I remember saying to a few Celtic supporting mates that Lennon was a big step backwards for the club, and a lot of them just wouldnt have it. Now, none of them can stand him.
He changed the whole "progressing" ethos that I think Rodgers instilled on the pitch and off it.
Back to the 80s.
It somehow has became a sort of role reversal for the Old Firm & I still don't know how it's happened. When Gerrard took over he had to build a full new squad, never mind team, so there was a couple of years where they had to buy (& loan) lots of players each window, & it's hard to get any sort of consistency when you have to do that. Meanwhile Celtic had a settled winning squad, had a much bigger budget & much more sellable assets.
I don't quite know what's happened, because even with winning all the trophies of the last few years & still having the bigger budget, the Celtic squad seems a lot more unsettled. The past window or 2 it seems like they are having to integrate 4 or 5 players into the first 11, and they seem to be taking on more loan players than Rangers, which for them I would suggest isn't great. Rangers seem more in the position now of the current Liverpool team, settled & know their system inside out, & just adding a couple of players to compliment the existing core.