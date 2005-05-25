« previous next »
Author Topic: Cat advice thread  (Read 58839 times)

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #880 on: August 17, 2020, 11:14:36 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on August 17, 2020, 11:09:48 PM
I've actually considered the slide, thought I was being silly :D Can't put bins there unfortunately. I do have a wooden bench but he never seems to jump on it for some reason.

Pallets is a good idea, might need to cut them down to size a bit though. Thanks for suggestions, might just have to experiment a bit to see what he will use. Fussy cat he is
They usually are if you try to help, probably ignore any attempts you make like youre an embarrassing parent. Hope you find the answer and make life a little easier for him
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #881 on: August 17, 2020, 11:23:04 PM »
Quote from: duvva on August 17, 2020, 11:14:36 PM
They usually are if you try to help, probably ignore any attempts you make like youre an embarrassing parent. Hope you find the answer and make life a little easier for him
Yeah it's super weird how he does that. I'll try to pick him up from the fence and put him down gently but nope, he wants to do a belly flop on the cold hard concrete. Strange creatures but that's why we love them.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #882 on: August 18, 2020, 08:34:25 AM »
How about a raised plant bed or a big plant pot in a corner? You could also try leaning a ladder against it.

My cat jumps down from 8ft walls, it does scare me, lol. She finds the lowest spot or jumps on bins if she can though.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #883 on: August 18, 2020, 02:13:16 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 18, 2020, 08:34:25 AM
How about a raised plant bed or a big plant pot in a corner? You could also try leaning a ladder against it.

My cat jumps down from 8ft walls, it does scare me, lol. She finds the lowest spot or jumps on bins if she can though.
To be honest, there's no guarantee that he'll jump on those because he always avoids the bench as well for some weird reason. Wish I had grass in my garden so atleast it would cushion the fall
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #884 on: September 30, 2020, 01:53:12 PM »
Hi all, considering having a cat. I live alone and have never had a pet before, so it would be nice with some company and I have always liked cats.

However as a student I have a limited budget and browsing online it seems the annual cost for a cat (in Norway anyways, most expensive place on earth) is around 2000 quid (!) which I find mindboggling. These expenses consists of food/commodities (which I obviously had accounted for) and  insurance/vaccines and occasional cat hotels, which drives up the cost.

So I wonder, those of you who own cats - do you pay all of this (insurance/vaccine), and are you legally required? And if I dont, is it unethical? I mean I just want a cat - care and attend for it, have someone else watch it while I'm away - at the least cost/paperwork as possible. I understand having a pet is a big responsibility and I have all the time and care in the world for it, but not this kind of money and surley it dosen't have to be so expensive?

Cheers in advance
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #885 on: September 30, 2020, 02:57:11 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on September 30, 2020, 01:53:12 PM
Hi all, considering having a cat. I live alone and have never had a pet before, so it would be nice with some company and I have always liked cats.

However as a student I have a limited budget and browsing online it seems the annual cost for a cat (in Norway anyways, most expensive place on earth) is around 2000 quid (!) which I find mindboggling. These expenses consists of food/commodities (which I obviously had accounted for) and  insurance/vaccines and occasional cat hotels, which drives up the cost.

So I wonder, those of you who own cats - do you pay all of this (insurance/vaccine), and are you legally required? And if I dont, is it unethical? I mean I just want a cat - care and attend for it, have someone else watch it while I'm away - at the least cost/paperwork as possible. I understand having a pet is a big responsibility and I have all the time and care in the world for it, but not this kind of money and surley it dosen't have to be so expensive?

Cheers in advance

If youre worried about the expense its probably worth looking at some level of pet insurance, although theres usually an excess it can really help if there are any big bills for injuries or illnesses.
Where would you get the cat from, a rescue centre or shelter? Usually a donation to pay but lots of unwanted cats needing a home and some of the things such as micro chipping etc may already have been taken care of.

