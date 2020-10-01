« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread  (Read 187712 times)

Offline Pyro

  • no party no
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3080 on: October 1, 2020, 11:04:06 PM »
Simply outstanding.

Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 PM
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
  • 'The opposite of love isn't hate, it's apathy.'
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3081 on: October 2, 2020, 07:11:27 AM »
It's not that surprising to see Gerrard do well tactically in Europe when you think about it. He was always going to lean towards the Rafa Benitez European playbook than the Brendan Rodgers one.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3082 on: October 2, 2020, 07:31:02 AM »
Quote from: demain on October  2, 2020, 07:11:27 AM
It's not that surprising to see Gerrard do well tactically in Europe when you think about it. He was always going to lean towards the Rafa Benitez European playbook than the Brendan Rodgers one.
I saw an interview when he said he'd been on the phone to Rafa. Seems to have sought advice from Rafa and (good) Pep iirc. So not entirely stupid. If he can see himself as a manager who seeks help in his weak areas and relies on his assistants, he may have a reasonably successful future.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 782
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3083 on: October 2, 2020, 08:04:53 AM »
Read somewhere that both sides winning last night brings their coefficient up to guaranteeing a champions league place for the title winners this season. Massive result if true.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3084 on: October 2, 2020, 08:10:34 AM »
Quote from: damomad on October  2, 2020, 08:04:53 AM
Read somewhere that both sides winning last night brings their coefficient up to guaranteeing a champions league place for the title winners this season. Massive result if true.

That would improve the competition in the league also when there's something realistic to fight for, if you win the league.

I've got to say, since Stevie joined Rangers, that league got a little boost
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3085 on: October 2, 2020, 09:04:48 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  1, 2020, 10:27:20 PM
Rangers are such an odd side, in Europe they look really good and capable of contending with good teams, but are prone to weird results in Scotland. Think their top level is superior to Celtic now, but Celtic don't really have such deep troughs.

It's just the final step Gerry, of having the consistency all throughout the season. They've shown in games against Celtic last year that they are a match for them, but Celtic have the winning mentality of being able to win these games at Kilmarnock, Livingston etc on really rubbish plastic pitches whereas sometimes Rangers will struggle to get a result over the line.

As well Rangers have been right up there before winter break the past couple of years, but have struggled for form after it, so that will be something they really need to avoid. Maybe having no winter rbreak this year will help them in that regard.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3086 on: October 17, 2020, 12:23:20 PM »
So the first sectarian/bigot fest of the season and pubs in towns in the north of England near the border have shut to avoid travelling weejies causing trouble in their towns. What a USP these two vile institutions are for Scotland. Can they both get humpded today per chance?
Logged
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3087 on: October 17, 2020, 01:58:34 PM »
Rangers 2-0 up.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,217
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3088 on: October 17, 2020, 02:53:07 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on October 17, 2020, 12:23:20 PM
So the first sectarian/bigot fest of the season and pubs in towns in the north of England near the border have shut to avoid travelling weejies causing trouble in their towns. What a USP these two vile institutions are for Scotland. Can they both get humpded today per chance?

A Hearts fan (I recall?) getting on their high horse about Sectarianism.

Deary me.  ;D

Let's ignore what Celtic fans and players face when they go to Tynecastle then.  :-X

Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • JFT96
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3089 on: October 17, 2020, 02:54:56 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 17, 2020, 01:58:34 PM
Rangers 2-0 up.

Big win that. Well done Stevie.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3090 on: October 17, 2020, 02:55:37 PM »
Quote from: bird_lfc on October 17, 2020, 02:54:56 PM
Big win that. Well done Stevie.

Could this be the season? I think so.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3091 on: October 17, 2020, 02:55:48 PM »
Bossed it from start to finish!  8) 8)
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,217
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3092 on: October 17, 2020, 03:01:26 PM »
Quote from: OOS on October 17, 2020, 02:55:37 PM
Could this be the season? I think so.

