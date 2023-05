Kinda crazy that they were fourth when Conte left, and basically threw away their season by handing the job to the equivalent of the work experience kid. Surely despite the dysfunctional last few years they still had enough pull to get in someone decent to give them a fighting chance of getting over the line?



Mason having a go at us after the 4-3 win was actually a shrewd career move - it at least gives him a shot at the Everton job in a future, which is realistically the only chance he now has of a Prem job when his experience to date consists of being part of three or four failed managerial regimes in a few short years and then a failed caretaker stint.