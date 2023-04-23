« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2363627 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28960 on: Yesterday at 02:47:05 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 02:41:37 pm
Might as well give to Captain Bellend.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28961 on: Yesterday at 02:48:42 pm »
Just end the club
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28962 on: Yesterday at 02:52:02 pm »
Arry would be triffic for them.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28963 on: Yesterday at 02:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:36:57 pm
'Arry Redknapp possibly in the frame to take over as caretaker. After Hodgson and Lampard also returning to their old clubs, that would be absolutely brilliant.

PL is beyond parody this season.

Shame we couldn't have played them yesterday though for a confidence boosting Bournemouth/United style thrashing and Newcastle get them next week with a possibility of some kind of new manager bounce.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28964 on: Yesterday at 02:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:36:57 pm
'Arry Redknapp possibly in the frame to take over as caretaker. After Hodgson and Lampard also returning to their old clubs, that would be absolutely brilliant.

 Has Conte been sacked?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28965 on: Yesterday at 03:06:33 pm »
Redknapp would be alright for a month. If you keep him away from transfers hes not the worst. I suspect the players would just like to enjoy themselves again after being in a depressive environment for 18 months. Redknapp wont coach them to death, they can just play and see what happens.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28966 on: Yesterday at 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 02:55:30 pm
Has Conte been sacked?

He came down with an incurable form of spursillitis
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28967 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm »
They've now sacked the chap who took over from Conte, Ryan Mason to take over until the end of the season.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28968 on: Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm »
At least Stellini will get his payout
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28969 on: Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm »
https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1650535989272608770?s=20

"Club update from Daniel." What an odd sounding tweet. Feel like it's trying to come across as more personal and sympathetic from Levy....er Dan.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28970 on: Yesterday at 05:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 02:47:05 pm

My thoughts exactly!

If Chelsea can bring back Lampard, spurs can bring back this utter twat
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28971 on: Yesterday at 05:41:26 pm »
Nice little boost ahead of the Yernited game.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28972 on: Yesterday at 05:46:34 pm »
That's a shame I was hoping he'd survive until our game.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28973 on: Yesterday at 05:46:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:37:44 pm
My thoughts exactly!

If Chelsea can bring back Lampard, spurs can bring back this utter twat

Please do it Daniel - 'Arry would prob put them on an even keel a la Hodgson but we don't want that!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28974 on: Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm
At least Stellini will get his payout
His contract was up this summer. He basically got 6 weeks redundancy.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28975 on: Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm
https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1650535989272608770?s=20

"Club update from Daniel." What an odd sounding tweet. Feel like it's trying to come across as more personal and sympathetic from Levy....er Dan.

"ultimately the responsibility is mine" so I have decided to sack the manager,
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28976 on: Yesterday at 06:24:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April 23, 2023, 08:19:30 pm
Shouldn't Kane just be given the management job until the summer?

Give him time, he'll probably claim it.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28977 on: Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm »
Has an interim manager ever been sacked before?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28978 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm
Has an interim manager ever been sacked before?
maybe it's just a temporary sacking.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28979 on: Yesterday at 06:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm
Has an interim manager ever been sacked before?

None come to mind? Lampard will probably be added to this list soon.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28980 on: Yesterday at 06:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm
https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1650535989272608770?s=20

"Club update from Daniel." What an odd sounding tweet. Feel like it's trying to come across as more personal and sympathetic from Levy....er Dan.

Club statement from, your mate and mine, Daniel. Danny boy. Dan the man, if he cant do it no one can.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28981 on: Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm
https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1650535989272608770?s=20

"Club update from Daniel." What an odd sounding tweet. Feel like it's trying to come across as more personal and sympathetic from Levy....er Dan.
almost as bad as "Chairman Bill".  :)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28982 on: Yesterday at 06:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 06:28:42 pm
Club statement from, your mate and mine, Daniel. Danny boy. Dan the man, if he cant do it no one can.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm
almost as bad as "Chairman Bill".  :)

Dan's a fantastic Chair-man, he really is.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28983 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:34:10 pm
Dan's a fantastic Chair-man, he really is.
I mean, there's a non-negative chance that 'Daniel' asked our friend Chairman Bill for his advice as the Ev are the envy of other clubs for being so well-run.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28984 on: Yesterday at 06:41:27 pm »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28985 on: Yesterday at 06:53:08 pm »
I think theyll sack a couple more managers before the end of the season
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28986 on: Yesterday at 06:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:41:04 am
Because what United really need is a player who cares more about his own records than the team...

To be fair, English media would be absolutely delighted with Kane at Man Utd. We won't hear anything else for the entire summer, if he joins them ...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28987 on: Yesterday at 07:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:34:10 pm
Dan's a fantastic Chair-man, he really is.

Sir Dan of Levyshire! As I live and breathe.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28988 on: Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm
They've now sacked the chap who took over from Conte, Ryan Mason to take over until the end of the season. they get bummed again
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28989 on: Yesterday at 07:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 06:28:42 pm
Club statement from, your mate and mine, Daniel. Danny boy. Dan the man, if he cant do it no one can.



It's low hanging fruit, but I'm taking it!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28990 on: Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm »
Despite them being above us, they are an absolute comedy of a club and their downfall along with Chelsea and Evertons this season makes me feel a bit better about our temporary troubles this season
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28991 on: Yesterday at 07:46:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:33:28 am
Theyve invested hundreds of millions, just on the wrong players. Richarlison 60m and zero league goals. That Porro lad they just signed for 40m and looks hopeless, its the same all over. 60m on Ndombele and hes out on loan (title winner at napoli). Theyve backed the wrong managers with huge money, which they shouldve given to Pochettino.
spot on, the decision to sack Pochettino a few months after leading them to the CL.final was bizarre and made no sense particularly with the money they have spent since he left.

Clearly he fell out with Levy and Levy had to flex his muscles and they've been in total disarray since he got the boot.

Two short term managers appointed, one who is certainly on the downward spiral and another who spends, wins and fucks off, which is what happened to Conte at Spurs (aside from the win bit of course!)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28992 on: Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm »
I think you're all being to harsh on Daniel. I guarantee that there'll be at least 1, and almost certainly 2 trophies being lifted at the Tottenham stadium next May.

Sure, it's related to this, but only if you're splitting hairs
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28993 on: Today at 03:01:49 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:53:08 pm
I think theyll sack a couple more managers before the end of the season

Surely they should be looking at bringing in Tucker Carlson.
