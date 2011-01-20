Our cat Neo is 4 years old and has FIV which she got from a mofo cat from the neighbourhood a couple of years ago. She can get anxious sometimes since then but she is mostly well and trusts us. She's an indoor/outdoor cat as she learned at an early stage how to open the kitchen window. We've gotten used to letting her out when she wants to go as it's impossible keeping her in. We now leave an upstairs window open at night which she uses to get in and out.In the last few months she's been bringing in dead birds (which are almost always the local goldfinch population) and leaving them at the bottom of the stairs for me to find in the morning. Thanks Neo for the gifts but......Two weeks ago she did it 4 days in a row. I'm not too bothered with disposing dead birds but this last week she's bringing us mice (dead or alive). This is something I'm not so keen on as mice can scurry away behind cupboards and such.We are at our wits end because she has also brought in shrews and these weird big beetle-like things in too. I fear that as she gets older the kills will be bigger. She's a really efficient predator. We have at times tried locking her in the kitchen but we don't want to be leaving the window open at night. She's been okay with this so far but she can meow loudly in the very early morning.Yesterday we put a collar with a bell on her to try to warn off any future victims. The upstairs window was left open for her. We don't know if she was out or not but there's no gifts for me today. She is however really anxious and freaked out today. She's displaying a lot of the symptoms of anxiety and I'm worried about her. She didn't eat her food last night but this is not strange for her sometimes. She did scoff down a load of treats which she loves. My poor kitty cat is not herself today and it saddens me to see her like this. But we had to try somethingIs it a case of keeping the collar on her for today and a few days after? Will she get used to it? The collar is not tight on her. We tried to put a collar on her before when she was very young but she got it off within hours. I did try again while wearing biker gloves but no joy. She's not completely avoiding us today but she is hiding a lot. Her pupils are huge. She's not meowing or swiping at us and she did let my wife stroke her today. Even if we try to take it off she will probably try to scratch and bite us. Has anyone had something similar happen and if so what did you do?