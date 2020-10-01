Rangers are such an odd side, in Europe they look really good and capable of contending with good teams, but are prone to weird results in Scotland. Think their top level is superior to Celtic now, but Celtic don't really have such deep troughs.



It's just the final step Gerry, of having the consistency all throughout the season. They've shown in games against Celtic last year that they are a match for them, but Celtic have the winning mentality of being able to win these games at Kilmarnock, Livingston etc on really rubbish plastic pitches whereas sometimes Rangers will struggle to get a result over the line.As well Rangers have been right up there before winter break the past couple of years, but have struggled for form after it, so that will be something they really need to avoid. Maybe having no winter rbreak this year will help them in that regard.