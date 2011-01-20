« previous next »
Cat advice thread

Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 02:46:39 pm
Cute cat there Damo!

My cat is now 9 months old and generally really lovely. Bit of an issue with her food though. After finishing up her kitten food, we moved onto Aldi's Vitacat and for the first few months she loved it, preferred it over Whiskas which she won't touch for some reason. One week Aldi were out of cat food, so we went to Asda, who were also out of own-brand. So we got her Felix, which she seemed to love.

We went back to Aldi's stuff and she seems to leave it - normally she's straight in the kitchen and all over you when her food is being prepared. At first I thought she was being picky (because she would eventually eat the Aldi stuff) but now, she's turned down Tuna (her usual favourite treat) It's just sat in her bowl. Oddly though, when I was opening a can for my lunch, she was up trying to get in the sink to sip and drink the juice/brine out of the can.

Anything to worry about or just being picky?
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 03:16:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 28, 2021, 02:46:39 pm
Cute cat there Damo!

My cat is now 9 months old and generally really lovely. Bit of an issue with her food though. After finishing up her kitten food, we moved onto Aldi's Vitacat and for the first few months she loved it, preferred it over Whiskas which she won't touch for some reason. One week Aldi were out of cat food, so we went to Asda, who were also out of own-brand. So we got her Felix, which she seemed to love.

We went back to Aldi's stuff and she seems to leave it - normally she's straight in the kitchen and all over you when her food is being prepared. At first I thought she was being picky (because she would eventually eat the Aldi stuff) but now, she's turned down Tuna (her usual favourite treat) It's just sat in her bowl. Oddly though, when I was opening a can for my lunch, she was up trying to get in the sink to sip and drink the juice/brine out of the can.

Anything to worry about or just being picky?

Are you putting the tuna in a new, clean bowl? Or in with existing food or in a bowl that hasn't been cleaned from when she finished her food?

I would only worry if she wasn't eating any food at all - it sounds like she is just being a bit picky after being spoiled with new foods!

My cat is the same - she will rotate in and out of two types of food, so I normally have both food in and just alternate - a few days of one type, a few days of the other and it keeps her interested and her toilet habits don't change as she is so used to it.

Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 03:17:56 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on January 19, 2021, 09:59:59 am

Here's Nico.

Wow!

He is super cute!
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 03:41:34 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 28, 2021, 03:16:29 pm
Are you putting the tuna in a new, clean bowl? Or in with existing food or in a bowl that hasn't been cleaned from when she finished her food?

I would only worry if she wasn't eating any food at all - it sounds like she is just being a bit picky after being spoiled with new foods!

My cat is the same - she will rotate in and out of two types of food, so I normally have both food in and just alternate - a few days of one type, a few days of the other and it keeps her interested and her toilet habits don't change as she is so used to it.
Thanks mate - I always clean her bowl because she's quite fastidious with cleanliness and won't really touch her food if the bowl hasn't been washed prior. I do think she's being picky because if we just leave the food there, she does eventually eat it.

Rather not pay £4 for a few sachets of felix twice a week!  ;D
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 03:45:01 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 28, 2021, 02:46:39 pm
Cute cat there Damo!

My cat is now 9 months old and generally really lovely. Bit of an issue with her food though. After finishing up her kitten food, we moved onto Aldi's Vitacat and for the first few months she loved it, preferred it over Whiskas which she won't touch for some reason. One week Aldi were out of cat food, so we went to Asda, who were also out of own-brand. So we got her Felix, which she seemed to love.

We went back to Aldi's stuff and she seems to leave it - normally she's straight in the kitchen and all over you when her food is being prepared. At first I thought she was being picky (because she would eventually eat the Aldi stuff) but now, she's turned down Tuna (her usual favourite treat) It's just sat in her bowl. Oddly though, when I was opening a can for my lunch, she was up trying to get in the sink to sip and drink the juice/brine out of the can.

Anything to worry about or just being picky?


Our cat has always been fairly funny with food and we went though stages where she would eat something for 6 months and then turn her nose up . The only constant she has ever had is Whiskers dry food first thing . In the afternoon for the last year we have massively alternated what she has  from Felix Soup either Farm or Fish , tuna and something called Webbox Lick E Lix where there are loads of different flavours

When we used to give her Whiskers / Felix or other wet foods she used to literally eat the jelly or gravy and leave the rest so that's why we went with the soups
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 03:55:07 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 28, 2021, 03:17:56 pm
Wow!

