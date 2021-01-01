They are dreadful, can we please put to bed all the bollocks we've had to put up with for decades about them and Combat 18 FC being parachuted in to the Premier league please? Who lol?
Do Celtic drop into Europa League qualifiers if they lose?
No, they get crowned conference league champions.
This Danish team have made them look like amateurs, truly awful, there's not a player in the Scottish league that would even make our 25 man squad, a damning indictment on the whole league.
This is the kind of bollocks people spout all the time. We have a player in our first XI who people said that kind of thing about.
Bollocks?, name one then, go on, if you're big enough to accuse me of talking "bollocks", back it up, go on then.
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.
