go on, if you're big enough to accuse me of talking "bollocks", back it up, go on then.

Why? A Celtic reject is already in our starting line up.  :wave
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 10:25:12 pm »
Oh, and also our centre half. He played for a so so Celtic side.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 10:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:20:02 pm
Bollocks?, name one then, go on, if you're big enough to accuse me of talking "bollocks", back it up, go on then.
In a 25 man squad I'd take Alan McGregor over Adrian every day of the week.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 10:26:59 pm »
Edouard would be a decent back up striker for us.