He is super cute!

Thanks, it's cute watching them grow, he's a bit more gangly and cat-like now rather than a ball of fur. We've had him just short of 2 weeks now and he's generally as good as gold apart from a manic hour in the mornings when he's trying to run up the curtains while I'm in meetings.

One thing I did want to ask anyone with experience is around playful aggression. Nico has two sides, when he's calm you can stroke him and he's lovely but you see a switch turn in his head and he becomes boisterous and wanting to play and he grabs on to hands and gnaws playfully but he gets over-excited and will bite a little too hard. We generally just walk away from him but he will always do it. I'm seeing different things online about how this is normal and he's learning and others which say they shouldn't be anywhere near your hands and they will just keep doing it into adulthood.

Is it just a kitten phase he will grow out of? I can deal with the odd little tooth mark because it is cute to be fair!
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 04:29:22 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on January 28, 2021, 03:55:07 pm
Thanks, it's cute watching them grow, he's a bit more gangly and cat-like now rather than a ball of fur. We've had him just short of 2 weeks now and he's generally as good as gold apart from a manic hour in the mornings when he's trying to run up the curtains while I'm in meetings.

One thing I did want to ask anyone with experience is around playful aggression. Nico has two sides, when he's calm you can stroke him and he's lovely but you see a switch turn in his head and he becomes boisterous and wanting to play and he grabs on to hands and gnaws playfully but he gets over-excited and will bite a little too hard. We generally just walk away from him but he will always do it. I'm seeing different things online about how this is normal and he's learning and others which say they shouldn't be anywhere near your hands and they will just keep doing it into adulthood.

Is it just a kitten phase he will grow out of? I can deal with the odd little tooth mark because it is cute to be fair!
Our cat used to do the same, we generally tried to distract her with toys and made sure she knew that attention or affection would be withdrawn if she went for us.

She doesn't do it now, a few months off being classed an adult cat so maybe it is more a kitten phase thing while they learn. I've never had a cat before so it's all new to me.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 04:49:56 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on January 28, 2021, 03:45:01 pm
Webbox Lick E Lix where there are loads of different flavours

Absolute cat crack!

Our cat LOVES this stuff. She is so intune to it, if we mentioned the word treat she goes mental as she knows one of these is coming her way.

If you want your cat to love you, get on this stuff!
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 04:51:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 28, 2021, 04:29:22 pm
Our cat used to do the same, we generally tried to distract her with toys and made sure she knew that attention or affection would be withdrawn if she went for us.

She doesn't do it now, a few months off being classed an adult cat so maybe it is more a kitten phase thing while they learn. I've never had a cat before so it's all new to me.

That's good to know, I assumed it was a kitten phase and we seem to be dealing with it the same way you are so hopefully I won't have an adult cat tearing me to shreds.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 04:55:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 28, 2021, 03:41:34 pm
Thanks mate - I always clean her bowl because she's quite fastidious with cleanliness and won't really touch her food if the bowl hasn't been washed prior. I do think she's being picky because if we just leave the food there, she does eventually eat it.

Rather not pay £4 for a few sachets of felix twice a week!  ;D

Tesco normally do boxes of food (we use either Purina Gourmet range or Sheeba range in gravy) - 2 for £8. And you can mix and match them with dry food.

So we will leave out a bowl of dry food all day for her to nibble at and give her one pouch of wet food normally and that does her. A bag of dry food lasts ages - weeks at a time, and one pouch a day means those boxes will last nearly 2 weeks. Our cat is quite good in that she is a healthy weight, has been consistently and doesn't seem to over eat whereas I know some cats do and can, so not sure it's advisable for all cats but it works quite well for us - there is always food there if she needs/wants it.

Have you tried dry food at all? It might be interesting to leave a bowl out and see how she takes to it. You can get small pouches/boxes so you don't have to buy a big one, just to test and see if she likes it. It might cut down on the amount of wet food you go through!
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 08:04:10 pm
My cat goes off her wet food now and then too, I alternate it and usually after a few days she's happy eating it again. She's usually on the Aldi stuff, but now and then webbox. Also alternate between the gravy and jelly stuff. Think they are just picky!

