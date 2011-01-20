I'm just diagnosing from the picture you've posted and the descriptions you've provided, but it seems to me that your cat is suffering from severe cuteness. Have you thought about getting a second or third opinion from other informed forums? I suggest mumsnet or Facebook.



Hi all



We adopted a female tabby, she's about 1 year old. She's still getting used to us and the house.



We bought a climbing tower but she's a bit reluctant to climb it. We did tempt her onto it with a treat.



Just wondering would maybe catnip spray or a catnip toy be a good idea?



She's been waking us very early I think because she's wide awake at sunrise and wanting attention and has been meowing but we're trying not to go to her and create a sort of attention reward scenario.



Haha, just seen this. He's all lanky and teenage now but the best thing for him was being able to go outside. He is still too small to get out the back garden so we just let him run in and out and it burns all his energy off chasing insects. The week before he was allowed out (due to not being castrated) he was a nightmare. He can still get a bit bitey when we try to stroke him and he's in too much of a playful mood but hopefully he'll grow out of it.The one thing I've learned from getting our kitten is basically they do what the fuck they like and it's usually the opposite of what you hoped. We bought ours two different types of bed and he actively hates both of them, spreading his legs trying to avoid touching them when you try and plonk him on them. We've bought him toys we think he's love but he would rather play fetch with a leaf.He can be hit and miss in the mornings. Sometimes we don't hear a peep until we go downstairs to him, other times he can be meowing but will generally stop if it's too early and we ignore him.He generally enjoys the catnip toys. My father in law brought us a little catnip plant that we keep in a pot in the garden. Weirdly he doesn't bother with it until you snap a leaf off then he loves it.