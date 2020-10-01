« previous next »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3080 on: October 1, 2020, 11:04:06 PM »
Simply outstanding.

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3081 on: October 2, 2020, 07:11:27 AM »
It's not that surprising to see Gerrard do well tactically in Europe when you think about it. He was always going to lean towards the Rafa Benitez European playbook than the Brendan Rodgers one.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3082 on: October 2, 2020, 07:31:02 AM »
Quote from: demain on October  2, 2020, 07:11:27 AM
It's not that surprising to see Gerrard do well tactically in Europe when you think about it. He was always going to lean towards the Rafa Benitez European playbook than the Brendan Rodgers one.
I saw an interview when he said he'd been on the phone to Rafa. Seems to have sought advice from Rafa and (good) Pep iirc. So not entirely stupid. If he can see himself as a manager who seeks help in his weak areas and relies on his assistants, he may have a reasonably successful future.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3083 on: October 2, 2020, 08:04:53 AM »
Read somewhere that both sides winning last night brings their coefficient up to guaranteeing a champions league place for the title winners this season. Massive result if true.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3084 on: October 2, 2020, 08:10:34 AM »
Quote from: damomad on October  2, 2020, 08:04:53 AM
Read somewhere that both sides winning last night brings their coefficient up to guaranteeing a champions league place for the title winners this season. Massive result if true.

That would improve the competition in the league also when there's something realistic to fight for, if you win the league.

I've got to say, since Stevie joined Rangers, that league got a little boost
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3085 on: October 2, 2020, 09:04:48 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  1, 2020, 10:27:20 PM
Rangers are such an odd side, in Europe they look really good and capable of contending with good teams, but are prone to weird results in Scotland. Think their top level is superior to Celtic now, but Celtic don't really have such deep troughs.

It's just the final step Gerry, of having the consistency all throughout the season. They've shown in games against Celtic last year that they are a match for them, but Celtic have the winning mentality of being able to win these games at Kilmarnock, Livingston etc on really rubbish plastic pitches whereas sometimes Rangers will struggle to get a result over the line.

As well Rangers have been right up there before winter break the past couple of years, but have struggled for form after it, so that will be something they really need to avoid. Maybe having no winter rbreak this year will help them in that regard.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3086 on: October 17, 2020, 12:23:20 PM »
So the first sectarian/bigot fest of the season and pubs in towns in the north of England near the border have shut to avoid travelling weejies causing trouble in their towns. What a USP these two vile institutions are for Scotland. Can they both get humpded today per chance?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3087 on: October 17, 2020, 01:58:34 PM »
Rangers 2-0 up.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3088 on: October 17, 2020, 02:53:07 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on October 17, 2020, 12:23:20 PM
So the first sectarian/bigot fest of the season and pubs in towns in the north of England near the border have shut to avoid travelling weejies causing trouble in their towns. What a USP these two vile institutions are for Scotland. Can they both get humpded today per chance?

A Hearts fan (I recall?) getting on their high horse about Sectarianism.

Deary me.  ;D

Let's ignore what Celtic fans and players face when they go to Tynecastle then.  :-X

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3089 on: October 17, 2020, 02:54:56 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 17, 2020, 01:58:34 PM
Rangers 2-0 up.

Big win that. Well done Stevie.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3090 on: October 17, 2020, 02:55:37 PM »
Quote from: bird_lfc on October 17, 2020, 02:54:56 PM
Big win that. Well done Stevie.

Could this be the season? I think so.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3091 on: October 17, 2020, 02:55:48 PM »
Bossed it from start to finish!  8) 8)
« Reply #3092 on: October 17, 2020, 03:01:26 PM »
Quote from: OOS on October 17, 2020, 02:55:37 PM
Could this be the season? I think so.

Nailed on, I reckon.

Fate.

I remember being really young when Rangers failed to get the 10 in a row or missed out a year in the middle. Can't quite remember. I was at a neighbours house for a birthday party or something, and one of the my mum and dad's mates was telling me to go up to one of the old fellas that supported Rangers and say "Cheerio to 10 in a row, Joe".  ;D

Think he was shocked. I was probably only about 4 at the time.  ;D
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3093 on: October 17, 2020, 03:01:47 PM »
When was the last time that Rangers won against Celtic before this win?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3094 on: October 17, 2020, 03:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 17, 2020, 03:01:47 PM
When was the last time that Rangers won against Celtic before this win?

The last game, just before the winter break last year.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3095 on: October 17, 2020, 04:24:33 PM »
Rangers dominate them every time they play now though Celtic still fluke a result occasionally. Shame for Rangers about the scandalous officiating robbery they suffered v Hibs otherwise the table would be even prettier for them
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3096 on: October 17, 2020, 07:52:11 PM »
Stevie is doing really well, great win!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3097 on: October 17, 2020, 07:53:43 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on October 17, 2020, 04:24:33 PM
Rangers dominate them every time they play now though Celtic still fluke a result occasionally. Shame for Rangers about the scandalous officiating robbery they suffered v Hibs otherwise the table would be even prettier for them
They're both shite, Rangers just less so
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3098 on: October 17, 2020, 08:54:21 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 17, 2020, 07:53:43 PM
They're both shite, Rangers just less so

Can only judge them on who they are up against. Rangers have done remarkably well in Europe since Gerrard has been there, so not completely shite.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3099 on: October 17, 2020, 09:00:15 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on October 17, 2020, 03:01:26 PM
Nailed on, I reckon.