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 28, 2021, 04:49:56 pm
Absolute cat crack!

Our cat LOVES this stuff. She is so intune to it, if we mentioned the word treat she goes mental as she knows one of these is coming her way.

If you want your cat to love you, get on this stuff!

Same here. Favourite treat!
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 08:44:57 pm
Beautiful little kitty damo. Agree on the licky lix stuff, it's laced with catnip I'm sure!

Got a little issue with my cat. We moved into a new house a year ago but he always runs off to my mums house, which is half a mile away. No idea how he finds his way there because he has to go on some very busy roads. He sleeps here at my house for about four nights then runs off back there. No idea where he goes because most of the time I go to get him he's not there. And when my mum tries to feed him, he always wants it outside regardless of cold or rainy it is.

Is it because he misses his old grounds where his friends are? That I can understand but I have no idea why he never comes inside. Even when it was heavily snowing a few weeks ago, my mum opened the door for him but all he did was sit there and meow for food. Very weird behaviour.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 08:57:43 pm
Quote from: King.Keita on January 28, 2021, 08:44:57 pm
Beautiful little kitty damo. Agree on the licky lix stuff, it's laced with catnip I'm sure!

Got a little issue with my cat. We moved into a new house a year ago but he always runs off to my mums house, which is half a mile away. No idea how he finds his way there because he has to go on some very busy roads. He sleeps here at my house for about four nights then runs off back there. No idea where he goes because most of the time I go to get him he's not there. And when my mum tries to feed him, he always wants it outside regardless of cold or rainy it is.

Is it because he misses his old grounds where his friends are? That I can understand but I have no idea why he never comes inside. Even when it was heavily snowing a few weeks ago, my mum opened the door for him but all he did was sit there and meow for food. Very weird behaviour.

Does he go in when you're there? He might want to check up on  his territory, but then realise that you're not there, so thinks its the wrong house.

The busy roads on the way there sound scary. Maybe your mum needs to stop feeding him, so he doesn't associate going back with food?
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 09:08:03 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 28, 2021, 08:57:43 pm
Does he go in when you're there? He might want to check up on  his territory, but then realise that you're not there, so thinks its the wrong house.

The busy roads on the way there sound scary. Maybe your mum needs to stop feeding him, so he doesn't associate going back with food?
Nope doesn't even come in when I go there, just sits outside and meows.

He's gone there many times now so he must know a quicker way round there. Erm, about the feeding bit, I'm guilty lol. I feed him because I can't sometimes find him so I leave biscuits to stop him going hungry, should I not do that?
Re: Cat advice thread
January 28, 2021, 10:06:20 pm
Quote from: King.Keita on January 28, 2021, 09:08:03 pm
Nope doesn't even come in when I go there, just sits outside and meows.

He's gone there many times now so he must know a quicker way round there. Erm, about the feeding bit, I'm guilty lol. I feed him because I can't sometimes find him so I leave biscuits to stop him going hungry, should I not do that?

I he can find his way there, he can find his way back to where the food is too.
But I know its hard, I would probably leave food too lol, but it'll make him go back there. It'd be better to scoop him up, take him back to yours, and only feed him there.

Maybe get him a tracker, so you can find him? If it's fairly open, a gps one will work, if there's lots of houses, a radio one is better. I have a Girafus one, it works fine for what I need it, and the cat seems not to mind it.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 29, 2021, 02:14:12 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 28, 2021, 04:49:56 pm
Absolute cat crack!

Our cat LOVES this stuff. She is so intune to it, if we mentioned the word treat she goes mental as she knows one of these is coming her way.

If you want your cat to love you, get on this stuff!

Definitely , we only discovered them last year , First time I opened one I thought this looks vile and she won't like this . How wrong could I be  ;D
Re: Cat advice thread
January 29, 2021, 07:28:37 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 28, 2021, 10:06:20 pm
I he can find his way there, he can find his way back to where the food is too.
But I know its hard, I would probably leave food too lol, but it'll make him go back there. It'd be better to scoop him up, take him back to yours, and only feed him there.

Maybe get him a tracker, so you can find him? If it's fairly open, a gps one will work, if there's lots of houses, a radio one is better. I have a Girafus one, it works fine for what I need it, and the cat seems not to mind it.
That's the problem unfortunately, he knows his way there but not back. I always have to go get him and sometimes he even runs away from me! The fat cat

Used to have a Vodafone tracker but wasn't great, might try the Girafus one.
Re: Cat advice thread
February 2, 2021, 05:22:15 pm
Thank you for previous advice, all.

