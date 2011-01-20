Cute cat there Damo!
My cat is now 9 months old and generally really lovely. Bit of an issue with her food though. After finishing up her kitten food, we moved onto Aldi's Vitacat and for the first few months she loved it, preferred it over Whiskas which she won't touch for some reason. One week Aldi were out of cat food, so we went to Asda, who were also out of own-brand. So we got her Felix, which she seemed to love.
We went back to Aldi's stuff and she seems to leave it - normally she's straight in the kitchen and all over you when her food is being prepared. At first I thought she was being picky (because she would eventually eat the Aldi stuff) but now, she's turned down Tuna (her usual favourite treat) It's just sat in her bowl. Oddly though, when I was opening a can for my lunch, she was up trying to get in the sink to sip and drink the juice/brine out of the can.
Anything to worry about or just being picky?