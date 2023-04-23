Theyve invested hundreds of millions, just on the wrong players. Richarlison 60m and zero league goals. That Porro lad they just signed for 40m and looks hopeless, its the same all over. 60m on Ndombele and hes out on loan (title winner at napoli). Theyve backed the wrong managers with huge money, which they shouldve given to Pochettino.
spot on, the decision to sack Pochettino a few months after leading them to the CL.final was bizarre and made no sense particularly with the money they have spent since he left.
Clearly he fell out with Levy and Levy had to flex his muscles and they've been in total disarray since he got the boot.
Two short term managers appointed, one who is certainly on the downward spiral and another who spends, wins and fucks off, which is what happened to Conte at Spurs (aside from the win bit of course!)