Fate.

I remember being really young when Rangers failed to get the 10 in a row or missed out a year in the middle. Can't quite remember. I was at a neighbours house for a birthday party or something, and one of the my mum and dad's mates was telling me to go up to one of the old fellas that supported Rangers and say "Cheerio to 10 in a row, Joe".  ;D

Think he was shocked. I was probably only about 4 at the time.  ;D

Wim Jansen as boss, 97/98? Think Rangers gd won it every year since Souness first won it at that point?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3100 on: October 17, 2020, 09:25:37 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 17, 2020, 09:00:15 PM
Wim Jansen as boss, 97/98? Think Rangers gd won it every year since Souness first won it at that point?

Yeah, it would have been around then. I don't actually remember much about the games from back then, I started following it more the following year or in 2000 (along with Liverpool, too). I think I was lucky though in that I got to see some of the fiercest, most dramatic old firms in the years after that. A few of the all-time classics.

My dad's side is from Cambuslang, not far from Parkhead.  Used to go to the games quite often (3-4 times a year). I fell away from Scottish football not long after Rangers went under. Not arsed with it anymore.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3101 on: October 17, 2020, 09:26:06 PM »
Well done Stevie, hopefully his first managerial title will arrive at the end of the season.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3102 on: October 18, 2020, 07:21:52 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 17, 2020, 07:53:43 PM
They're both shite, Rangers just less so

Tbf Rangers are doing pretty well in Europe with Stevie. I think they have raised the bar a little bit and they are trying to play a watchable football, compared to previous years.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3103 on: October 25, 2020, 01:58:20 PM »
More dropped points for Celtic now 3 points behind with an inferior goal difference as well.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3104 on: October 25, 2020, 03:28:32 PM »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3105 on: October 26, 2020, 10:32:02 AM »
Rangers now sitting more comfortably on top, this is looking like the year for them and Gerrard.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3106 on: October 26, 2020, 10:33:00 AM »
Yep, looks promising but Celtic will put a run together at some point and Rangers have had sticky patches during recent seasons.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3107 on: October 26, 2020, 10:40:36 AM »
Quote from: ubb! please on October 26, 2020, 10:33:00 AM
Yep, looks promising but Celtic will put a run together at some point and Rangers have had sticky patches during recent seasons.
Rangers have better squad depth this season though. Itten, Defoe, Morelos and Roofe are quality attacking options for an SPL side.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3108 on: October 26, 2020, 10:56:26 AM »
Just watched the Celtic and Rangers games on Sportscene, the Celtic game was pretty entertaining but what I did notice was how many left footed players Celtic have. Thought Rangers easily controlled their game and Defoes goal was nicely taken, still looks sharp at 38. Don't watch a lot of Scottish footy but it seems Lennon may be skating on thin ice especially if they don't catch Rangers up.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3109 on: October 27, 2020, 10:09:31 AM »
Quote from: WhoHe on October 26, 2020, 10:56:26 AM
Just watched the Celtic and Rangers games on Sportscene, the Celtic game was pretty entertaining but what I did notice was how many left footed players Celtic have. Thought Rangers easily controlled their game and Defoes goal was nicely taken, still looks sharp at 38. Don't watch a lot of Scottish footy but it seems Lennon may be skating on thin ice especially if they don't catch Rangers up.

They have a tough game on Sunday in the Scottish cup semi ( FROM LAST SEASON ) they get beat on Sunday I can see him being sacked.  I don't like man or Celtic but you think they could do better with a manager than Neil Lennon spent a lot in the Summer and look the poorest Celtic team in the last 4/5 years.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3110 on: October 27, 2020, 01:20:24 PM »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on October 27, 2020, 10:09:31 AM
They have a tough game on Sunday in the Scottish cup semi ( FROM LAST SEASON ) they get beat on Sunday I can see him being sacked.  I don't like man or Celtic but you think they could do better with a manager than Neil Lennon spent a lot in the Summer and look the poorest Celtic team in the last 4/5 years.

I remember saying to a few Celtic supporting mates that Lennon was a big step backwards for the club, and a lot of them just wouldnt have it. Now, none of them can stand him.

He changed the whole "progressing" ethos that I think Rodgers instilled on the pitch and off it.

Back to the 80s.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3111 on: October 27, 2020, 01:40:14 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on October 26, 2020, 10:56:26 AM
Just watched the Celtic and Rangers games on Sportscene, the Celtic game was pretty entertaining but what I did notice was how many left footed players Celtic have.
I mean, historically Celtic used to have loads of left footers, while Rangers for years wouldn't sign a left footer.


