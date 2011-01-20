« previous next »
Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #960 on: Today at 08:49:21 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:22:33 am
He'll be back, cats are very good at looking after themselves.

If there are any empty houses or sheds, go out early and call him, you might hear him answer, if he's locked in and can't get out.

Are you in Liverpool?

On the Wirral. We've got stuff on Facebook and I think people's hearts are in the right places but I think we've been sent a picture of every tabby in New Brighton. It's my wife I feel bad for. I bought him for her when she was told she's going to be working from home and I'd be going back the office and he's pretty much slept on her knee every day since we got him.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:22:33 am
It's dinner and not lunch as well  ;)


Genuinely don't know why I said lunch. Don't think I've ever referred to that meal as lunch. Maybe I felt I needed to be more refined in a public forum.
redbyrdz

Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #961 on: Today at 09:52:41 am
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 08:49:21 am
On the Wirral. We've got stuff on Facebook and I think people's hearts are in the right places but I think we've been sent a picture of every tabby in New Brighton. It's my wife I feel bad for. I bought him for her when she was told she's going to be working from home and I'd be going back the office and he's pretty much slept on her knee every day since we got him.

Just asking because over here that facebook page "scouse pets 2" is really popular. We have this neighbourhood app "nextdoor" too, which has helped a couple of people find their pets, but not sure how active that is where you are. I think I drove all the neighbours crazy looking for mine last time too, must have been well dodgy, looking into all the entries and trying to spy into empty houses!

You'll find him. My mate's cat survived 8 days in shed once.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #962 on: Today at 09:55:39 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:52:41 am
Just asking because over here that facebook page "scouse pets 2" is really popular. We have this neighbourhood app "nextdoor" too, which has helped a couple of people find their pets, but not sure how active that is where you are. I think I drove all the neighbours crazy looking for mine last time too, must have been well dodgy, looking into all the entries and trying to spy into empty houses!

You'll find him. My mate's cat survived 8 days in shed once.

That's reassuring, thanks. Work is going to print off some flyers for us to ask people to check sheds, outhouses etc.

Yeah, I've been doing laps of the roads round here up all kinds of alleys and side passages with my hood up because its raining. There'll be flyers going round about me next.

EDIT: 2000th post. yay!
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #963 on: Today at 01:23:27 pm
My dad's cat used to fuck off for months on end for about 4 years. Would be gone for 3/4 months, then come back for a few days as if he had never been away, then fuck off again.

When I lived with my lad's mum, one of our cats didn't come back. Done all the same, Facebook, flyers, checking empty houses etc nearby. 6 months later she gets a PM from someone on the other side of town saying they reckon she has found our cat. We drove over, and the cat immediately jumped in our car and sat on the lads knee. I'm not convinced it was our one that went missing, though I did find it a bit strange it immediately jumped into the car.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #964 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone. 
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #965 on: Today at 02:11:57 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone.

Great news mate
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #966 on: Today at 02:22:14 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone. 

Pleased for you - that's great news.

A mile seems a long way!  Is it a built-up residential area?  I'm always a bit worried about my cat wandering a bit too far and being confused by similar-looking terraced streets - thankfully, my street is the last one so she can sort of only go in so many directions really, rather than being in the middle of an estate or something.

It's a horrible feeling though, not knowing.  Lost of one my cats on the road a couple of years ago, so I feel worried whenever she's out and a bit of time seems to be passing.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #967 on: Today at 03:01:50 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:22:14 pm
Pleased for you - that's great news.

A mile seems a long way!  Is it a built-up residential area?  I'm always a bit worried about my cat wandering a bit too far and being confused by similar-looking terraced streets - thankfully, my street is the last one so she can sort of only go in so many directions really, rather than being in the middle of an estate or something.

It's a horrible feeling though, not knowing.  Lost of one my cats on the road a couple of years ago, so I feel worried whenever she's out and a bit of time seems to be passing.

Yeah it's rows of semi-detached houses with gardens backing on to each other so it's not like I could walk down the alley looking over back fences. Considering he's only even gone into next door's garden and was too small to get out of either a mile seems so far. He must have got spooked or something and lost his bearings. It's quite cute how appreciative he seems that we found him.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #968 on: Today at 03:10:19 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 03:01:50 pm
Yeah it's rows of semi-detached houses with gardens backing on to each other so it's not like I could walk down the alley looking over back fences. Considering he's only even gone into next door's garden and was too small to get out of either a mile seems so far. He must have got spooked or something and lost his bearings. It's quite cute how appreciative he seems that we found him.

My parents' cat went missing for over a week last year - they're in a small rural village and I was fearing that they'd never hear anything/find him.  Eventually, a neighbour got in touch and said they'd seen a ginger cat in the window of another local house - he must have snuck in and then the owner had gone away for a week.  Dread to think what state the place was in when they returned!  Can only think he must have had some access to some food & water somehow, but I don't know the details!  Lucky cat, ultimately...!
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #969 on: Today at 03:28:09 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone. 

Great news, it's such a relief when they are back.


Bet he's back to normal in a couple of hours and wants out again.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #970 on: Today at 03:41:15 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone.

I'm so pleased for you,you must have been worried sick.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #971 on: Today at 03:52:04 pm
Thanks everyone, yeah I was worried but I was trying to be rational because my wife was really upset and assuming the worst. Just going to pop a bottle round to the woman who found him and phoned us. I would never have been so observant to notice a flyer and then register a cat a mile away may be the same one.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #972 on: Today at 04:00:49 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone.

Great news mate. They're wee fuckers sometimes  ;D
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #973 on: Today at 04:16:24 pm
Great news youve found him. Really pleased for you and the cat!

Fingers crossed he seems quite glad to have been found so wont wander too far again.
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #974 on: Today at 04:19:49 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:16:24 pm
Great news youve found him. Really pleased for you and the cat!

Fingers crossed he seems quite glad to have been found so wont wander too far again.

Are you a cat owner?
Re: Cat advice thread
Reply #975 on: Today at 05:08:18 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:19:49 pm
Are you a cat owner?

Yes.
Probably worded badly, I was hoping he wouldnt wander too far again rather than stating he wouldnt which may be how it reads. You can never tell with cats though, some definitely do like to wander off, just hoped with this one he seemed to have scared himself so may not want to do so anytime soon

Theres a fella I follow on Twitter, a writer, his mum and dads cat disappears for weeks at a time sometimes before returning as if nothing has happened.