Nailed on, I reckon.

Fate.

I remember being really young when Rangers failed to get the 10 in a row or missed out a year in the middle. Can't quite remember. I was at a neighbours house for a birthday party or something, and one of the my mum and dad's mates was telling me to go up to one of the old fellas that supported Rangers and say "Cheerio to 10 in a row, Joe".  ;D

Think he was shocked. I was probably only about 4 at the time.  ;D
« Last Edit: October 17, 2020, 03:04:42 PM by deano2727 »
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3093 on: October 17, 2020, 03:01:47 PM »
When was the last time that Rangers won against Celtic before this win?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3094 on: October 17, 2020, 03:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 17, 2020, 03:01:47 PM
When was the last time that Rangers won against Celtic before this win?

The last game, just before the winter break last year.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3095 on: October 17, 2020, 04:24:33 PM »
Rangers dominate them every time they play now though Celtic still fluke a result occasionally. Shame for Rangers about the scandalous officiating robbery they suffered v Hibs otherwise the table would be even prettier for them
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,960
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3096 on: October 17, 2020, 07:52:11 PM »
Stevie is doing really well, great win!
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3097 on: October 17, 2020, 07:53:43 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on October 17, 2020, 04:24:33 PM
Rangers dominate them every time they play now though Celtic still fluke a result occasionally. Shame for Rangers about the scandalous officiating robbery they suffered v Hibs otherwise the table would be even prettier for them
They're both shite, Rangers just less so
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3098 on: October 17, 2020, 08:54:21 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 17, 2020, 07:53:43 PM
They're both shite, Rangers just less so

Can only judge them on who they are up against. Rangers have done remarkably well in Europe since Gerrard has been there, so not completely shite.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthion and caricature.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,785
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3099 on: October 17, 2020, 09:00:15 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on October 17, 2020, 03:01:26 PM
Nailed on, I reckon.

Fate.

I remember being really young when Rangers failed to get the 10 in a row or missed out a year in the middle. Can't quite remember. I was at a neighbours house for a birthday party or something, and one of the my mum and dad's mates was telling me to go up to one of the old fellas that supported Rangers and say "Cheerio to 10 in a row, Joe".  ;D

Think he was shocked. I was probably only about 4 at the time.  ;D

Wim Jansen as boss, 97/98? Think Rangers gd won it every year since Souness first won it at that point?
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,217
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3100 on: October 17, 2020, 09:25:37 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 17, 2020, 09:00:15 PM
Wim Jansen as boss, 97/98? Think Rangers gd won it every year since Souness first won it at that point?

Yeah, it would have been around then. I don't actually remember much about the games from back then, I started following it more the following year or in 2000 (along with Liverpool, too). I think I was lucky though in that I got to see some of the fiercest, most dramatic old firms in the years after that. A few of the all-time classics.

My dad's side is from Cambuslang, not far from Parkhead.  Used to go to the games quite often (3-4 times a year). I fell away from Scottish football not long after Rangers went under. Not arsed with it anymore.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3101 on: October 17, 2020, 09:26:06 PM »
Well done Stevie, hopefully his first managerial title will arrive at the end of the season.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3102 on: October 18, 2020, 07:21:52 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 17, 2020, 07:53:43 PM
They're both shite, Rangers just less so

Tbf Rangers are doing pretty well in Europe with Stevie. I think they have raised the bar a little bit and they are trying to play a watchable football, compared to previous years.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 01:58:20 PM »
More dropped points for Celtic now 3 points behind with an inferior goal difference as well.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 03:28:32 PM »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,960
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 10:32:02 AM »
Rangers now sitting more comfortably on top, this is looking like the year for them and Gerrard.
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,288
  • He asked for it!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 10:33:00 AM »
Yep, looks promising but Celtic will put a run together at some point and Rangers have had sticky patches during recent seasons.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 