One for our older West of Scotland readers  ;)
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3112 on: October 27, 2020, 02:39:14 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on October 27, 2020, 01:40:14 PM
I mean, historically Celtic used to have loads of left footers, while Rangers for years wouldn't sign a left footer.


One for our older West of Scotland readers  ;)

Im not one of your target audience but like the comment all the same! A mate at work uses that terminology (hes older, but from Warrington rather than west of Scotland)
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3113 on: October 27, 2020, 02:40:07 PM »
Quote from: blert596 on October 27, 2020, 01:20:24 PM
I remember saying to a few Celtic supporting mates that Lennon was a big step backwards for the club, and a lot of them just wouldnt have it. Now, none of them can stand him.

He changed the whole "progressing" ethos that I think Rodgers instilled on the pitch and off it.

Back to the 80s.

It somehow has became a sort of role reversal for the Old Firm & I still don't know how it's happened. When Gerrard took over he had to build a full new squad, never mind team, so there was a couple of years where they had to buy (& loan) lots of players each window, & it's hard to get any sort of consistency when you have to do that. Meanwhile Celtic had a settled winning squad, had a much bigger budget & much more sellable assets.

I don't quite know what's happened, because even with winning all the trophies of the last few years & still having the bigger budget, the Celtic squad seems a lot more unsettled. The past window or 2 it seems like they are having to integrate 4 or 5 players into the first 11, and they seem to be taking on more loan players than Rangers, which for them I would suggest isn't great. Rangers seem more in the position now of the current Liverpool team, settled & know their system inside out, & just adding a couple of players to compliment the existing core.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3114 on: October 27, 2020, 03:04:36 PM »
Quote from: blert596 on October 27, 2020, 01:20:24 PM
I remember saying to a few Celtic supporting mates that Lennon was a big step backwards for the club, and a lot of them just wouldnt have it. Now, none of them can stand him.

He changed the whole "progressing" ethos that I think Rodgers instilled on the pitch and off it.

Back to the 80s.

I have a few mates who support both Rangers and Celtic my pals who support Celtic are divided with Neil Lennon a couple them are all for him and can't fault him because he is a club legend and a ex captain and the rest like you said feel like he has went backwards and was the wrong appointment.  Personally I think that when Rodgers went they should of went out for a younger new fresh manager with new ideas who would of inherited a class squad of players left by Brendan . It looks like Lawwell looked at Lennon and thought he could manage to get 10 in a row and cut the budget and not give him as much Brendan was on or wanting for transfers . Since then Rangers have strengthened and look like they could stop the 10 this season .

They spent 5M on the keeper in the summer Barkas they had Craig Gordon still at the club 37 years old who they wanted to give a contract to but wanting him to take a 70% pay cut . I haven't seen Barkas do anything outstanding or a standout performance that can justify them singing him and not keeping Gordon ( I am happy that they got rid of Gordon as he now is back at Hearts my Scottish team )

My mate Paul huge Celtic fan is worrying now about the 10 and wants massive changes on and off the park next season if the title is not won  ;D 
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3115 on: October 27, 2020, 03:23:19 PM »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on October 27, 2020, 03:04:36 PM
I have a few mates who support both Rangers and Celtic my pals who support Celtic are divided with Neil Lennon a couple them are all for him and can't fault him because he is a club legend and a ex captain and the rest like you said feel like he has went backwards and was the wrong appointment.  Personally I think that when Rodgers went they should of went out for a younger new fresh manager with new ideas who would of inherited a class squad of players left by Brendan . It looks like Lawwell looked at Lennon and thought he could manage to get 10 in a row and cut the budget and not give him as much Brendan was on or wanting for transfers . Since then Rangers have strengthened and look like they could stop the 10 this season .

They spent 5M on the keeper in the summer Barkas they had Craig Gordon still at the club 37 years old who they wanted to give a contract to but wanting him to take a 70% pay cut . I haven't seen Barkas do anything outstanding or a standout performance that can justify them singing him and not keeping Gordon ( I am happy that they got rid of Gordon as he now is back at Hearts my Scottish team )

My mate Paul huge Celtic fan is worrying now about the 10 and wants massive changes on and off the park next season if the title is not won  ;D

They have had large budget advantages over Rangers & claim to be cash rich, but the Covid environment might be a bit of a leveller as well as their failure to qualify for the Champions League the past few years.

When you look at their finances, they basically need Champions League qualification to break even before player trading. Theyve done that quite well when they've had to (£20M for Dembele, £25M for Tierney) but the problem is a lot of the players they have replaced them with aren't as good. They still have assets such as Edouard, but it's not easy to replace them with the same quality as they have already seen.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3116 on: Today at 07:36:32 AM »
Another important European win for Gerrard. Surely this got to be the most exciting season for Rangers fans in recent years!