What RedByrdz has said seems to be the issue with my cat, she's just a picky little shit  ;D She now licks the gravy or jelly off her food and leaves it. I've been cleaning her bowls after every meal too, but sometimes she's just leaving stuff completely. There's definitely nothing wrong with her because she went wild for a bit of chicken we gave her the other day, and she always tries to get in the sink to catch any bits when I'm draining a tin of tuna etc.

I'm going to change her food and then rotate, hopefully she finds something she'll properly dig into, and we'll look to change it before she has chance to 'get sick of it.'

All this for a cat! Lovely little thing though.
Re: Cat advice thread
May 20, 2021, 03:04:14 pm
We're adopting a female tabby in a few weeks time.  We minded one last year for a couple of months for a friend and got very attached to her.

She's about a year old and has been spayed and vaccinated. She seems to have a lovely temperament.

Just wondering if anyone has any decent links for buying cat products whether food or litter / toys etc?

And any advice on how to help a cat settle into a new home environment would be appreciated. We have countryside around us so we're not sure as to when will be the right time to let her explore for herself.
There's lots of birds and other cats knocking about too.
Re: Cat advice thread
May 20, 2021, 03:23:50 pm
Quote from: Phil M on May 20, 2021, 03:04:14 pm
We're adopting a female tabby in a few weeks time.  We minded one last year for a couple of months for a friend and got very attached to her.

She's about a year old and has been spayed and vaccinated. She seems to have a lovely temperament.

Just wondering if anyone has any decent links for buying cat products whether food or litter / toys etc?

And any advice on how to help a cat settle into a new home environment would be appreciated. We have countryside around us so we're not sure as to when will be the right time to let her explore for herself.
There's lots of birds and other cats knocking about too.

I took in two from the RSPCA almost three years ago (RSPCA thought they were both about 4yo, though I think perhaps a bit younger).  Took them into a back room in their carry boxes, opened the door, put out a bit of food and let them come out in their own time & explore, without being pushy about it.  Once they seemed comfortable, I just gradually opened up the other spaces so that they could explore the house more widely room-by-room (same day).  Think I kept them in for about 6 weeks before letting them out - just supervised them in the yard the first few times, and kept some food on hand to coax them back.  When you first let them out, do it shortly before the meal time that you've established so they are inclined to keep close & come back.
Re: Cat advice thread
May 20, 2021, 03:42:28 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on January 19, 2021, 09:59:59 am




Here's Nico.

He was quiet all last night which was good. Got up to play with him for a couple of hours this morning hoping to tire him out knowing I'm working from home and need to be concentrating from 9am onwards but that hasn't stopped him from trying to climb up my legs constantly.

I'm just diagnosing from the picture you've posted and the descriptions you've provided, but it seems to me that your cat is suffering from severe cuteness. Have you thought about getting a second or third opinion from other informed forums? I suggest mumsnet or Facebook.
Re: Cat advice thread
June 8, 2021, 11:58:29 am
Hi all

We adopted a female tabby, she's about 1 year old. She's still getting used to us and the house.

We bought a climbing tower but she's a bit reluctant to climb it. We did tempt her onto it with a treat.

Just wondering would maybe catnip spray or a catnip toy be a good idea?

She's been waking us very early I think because she's wide awake at sunrise and wanting attention and has been meowing but we're trying not to go to her and create a sort of attention reward scenario.
Re: Cat advice thread
June 8, 2021, 12:13:30 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 20, 2021, 03:42:28 pm
I'm just diagnosing from the picture you've posted and the descriptions you've provided, but it seems to me that your cat is suffering from severe cuteness. Have you thought about getting a second or third opinion from other informed forums? I suggest mumsnet or Facebook.

Haha, just seen this. He's all lanky and teenage now but the best thing for him was being able to go outside. He is still too small to get out the back garden so we just let him run in and out and it burns all his energy off chasing insects. The week before he was allowed out (due to not being castrated) he was a nightmare. He can still get a bit bitey when we try to stroke him and he's in too much of a playful mood but hopefully he'll grow out of it.

