We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.



We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.



It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone.