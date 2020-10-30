Don't have any great interest in Scottish footy, I'd consider myself more of a Celtic person, but great to see Gerrard doing well. The amount of clean sheets they're keeping is very good. Would be happy for him to win the league or a cup and see them advance in Europe. If he can win the league, it would also be interesting to see if he stays for a few more years and builds something or goes on to another challenge. Would it be in England or abroad? I think somewhere in England for sure, but I'd love to see how he does if he went abroad.



Celtic have obviously had all the domestic success in the last ten years, but if he was to stay at Rangers and win the title this season, I think he'd do it again at some point in the next few years. From the outside looking in, it feels as if Celtic may be due to miss out on a couple soon. With them two being the only challengers though, it could always go either way.