Quote from: Phil M on June  8, 2021, 11:58:29 am
Hi all

We adopted a female tabby, she's about 1 year old. She's still getting used to us and the house.

We bought a climbing tower but she's a bit reluctant to climb it. We did tempt her onto it with a treat.

Just wondering would maybe catnip spray or a catnip toy be a good idea?

She's been waking us very early I think because she's wide awake at sunrise and wanting attention and has been meowing but we're trying not to go to her and create a sort of attention reward scenario.

The one thing I've learned from getting our kitten is basically they do what the fuck they like and it's usually the opposite of what you hoped. We bought ours two different types of bed and he actively hates both of them, spreading his legs trying to avoid touching them when you try and plonk him on them. We've bought him toys we think he's love but he would rather play fetch with a leaf.

He can be hit and miss in the mornings. Sometimes we don't hear a peep until we go downstairs to him, other times he can be meowing but will generally stop if it's too early and we ignore him.

He generally enjoys the catnip toys. My father in law brought us a little catnip plant that we keep in a pot in the garden. Weirdly he doesn't bother with it until you snap a leaf off then he loves it.
Re: Cat advice thread
June 8, 2021, 06:29:18 pm
Quote from: Phil M on June  8, 2021, 11:58:29 am
Hi all

We adopted a female tabby, she's about 1 year old. She's still getting used to us and the house.

We bought a climbing tower but she's a bit reluctant to climb it. We did tempt her onto it with a treat.

Just wondering would maybe catnip spray or a catnip toy be a good idea?

She's been waking us very early I think because she's wide awake at sunrise and wanting attention and has been meowing but we're trying not to go to her and create a sort of attention reward scenario.

Try the catnip, not all cats go for it. Mine likes those toys, but not more than other new toys, and is pretty meh about dry catnip. More important than the toy is that you play with them.

I'd try make the climbing tower interesting by putting something that moves on it (like tie a feather or one of those fluffy cat toys to the top, so that it moves a bit in the air). Then just leave it and pretend to not pay any attention. The cat might get curious and go and have a look. Or maybe put it somewhere where sitting on top is an advantage - like, you can look out of the window from there, or into the kitchen, or it's warm and sunny.


Regarding the early waking up - if you want the cat to sleep in, make her tired before going to bed. Plenty of playtime, or being allowed outdoors for a longer time.
Re: Cat advice thread
June 9, 2021, 02:23:59 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on June  8, 2021, 06:29:18 pm
Try the catnip, not all cats go for it. Mine likes those toys, but not more than other new toys, and is pretty meh about dry catnip. More important than the toy is that you play with them.

I'd try make the climbing tower interesting by putting something that moves on it (like tie a feather or one of those fluffy cat toys to the top, so that it moves a bit in the air). Then just leave it and pretend to not pay any attention. The cat might get curious and go and have a look. Or maybe put it somewhere where sitting on top is an advantage - like, you can look out of the window from there, or into the kitchen, or it's warm and sunny.


Regarding the early waking up - if you want the cat to sleep in, make her tired before going to bed. Plenty of playtime, or being allowed outdoors for a longer time.

Cheers. Yeah we have been trying to tire here out before bed. We play with her during the morning/day when possible.  The climbing tower is by the window and we have a birdfeeder outside so she climbs it to get onto the window sill to look at the birds but doesn't really spend time on the tower or in one of the sleeping bits of it yet sadly. She sleeps during the day like most cats but between 4 and 6am seems to be the time she gets active and wants us to know about it.
We bought a comfy bed and she has no interest in it, and I got a big cardboard box and made holes big enough for her to go in and our of as cats usually like exploring or playing in them and she blanked that too! :D  Instead she found a cubby hole behind the TV in the kitchen, like part of the cupboard unit which is her new sleeping spot so we popped a blanket in there and she seems content there as before that we found her sleeping on one of the beds.

Will maybe give the catnip a go and see if that is fun for her.
Re: Cat advice thread
June 9, 2021, 03:09:48 pm
Forgot to add her pic...

Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 08:30:10 am
5.30 this morning you could hear the birds outside going absolutely mental . Wife gets out of bed and looks out of the window and says Olive is bringing you a present so dash downstairs as she has just come through the cat flap and drops a bird at my feet that then decides to flap around the room

Weirdly enough we were discussing at the weekend that she hadn't brought anything in this year