It might be worth looking at a 1-2 year old or above so you dont have to go through all the kitten stuff such as spaying etc. which adds to the expense at the beginning. Aside from this the main costs are obviously food and flea/worming treatment and annual booster - it shouldnt reach £2k a year. Most of the time theyll be fine although later in life some do develop medical issues that require regular medication, you just have to be aware that accidents and illnesses can happen, which is where the insurance comes in handy if you can afford it.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #886 on: September 30, 2020, 03:15:04 PM »
Was hoping for some cat advice - not judgment as I'll freely admit we've made mistakes. So me and the missus got a kitten during lockdown - she's now 4 months old. She's lovely (some biting and scratching in a playful way, nothing too aggressive) but is a problem at night. At first we were shutting her in the kitchen (some may think this inhumane) with some toys, her scratch posts, her bed and food and water. And she was fine... Until she wasn't.

She's allowed every in the house throughout the day which may have been the problem, letting her into our bedroom during the day. Now at night, she cries for around an hour when we put her down, then sporadically through the night, or on the rare occasions she doesn't, she's always up around 05:30 crying. It's getting to the point where she's interrupting our sleep badly. She can't be in the room with us as when we've tried, she won't stay in her bed. Which would be fine, but even if she falls asleep between us or somewhere on our bed, she will jump at us with any little fidget, and likes to jump on our heads which are the only exposed parts. Not in an aggressive way, in a playful way, but it's enough to wake you up when there's a small animal walking across your head or batting at your face.

We've tried a lot of different things. Even playing with her for ages before bed and giving her a hefty meal doesn't seem to do the trick. If she's in with us, we sleep terribly and she doesn't ever take herself off anywhere else in the house, she wants to be near us. If she's not in with us, we feel awful hearing her cry at night and in the morning and it's still (to a lesser extent) stopping our sleep. It's worth noting that when you let her out of the kitchen in the mornings she likes being fussed and doesn't seem to give a shit that she's been separated as such as she goes off and does her own thing. It may be a restriction of the space she has rather than access to us she has a problem with.

I realise we've sent her mixed signals by trying different approaches, any tips or help at all from experienced cat owners? I've only ever had dogs before.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #887 on: September 30, 2020, 03:30:20 PM »
Quote from: duvva on September 30, 2020, 02:57:11 PM
If youre worried about the expense its probably worth looking at some level of pet insurance, although theres usually an excess it can really help if there are any big bills for injuries or illnesses.
Where would you get the cat from, a rescue centre or shelter? Usually a donation to pay but lots of unwanted cats needing a home and some of the things such as micro chipping etc may already have been taken care of.

It might be worth looking at a 1-2 year old or above so you dont have to go through all the kitten stuff such as spaying etc. which adds to the expense at the beginning. Aside from this the main costs are obviously food and flea/worming treatment and annual booster - it shouldnt reach £2k a year. Most of the time theyll be fine although later in life some do develop medical issues that require regular medication, you just have to be aware that accidents and illnesses can happen, which is where the insurance comes in handy if you can afford it.
Thanks a lot, will also speak to some friends with cats. I think the easiest would be to get one from a public shelter - it seems you pay a fee of around 100 quid with vaccines, chip etc included. Will look at a reasonable insurance, maybe I can integrate one with my existing deal
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #888 on: September 30, 2020, 06:20:59 PM »
That sounds like a plan.  Most rescues will have cats of varying ages and kittens at times  (such as now - increasingly so as some people still don't get them neutered ::) )
Rescue cats are great and the staff there would be able to tell you which would work for you - such as cars used to being alone by day, shy or outgoing...
Cats still want to play when they are older so don't be put off if they aren't a kitten. My eldest is 14 and still plays :) And adult cats are less likely to bite wires, climb curtains etc. Good luck.

Its much better for your cat to be vaccinated and if you want it to stay in a cattery when you are away it would have to be- they need to see your vaccinations certificate. But as others have said, some vets do plans now so it spreads the cost.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #889 on: September 30, 2020, 07:59:02 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on September 30, 2020, 01:53:12 PM
Hi all, considering having a cat. I live alone and have never had a pet before, so it would be nice with some company and I have always liked cats.

