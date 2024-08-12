Hi. I didn't want to comment the other day because I knew this would be the outcome



I had the same thing with my little cat - been with me for 17 years and we had to send him over the rainbow bridge. The vet had found he'd had two massive cancer growths and in the end it was clear he wasn't happy, was trying to hide and couldn't eat or drink or even go to the toilet.



It's the saddest thing there is and we had to do the same with his brother a few years back after he was suddenly found with a blot clot that couldn't be shifted.





So, so sorry for your loss. It's hard now, but you have to concentrate on all the great times and special moments you shared together.



It's not been long since we had to make the decision and I'm still not over it yet, but try and think of the good times.









Take care



Andy x





I stopped reading the thread after your post on the 12th, it sounds like she suffered with the same problem as our Charlie did & I couldn't bring myself to tell you that we had to put him down.



You made that decision quicker than we could (something that still bothers me), my only only regret is that we may have prolonged his suffering.



Thanks for not sharing, guys. I was definitely not reading between the lines as well as my husband, who could read the vets much better than myself.When we took her in, we didn't expect to not take her home. But deep down I think we both knew she was not very well as we both separately found ourselves waking up in the night recently and going to find her and sleep with her on the sofa or spare room.The hard part is how normal she was otherwise acting - eating loads, not hiding away, going to the toilet loads. It was the 2 poop incidents (which the vet said were probably seizures), lethargy and losing weight. They are all quite major but otherwise she was normal - didn't seem in any pain when lifting her, mooching around the house etc...I wasn't really picking up what the vet was putting down, as she was really kind about giving us the time and space to come to the conclusion ourselves. I was for taking her back home and asked if it's something that's potentially months from happening and when she said not months, potentially a few weeks max I knew it was time. She said she was likely to deteriorate quite quickly at that stage - she could feel the liver inflamed and diagnosed seizures from some things we were describing. She had been asking us questions before that - we mentioned we were due to go away the weekend just gone and she was asking who was coming to feed her, how often, how long we were gone etc... but I wasn't able to read the signs.After we did it though, she did say she thought it was the right thing to do. But obviously they can't say that beforehand or guide you to a decision.Sorry to hear you both went through similar - I wouldn't be so hard on yourself for making that decision. I'm sure he was loved to the end and beyond.