I remember saying to a few Celtic supporting mates that Lennon was a big step backwards for the club, and a lot of them just wouldnt have it. Now, none of them can stand him.



He changed the whole "progressing" ethos that I think Rodgers instilled on the pitch and off it.



Back to the 80s.



I have a few mates who support both Rangers and Celtic my pals who support Celtic are divided with Neil Lennon a couple them are all for him and can't fault him because he is a club legend and a ex captain and the rest like you said feel like he has went backwards and was the wrong appointment. Personally I think that when Rodgers went they should of went out for a younger new fresh manager with new ideas who would of inherited a class squad of players left by Brendan . It looks like Lawwell looked at Lennon and thought he could manage to get 10 in a row and cut the budget and not give him as much Brendan was on or wanting for transfers . Since then Rangers have strengthened and look like they could stop the 10 this season .They spent 5M on the keeper in the summer Barkas they had Craig Gordon still at the club 37 years old who they wanted to give a contract to but wanting him to take a 70% pay cut . I haven't seen Barkas do anything outstanding or a standout performance that can justify them singing him and not keeping Gordon ( I am happy that they got rid of Gordon as he now is back at Hearts my Scottish team )My mate Paul huge Celtic fan is worrying now about the 10 and wants massive changes on and off the park next season if the title is not won