However as a student I have a limited budget and browsing online it seems the annual cost for a cat (in Norway anyways, most expensive place on earth) is around 2000 quid (!) which I find mindboggling. These expenses consists of food/commodities (which I obviously had accounted for) and  insurance/vaccines and occasional cat hotels, which drives up the cost.

So I wonder, those of you who own cats - do you pay all of this (insurance/vaccine), and are you legally required? And if I dont, is it unethical? I mean I just want a cat - care and attend for it, have someone else watch it while I'm away - at the least cost/paperwork as possible. I understand having a pet is a big responsibility and I have all the time and care in the world for it, but not this kind of money and surley it dosen't have to be so expensive?

Cheers in advance

I don't know about Norway, it's an expensive place! But here in the UK I pay something like £140/year for the vet, which includes vaccinations, flea and worm treatment (it's some sort of plan the vet offers). It's not an insurance, so if the cat really needed treatment, that'd go on top. Cat food can actually be quite cheap, but maybe with treats and a bit of variety, about £15-£20/month? Plus some cat litter for the litter box, but again that is pretty cheap. You might want to buy the occasional toy or something, but I can't see how it'd add up to anything like 2000 a year. Cat hotels are only needed if you are going away and can't find a friend, family member or neighbour to come and feed the cat. This is one thing that can be a bit difficult though, especially when you're living alone - going away needs a bit more planning.

Just read your post again and your question about vaccines and if they are legally required - obviously I don't know what the law is in Norway, but here they are not a requirement. If you should vaccinate it, depends a bit on what the cat does too - a cat that goes outside and mixes with other cats and goes hunting is obviously more at risk than a cat that only lives indoors and alone. Microchips are a legal requirement in some countries (not here), but if it comes from a shelter it might already be chipped. Otherwise it's a one-off fee that means that if the cat gets lost and someone takes it to a vet or shelter, they can find the owner.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #890 on: September 30, 2020, 08:27:21 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 30, 2020, 03:15:04 PM
Was hoping for some cat advice - not judgment as I'll freely admit we've made mistakes. So me and the missus got a kitten during lockdown - she's now 4 months old. She's lovely (some biting and scratching in a playful way, nothing too aggressive) but is a problem at night. At first we were shutting her in the kitchen (some may think this inhumane) with some toys, her scratch posts, her bed and food and water. And she was fine... Until she wasn't.

She's allowed every in the house throughout the day which may have been the problem, letting her into our bedroom during the day. Now at night, she cries for around an hour when we put her down, then sporadically through the night, or on the rare occasions she doesn't, she's always up around 05:30 crying. It's getting to the point where she's interrupting our sleep badly. She can't be in the room with us as when we've tried, she won't stay in her bed. Which would be fine, but even if she falls asleep between us or somewhere on our bed, she will jump at us with any little fidget, and likes to jump on our heads which are the only exposed parts. Not in an aggressive way, in a playful way, but it's enough to wake you up when there's a small animal walking across your head or batting at your face.

We've tried a lot of different things. Even playing with her for ages before bed and giving her a hefty meal doesn't seem to do the trick. If she's in with us, we sleep terribly and she doesn't ever take herself off anywhere else in the house, she wants to be near us. If she's not in with us, we feel awful hearing her cry at night and in the morning and it's still (to a lesser extent) stopping our sleep. It's worth noting that when you let her out of the kitchen in the mornings she likes being fussed and doesn't seem to give a shit that she's been separated as such as she goes off and does her own thing. It may be a restriction of the space she has rather than access to us she has a problem with.

I realise we've sent her mixed signals by trying different approaches, any tips or help at all from experienced cat owners? I've only ever had dogs before.

