My dad's cat used to fuck off for months on end for about 4 years. Would be gone for 3/4 months, then come back for a few days as if he had never been away, then fuck off again.
When I lived with my lad's mum, one of our cats didn't come back. Done all the same, Facebook, flyers, checking empty houses etc nearby. 6 months later she gets a PM from someone on the other side of town saying they reckon she has found our cat. We drove over, and the cat immediately jumped in our car and sat on the lads knee. I'm not convinced it was our one that went missing, though I did find it a bit strange it immediately jumped into the car.