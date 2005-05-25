Was hoping for some cat advice - not judgment as I'll freely admit we've made mistakes. So me and the missus got a kitten during lockdown - she's now 4 months old. She's lovely (some biting and scratching in a playful way, nothing too aggressive) but is a problem at night. At first we were shutting her in the kitchen (some may think this inhumane) with some toys, her scratch posts, her bed and food and water. And she was fine... Until she wasn't.



She's allowed every in the house throughout the day which may have been the problem, letting her into our bedroom during the day. Now at night, she cries for around an hour when we put her down, then sporadically through the night, or on the rare occasions she doesn't, she's always up around 05:30 crying. It's getting to the point where she's interrupting our sleep badly. She can't be in the room with us as when we've tried, she won't stay in her bed. Which would be fine, but even if she falls asleep between us or somewhere on our bed, she will jump at us with any little fidget, and likes to jump on our heads which are the only exposed parts. Not in an aggressive way, in a playful way, but it's enough to wake you up when there's a small animal walking across your head or batting at your face.



We've tried a lot of different things. Even playing with her for ages before bed and giving her a hefty meal doesn't seem to do the trick. If she's in with us, we sleep terribly and she doesn't ever take herself off anywhere else in the house, she wants to be near us. If she's not in with us, we feel awful hearing her cry at night and in the morning and it's still (to a lesser extent) stopping our sleep. It's worth noting that when you let her out of the kitchen in the mornings she likes being fussed and doesn't seem to give a shit that she's been separated as such as she goes off and does her own thing. It may be a restriction of the space she has rather than access to us she has a problem with.



I realise we've sent her mixed signals by trying different approaches, any tips or help at all from experienced cat owners? I've only ever had dogs before.