Cats hate locked doors. ;D

My cat also sleeps on my bed, but it depends on the temperature. When it's hot, she's happy sleeping on a pile of clothes or in one of her favourite sleeping spots elsewhere in the house. When it's cold, she like to snuggle. Maybe you can make her bed more attractive - put it in a place she likes to be in (warm and higher up), or you could even put it on top of your bed, but in a corner. Then overtime move it away more? Maybe she'll become more independent when she gets older anyway, 4 months is not that old.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #891 on: September 30, 2020, 09:30:44 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 30, 2020, 03:15:04 PM
Was hoping for some cat advice - not judgment as I'll freely admit we've made mistakes. So me and the missus got a kitten during lockdown - she's now 4 months old. She's lovely (some biting and scratching in a playful way, nothing too aggressive) but is a problem at night. At first we were shutting her in the kitchen (some may think this inhumane) with some toys, her scratch posts, her bed and food and water. And she was fine... Until she wasn't.

She's allowed every in the house throughout the day which may have been the problem, letting her into our bedroom during the day. Now at night, she cries for around an hour when we put her down, then sporadically through the night, or on the rare occasions she doesn't, she's always up around 05:30 crying. It's getting to the point where she's interrupting our sleep badly. She can't be in the room with us as when we've tried, she won't stay in her bed. Which would be fine, but even if she falls asleep between us or somewhere on our bed, she will jump at us with any little fidget, and likes to jump on our heads which are the only exposed parts. Not in an aggressive way, in a playful way, but it's enough to wake you up when there's a small animal walking across your head or batting at your face.

We've tried a lot of different things. Even playing with her for ages before bed and giving her a hefty meal doesn't seem to do the trick. If she's in with us, we sleep terribly and she doesn't ever take herself off anywhere else in the house, she wants to be near us. If she's not in with us, we feel awful hearing her cry at night and in the morning and it's still (to a lesser extent) stopping our sleep. It's worth noting that when you let her out of the kitchen in the mornings she likes being fussed and doesn't seem to give a shit that she's been separated as such as she goes off and does her own thing. It may be a restriction of the space she has rather than access to us she has a problem with.

I realise we've sent her mixed signals by trying different approaches, any tips or help at all from experienced cat owners? I've only ever had dogs before.
Is she an indoor cat or is she able to go outdoors during the day? Sometimes she may not be tired enough or ready to sleep if shes not been able to play or be active during the day. Particularly at that age cats can be more active at night and if shes shut in when usually allowed to roam then there may not be much you can do.

If she goes out does she have access to a cat flap that you could leave open at night? Not something Im ever 100% comfortable with but our first cat used to prefer being out at night and would bother us until we let him out.
Id probably speak to your vet or a behaviour specialist, if you got her from a rescue they usually have one, so see what they suggest.
When we got our current cat he did the same when we shut him in a room to gradually introduce him to the house but hes a bit older and will sleep on the bed without being active.
Weve also had cats that dab your head in the middle of the night or bit your hand when its 5:30 and they think its breakfast time. It can be a bit like having a baby (I imagine) you just have to kiss goodbye to regular sleeping habits.
The one thing I will say is as she gets older cats generally vary their routine. Its almost like theyve have a time limit of not sleeping in the same place for more than 1 month before they have to find somewhere new.
Good luck anyway. Theyre always worth it

Edit: Nearly forgot. Is she spayed? If not this could be a possible cause.
« Last Edit: September 30, 2020, 09:33:35 PM by duvva »
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #892 on: September 30, 2020, 10:56:18 PM »
Get her a kitten of her own,they'll knacker themselves out.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #893 on: September 30, 2020, 11:07:26 PM »
Misread the thread title, thought you were asking for car advice.

Cats - nothing to offer, sorry.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #894 on: September 30, 2020, 11:10:14 PM »
Automatic feeder, set to 3am, sleep in peace

You'll thank me
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #895 on: October 1, 2020, 09:02:27 AM »
Thank you for all the replies, it's appreciated.
Quote from: duvva on September 30, 2020, 09:30:44 PM
Is she an indoor cat or is she able to go outdoors during the day? Sometimes she may not be tired enough or ready to sleep if shes not been able to play or be active during the day. Particularly at that age cats can be more active at night and if shes shut in when usually allowed to roam then there may not be much you can do.

