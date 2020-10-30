« previous next »
Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3120 on: October 30, 2020, 10:47:28 AM
Stevie is actually making Scottish football enjoyable. Celtic have had it too easy for too long it was incredibly boring. Their fans said it wasn't boring and they were loving it but one thing I have noticed (a lot of my mates are big Celtic fans). They've been very quiet this season with the old 'Celtic would rip up the Premier League' nonsense, because that would mean they would have to admit Rangers would too  :)
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3121 on: October 30, 2020, 10:59:33 AM
Quote from: slaphead on October 30, 2020, 10:47:28 AM
Stevie is actually making Scottish football enjoyable. Celtic have had it too easy for too long it was incredibly boring. Their fans said it wasn't boring and they were loving it but one thing I have noticed (a lot of my mates are big Celtic fans). They've been very quiet this season with the old 'Celtic would rip up the Premier League' nonsense, because that would mean they would have to admit Rangers would too  :)


Both of them are mediocre. Celtic will still win the league I feel, which in itself is still boring.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3122 on: October 30, 2020, 12:06:45 PM
The thing you can guarantee with Stevie is he knows all of this means nothing if he doesn't end the season with some silverware.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3123 on: October 31, 2020, 08:43:09 AM
WWWDWWWWDWWWWWWWW

In 17 games, they've conceded just four goals


Stevie unbeaten in 17 at Rangers
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3124 on: October 31, 2020, 10:46:21 AM
Quote from: rocco on October 31, 2020, 08:43:09 AM
WWWDWWWWDWWWWWWWW

In 17 games, they've conceded just four goals


Stevie unbeaten in 17 at Rangers

There faced something like 3 shots on target from thier last seven games.

Well coached side, with really good recruitment. Keeping it solid at the back, midfield can withstand pressure and play a bit, with forwards and wide players who can play direct with pace.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3125 on: October 31, 2020, 11:46:46 AM
Quote from: OOS on October 31, 2020, 10:46:21 AM
There faced something like 3 shots on target from thier last seven games.

Well coached side, with really good recruitment. Keeping it solid at the back, midfield can withstand pressure and play a bit, with forwards and wide players who can play direct with pace.

They are actually not that different from Liverpool in the way they are set up. Play a 433 system which is well coached & organised. Width comes from the full backs. Tavernier is like a poundland version of TAA. Barasic although not as dynamic as Robbo has great delivery as we seen from the goal in midweek.

The midfield is workmanlike, all knowing their roles. The like of Kamara doing a great job filling in when the full backs go forward. They like to win the ball back early, they press as a unit although not quite as high as Liverpool.

There's no doubt in my mind he's taking aspects out of how Liverpool set up & play, & modified for a lower standard of player & competition.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3126 on: October 31, 2020, 11:47:07 AM
Don't have any great interest in Scottish footy, I'd consider myself more of a Celtic person, but great to see Gerrard doing well. The amount of clean sheets they're keeping is very good. Would be happy for him to win the league or a cup and see them advance in Europe. If he can win the league, it would also be interesting to see if he stays for a few more years and builds something or goes on to another challenge. Would it be in England or abroad? I think somewhere in England for sure, but I'd love to see how he does if he went abroad.

Celtic have obviously had all the domestic success in the last ten years, but if he was to stay at Rangers and win the title this season, I think he'd do it again at some point in the next few years. From the outside looking in, it feels as if Celtic may be due to miss out on a couple soon. With them two being the only challengers though, it could always go either way.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3127 on: October 31, 2020, 10:33:03 PM
Well that was Bittersweet.

Winning a cup semi final against your biggest rivals who have played more than 2 months more of competitive football to have the news break at half time the last Hearts player to captain the club to a fantastic win in the Scottish Cup pssed away at 36. 

RIP Zal.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3128 on: November 1, 2020, 02:54:34 PM
Celtic 1-0 up, great curler from Christie.

https://streamja.com/9jl1v
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3129 on: November 1, 2020, 06:29:33 PM
Hearts v Celtic again in the final.

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3130 on: November 6, 2020, 01:45:46 AM
Christ but Neil Lennon is a shockingly bad manager. I hadn't realised that Sparta Prague were playing their reserves tonight and they still tonked Celtic at Parkhead.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3131 on: November 6, 2020, 07:01:06 AM
The job Brendan Rodgers did was overlooked because he was managing in a one team league but Lennon has taken Celtic backwards ten years.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 03:45:26 PM
Rangers 4-0 up before half time.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 05:24:52 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:45:26 PM
Rangers 4-0 up before half time.

Disappointed they only got the 8 in the end!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3134 on: Yesterday at 06:45:56 PM
It's a farce that league isn't it?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 06:49:23 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:45:56 PM
It's a farce that league isn't it?

Yeah only two teams will win it. Bit like Spain and Germany.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 07:06:49 PM
Title race will be between Rangers and Celtic in the end imo.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3137 on: Yesterday at 07:47:57 PM
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 06:49:23 PM
Yeah only two teams will win it. Bit like Spain and Germany.
When was the last time a non Old Firm team won it?, you only have to back a decade or so til when Stuttgart won the Bundesliga, with Wolfsburg shortly after, and Atletico Madrid won La Liga 7 years ago, so you're completely wrong.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3138 on: Yesterday at 07:49:25 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:45:56 PM
It's a farce that league isn't it?

You've probably got the most posts in this thread to be fair so something obviously keeps you coming in.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3139 on: Yesterday at 07:51:34 PM
Gerrard is doing gangbusters there, the goals conceded is very impressive.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3140 on: Yesterday at 08:23:20 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:49:25 PM
You've probably got the most posts in this thread to be fair so something obviously keeps you coming in.

His hatred of Rangers.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3141 on: Yesterday at 10:30:34 PM
Superb from Rangers again today.  Accies struggling with injuries but it was only the back end of last season when they won at Ibrox.   
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3142 on: Today at 03:29:05 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:49:25 PM
You've probably got the most posts in this thread to be fair so something obviously keeps you coming in.

If you don't like the league or willing to watch it because of the old firm dominating it or call it a pub league  just don't comment there is no need to.

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3143 on: Today at 03:30:22 PM
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:23:20 PM
His hatred of Rangers.

But the league wasn't a issue or have any comments when Celtic were winning treble after treble.

Id love nothing more if Hearts win the Scottish cup in December and Rangers win the league in May.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3144 on: Today at 03:31:33 PM
The league isn't great but Stevie has Rangers playing some brilliant football at the moment. Brendan had Celtic playing some amazing stuff and now look at him at Leicester so no reason why Gerrard wouldn't be able to the same if he managed a Premier League club.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3145 on: Today at 03:50:00 PM
Behind the scenes documentary on BBC1 Scotland about Hearts last season starting tonight at 9pm. I'm sure it'll be on iPlayer for those of you not in Scotland. Should be a bit more interesting than the sugar coated Amazon shows.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3146 on: Today at 04:01:32 PM
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:50:00 PM
Behind the scenes documentary on BBC1 Scotland about Hearts last season starting tonight at 9pm. I'm sure it'll be on iPlayer for those of you not in Scotland. Should be a bit more interesting than the sugar coated Amazon shows.

Am hoping this will be good I know the Hibs fans will be jumping on the bandwagon trying to get a laugh out of this  but we all know who gets the last laugh out of us  :wave

I have seen a few clips of Craig Levein on the show am hoping its not all about him I know they done a lot of recording when he was in charge then a lot when Stendal came in The players who will be in this have already left .

