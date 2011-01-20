Has anyone got a House Cat they've had to leave in a Cattery before?
We are going on Holiday in a few weeks for 12 nights. We wanted to leave her with a family member or someone we knew well, but no one has been particularly forthcoming with helping, so we went and viewed a cattery that was recommended to us.
£12 a night, gets her own 'room' and fed as per a schedule we set and the lady who runs it seems to absolutely love cats. The cat is lovely, very affectionate and sociable in her own home with me and my partner. She can be skittish around new people and just hides if too many people come over our house. She's not great with her environment changing, so I'm a bit worried about her being affected long term by staying in a cattery she's never been to for the best part of two weeks.
We got her just before first lockdown so she never met another soul for 6 months or so and she has lived in two houses and was very sullen and withdrawn after we moved for a few months. Almost two years old.
Anyone had any experiences? She's so lovely we don't really want her to experience anything traumatic. I'm aware a lot of this sounds over the top but she's part of the family.
Definitely not over the top.
Sounds like my cat and his environment! Our cat is a bit of an introvert and is primarely used to me and my gf. He'll run off if someone rings the doorbell, but is a loveable cat when he's used to you
Our cat is in a Cattery evey Christmas-period when we're flying to visit family. This counts for more than two weeks each time. Sometimes he's there also during Summer holidays if we're travelling somewhere.
It's great. The cat get to socialize a bit and he's always returning nicely groomed and all. Haven't noticed any issues when delivering or when returning home. Except maybe that he's gained a bit of weight as they cannot keep his diet like we do. Also, as he's very spoiled in terms of attention here at home, he is very cozy the first week after returning home.
The cattery we're using holds around 100 cats, split into two yards/houses. It's really facinating really. You'll rarely see two cats in the same place outside as they are very dominant of their area. But in the cattery you suddenly have a 100 cats together and they all realise that they are on neutral ground
There are some prerequisites however; the cats must be neutered and recently vaccinated.
I'd check reviews online to see if anyone have experience with the place you're looking at.