redbyrdz

  No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,466
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1160 on: August 12, 2024, 05:47:55 pm
Fingers crossed the vet can find what's wrong, and there's an easy way to treat it. :(
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,588
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1161 on: August 12, 2024, 05:54:33 pm
Sorry to hear this Ciara, its not nice when theyre unwell and theres little we can do.

If she gets any worse Id consider taking her back to the vet before your next appt.

Hopes shes back to her best soon
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,237
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1162 on: August 13, 2024, 07:26:10 pm
Never claimed on insurance before but is the below normal practice?

My outdoor cat went missing but returned after 5 days limping (back leg). Took him to the vets and the vet said 'looks like it could be broken, gonna have to keep him in for a few days, do some tests etc. It's gonna be £2,200 and we will need half of that upfront now.'

So I paid £1,100 upfront which absolutely skinted me and a few days later they said its badly broken and he needs surgery but I'll have to pay an additional £3k before they'll do the surgery. I said surely the insurance should cover the remaining balance?

Surely thats the point of insurance? You can't afford a big bill so thats why you pay monthly for something that will help you out when the time is needed?

Oh and it also turned out he'd been shot! Metal pellet lodged in him somewhere.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,588
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 09:29:14 am
In my experience most vets will allow you to pay whatever the likely excess is and then wait on the insurance to pay out the rest.
Check who you're with and what your policy states.

With Pet Plan weve usually completed a form which allows them to deal with the vets  directly to pay the remaining amount after excess up to whatever the max allowed in the policy is

Sorry to hear hes had such a bad time of it, there are some absolute twats out there. Cant abide any level of cruelty to animals
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,319
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1164 on: Today at 12:09:39 am
An update on my situation unfortunately little Millie didnt make it home with us on Tuesday from the vets :(

The vet had noticed a massive deterioration in her in just the two weeks - the liver was inflamed, jaundice had set in and some of the situations I was describing she put down to seizures. 9months 5months almost. She felt so young but we knew it was the right thing to do at that moment.

Been a really tough 24hrs but we know she was so loved and so spoiled. And we didnt want her to be in pain.
redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,466
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #1165 on: Today at 05:00:47 am
Oh that is absolutely heartbreaking. Poor Millie :(
So sorry you had to let her go, it just doesn't seem fair when she seemed fine just a few weeks ago :(
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