If she goes out does she have access to a cat flap that you could leave open at night? Not something Im ever 100% comfortable with but our first cat used to prefer being out at night and would bother us until we let him out.
Id probably speak to your vet or a behaviour specialist, if you got her from a rescue they usually have one, so see what they suggest.
When we got our current cat he did the same when we shut him in a room to gradually introduce him to the house but hes a bit older and will sleep on the bed without being active.
Weve also had cats that dab your head in the middle of the night or bit your hand when its 5:30 and they think its breakfast time. It can be a bit like having a baby (I imagine) you just have to kiss goodbye to regular sleeping habits.
The one thing I will say is as she gets older cats generally vary their routine. Its almost like theyve have a time limit of not sleeping in the same place for more than 1 month before they have to find somewhere new.
Good luck anyway. Theyre always worth it

Edit: Nearly forgot. Is she spayed? If not this could be a possible cause.
She's currently an indoor cat as she's too young to be microchipped, we want to wait until letting her outside. She's not spayed yet due to her age, I think she can and will be soon though - our vet recommended 6 months before we had her done.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 30, 2020, 10:56:18 PM
Get her a kitten of her own,they'll knacker themselves out.
I did float this idea to my partner, she's had cats through her life and worries that if the other one is too meek or too domineering, that it will spoil what is essentially the lovely nature of this one. I'd be willing to give it a try personally.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #896 on: October 1, 2020, 09:15:07 AM »
It sounds like you may just have to ride out the next couple of months until shes old enough to be spayed and chipped, and can start to venture out gradually. Hopefully then her behaviour may adjust, if it hasnt in the mean time.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #897 on: October 1, 2020, 04:12:56 PM »
Kittens can be chipped from 8w and speyed at 1kg usually. A friend works at an animal rescue and they always chip and spey before they leave the rescue.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #898 on: October 2, 2020, 10:39:28 AM »
Does anyone have any advice as to looking for a dog that is likely to get on with my cat?

I've had a look at the local rescue centres etc and they almost always specify that the dog needs to be the only pet. I have googled 'dogs that can live with cats' and got some joy from that this morning but I just wondered if anyone had any further tips on it?

I'd rather re-home a dog rather than get a puppy.

The cat is not aggressive or confrontational at all (although my fear is that that may suddenly change with a dog in the house) and is otherwise friendly and loving and will just fuck off if she wants to be alone. The last thing I want to do is infringe on her home but at the same time I think she may benefit from having another animal around and obviously the dog benefits from being re-homed.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #899 on: October 2, 2020, 03:36:01 PM »
I reckon dog rescues will know which dogs will get on with cats, or maybe used to live with a cat.  A friend runs a cat rescue and often knows if one has come in from a home with a dog.

If you are going to introduce them do it gradually so separate rooms until they get used to each others' scents, then so they can see each other then maybe a short meeting.  Any dog will smell odd to her and she'll prob hiss but hopefully, gradually, they can co-exist. Lovely to give a rescue dog a home
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #900 on: Today at 08:22:47 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  1, 2020, 09:02:27 AM
Thank you for all the replies, it's appreciated.She's currently an indoor cat as she's too young to be microchipped, we want to wait until letting her outside. She's not spayed yet due to her age, I think she can and will be soon though - our vet recommended 6 months before we had her done. I did float this idea to my partner, she's had cats through her life and worries that if the other one is too meek or too domineering, that it will spoil what is essentially the lovely nature of this one. I'd be willing to give it a try personally.

Our cat is an indoor cat and we keep our bedroom door closed at night without issues. When he was younger, he would howl and scratch at the door during the night, but we did not budge. Sure, our sleep was fucked for some months, but now he doesn't start until he's had his breakfast and morning dump  ;D (still haven't started today)

I think the key is persistence. He/she will get used to your routines in the evenings and know that now you are going to sleep. Obviously you have to shut up and don't make any sounds once you close the door, as your cat like all cats, have a fear of missing out  ;D
