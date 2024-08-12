« previous next »
redbyrdz

  Not content with one century, this girl does two together.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1160 on: August 12, 2024, 05:47:55 pm
Fingers crossed the vet can find what's wrong, and there's an easy way to treat it. :(
duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1161 on: August 12, 2024, 05:54:33 pm
Sorry to hear this Ciara, its not nice when theyre unwell and theres little we can do.

If she gets any worse Id consider taking her back to the vet before your next appt.

Hopes shes back to her best soon
owens_2k

  Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1162 on: August 13, 2024, 07:26:10 pm
Never claimed on insurance before but is the below normal practice?

My outdoor cat went missing but returned after 5 days limping (back leg). Took him to the vets and the vet said 'looks like it could be broken, gonna have to keep him in for a few days, do some tests etc. It's gonna be £2,200 and we will need half of that upfront now.'

So I paid £1,100 upfront which absolutely skinted me and a few days later they said its badly broken and he needs surgery but I'll have to pay an additional £3k before they'll do the surgery. I said surely the insurance should cover the remaining balance?

Surely thats the point of insurance? You can't afford a big bill so thats why you pay monthly for something that will help you out when the time is needed?

Oh and it also turned out he'd been shot! Metal pellet lodged in him somewhere.
duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1163 on: August 14, 2024, 09:29:14 am
In my experience most vets will allow you to pay whatever the likely excess is and then wait on the insurance to pay out the rest.
Check who you're with and what your policy states.

With Pet Plan weve usually completed a form which allows them to deal with the vets  directly to pay the remaining amount after excess up to whatever the max allowed in the policy is

Sorry to hear hes had such a bad time of it, there are some absolute twats out there. Cant abide any level of cruelty to animals
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1164 on: August 15, 2024, 12:09:39 am
An update on my situation unfortunately little Millie didnt make it home with us on Tuesday from the vets :(

The vet had noticed a massive deterioration in her in just the two weeks - the liver was inflamed, jaundice had set in and some of the situations I was describing she put down to seizures. 9years 5months almost. She felt so young but we knew it was the right thing to do at that moment.

Been a really tough 24hrs but we know she was so loved and so spoiled. And we didnt want her to be in pain.
redbyrdz

  No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1165 on: August 15, 2024, 05:00:47 am
Oh that is absolutely heartbreaking. Poor Millie :(
So sorry you had to let her go, it just doesn't seem fair when she seemed fine just a few weeks ago :(
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1166 on: August 15, 2024, 07:56:21 am
Hi. I didn't want to comment the other day because I knew this would be the outcome :(

I had the same thing with my little cat - been with me for 17 years :( and we had to send him over the rainbow bridge. The vet had found he'd had two massive cancer growths and in the end it was clear he wasn't happy, was trying to hide and couldn't eat or drink or even go to the toilet.

It's the saddest thing there is and we had to do the same with his brother a few years back after he was suddenly found with a blot clot that couldn't be shifted.


So, so sorry for your loss. It's hard now, but you have to concentrate on all the great times and special moments you shared together.

It's not been long since we had to make the decision and I'm still not over it yet, but try and think of the good times.

:(


Take care

Andy x
duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1167 on: August 15, 2024, 09:25:05 am
Really sorry to read this Ciara. So hard when you have to make that decision

Is it this weekend you see Taylor? If so hopefully that at least cheers you up for a few hours
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1168 on: Today at 02:31:12 pm
Thanks everyone - a week has passed and definitely feel a bit better about it, but still the tinges of sadness. But it was for the best.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1169 on: Today at 02:49:22 pm
I stopped reading the thread after your post on the 12th, it sounds like she suffered with the same problem as our Charlie did & I couldn't bring myself to tell you that we had to put him down.

You made that decision quicker than we could (something that still bothers me), my only only regret is that we may have prolonged his suffering.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1170 on: Today at 03:41:48 pm
Thanks for not sharing, guys. I was definitely not reading between the lines as well as my husband, who could read the vets much better than myself.

When we took her in, we didn't expect to not take her home. But deep down I think we both knew she was not very well as we both separately found ourselves waking up in the night recently and going to find her and sleep with her on the sofa or spare room.

The hard part is how normal she was otherwise acting - eating loads, not hiding away, going to the toilet loads. It was the 2 poop incidents (which the vet said were probably seizures), lethargy and losing weight. They are all quite major but otherwise she was normal - didn't seem in any pain when lifting her, mooching around the house etc...

I wasn't really picking up what the vet was putting down, as she was really kind about giving us the time and space to come to the conclusion ourselves. I was for taking her back home and asked if it's something that's potentially months from happening and when she said not months, potentially a few weeks max I knew it was time. She said she was likely to deteriorate quite quickly at that stage - she could feel the liver inflamed and diagnosed seizures from some things we were describing. She had been asking us questions before that - we mentioned we were due to go away the weekend just gone and she was asking who was coming to feed her, how often, how long we were gone etc... but I wasn't able to read the signs.

After we did it though, she did say she thought it was the right thing to do. But obviously they can't say that beforehand or guide you to a decision.

Sorry to hear you both went through similar - I wouldn't be so hard on yourself for making that decision. I'm sure he was loved to the end and beyond.
