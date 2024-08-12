Never claimed on insurance before but is the below normal practice?



My outdoor cat went missing but returned after 5 days limping (back leg). Took him to the vets and the vet said 'looks like it could be broken, gonna have to keep him in for a few days, do some tests etc. It's gonna be £2,200 and we will need half of that upfront now.'



So I paid £1,100 upfront which absolutely skinted me and a few days later they said its badly broken and he needs surgery but I'll have to pay an additional £3k before they'll do the surgery. I said surely the insurance should cover the remaining balance?



Surely thats the point of insurance? You can't afford a big bill so thats why you pay monthly for something that will help you out when the time is needed?



Oh and it also turned out he'd been shot! Metal pellet lodged in him somewhere.