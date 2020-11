You don't win a league title at a club the size of Rangers, play knockout football in the Europa, qualify for the Champions League and then see your next big step as taking over Reading and slogging it out for the Championship playoffs.



The quality at Rangers and in the Scottish league obviously isn't close to Liverpool and the premier league but competing in Europe and for league titles against Celtic are what is going to prepare him for the bigger jobs IMO. Anything can happen in the Championship, the margins are so small, Klopp or Pep could go there and you couldn't predict how their teams would fare. To take over at Liverpool the whole point is that you are better than 16/17 of the other teams and that you should be beating the lesser teams week in week out as well as having the tactical nouse to compete in Europe.