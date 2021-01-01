Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Happy Valley
Author
Topic: Happy Valley (Read 16817 times)
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 101,745
Poultry in Motion
Re: Happy Valley
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 09:56:01 pm »
Spoiler
What about the PE teacher? Will he report his wife dead or is he smart enough to know hed probably be the prime suspect? Will the pharmacist get away with it? Will that storyline merge with the other one? So many people in need of their comeuppance!
As for Tommy Lee (great escape!) hell surely come back for Ryan and have a showdown of some sort with Catherine.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 39,599
Re: Happy Valley
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 10:10:40 pm »
Spoiler
The PE Teacher appears to want to groom Ryan, we've only got 2 episodes for that story-line to develop.
There's deffo going to be a show-down with Tommy & Catherine and I wonder if Ryan might have to come to the rescue?
[close]
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Happy Valley
