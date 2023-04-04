« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2360732 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,746
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28920 on: April 4, 2023, 01:47:22 pm »
Lauding cheating, "clever play". That's what the game has come to.  :butt
Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28921 on: April 4, 2023, 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 01:47:22 pm
Lauding cheating, "clever play". That's what the game has come to.  :butt
and the next minute the PMGOL is complaining officials get no respect. I wonder why that is?

they need to call out those 2 twats, immediately.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,382
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28922 on: April 4, 2023, 04:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 01:47:22 pm
Lauding cheating, "clever play". That's what the game has come to.  :butt

Football has never been in a worse state - pardon the pun  ;)
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28923 on: April 4, 2023, 05:11:59 pm »
Both Carragher and Neville have slated Mo for allegedly going down easy, despite him getting kicked all over the park.  Its because we give good clicks while nobody gives a solitary fuck about Spurs.  Fuck them.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28924 on: April 4, 2023, 06:22:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  4, 2023, 12:43:48 pm
Carragher and Neville got into it after the game. I've highlighted a few comments which I find bloody disgraceful. wtf is the game coming to? ex-players praising cheating!!

Carragher:
Ive got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty. The thing I really dont like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. Ive got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet

Neville:
Neville stressed that most players would understand Kanes reaction, and thinks the Spurs players would have congratulated the striker for his gamesmanship. As a player, if were going in our dressing rooms were going, Harry, well done, you got him sent off. Harry Kanes gone down, whether he should have or not, its to make sure that Doucoure does get sent off. Its a part of the game people dont like but in our dressing room, if our forward [does that] we are there to win leagues, win games. He does dive, he does go to ground and hes clever"

Disgraceful comments considering what they've said about Mo.

Should be ashamed of themselves.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28925 on: April 5, 2023, 01:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April  4, 2023, 06:22:20 pm
Disgraceful comments considering what they've said about Mo.

Should be ashamed of themselves.
They are a parody of themselves these days, and millions of gullible twats not only lap them up and down the country but believe them as Gospel.
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,277
  • Truthiness
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28926 on: April 21, 2023, 08:49:47 am »
Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenhams managing director of football after failing to overturn a worldwide 30-month ban from the game.

Paraticis case was heard by Italys highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee, which issued its rulings on Thursday.

Tottenham said in a statement: The current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our managing director of football. Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC [Italian Football Federation] and Fifa rulings.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,047
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28927 on: Today at 03:30:11 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28928 on: Today at 03:51:08 pm »
Offline JayNY

  • DoeY
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28929 on: Today at 03:57:15 pm »
Howay the lads, it's Tottenham
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,564
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28930 on: Today at 03:57:55 pm »
Well least Harry of Kane got his goal so theres that
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,891
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28931 on: Today at 04:00:50 pm »
Will be interesting to see who they bring in as manager and Paratici replacement in the summer, because it would be the right time to rip up this side and start anew.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28932 on: Today at 04:28:18 pm »
Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28933 on: Today at 04:30:14 pm »
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,437
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28934 on: Today at 07:40:03 pm »
Dumb move to get rid of Conte. Should have kept him until the summer.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,359
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28935 on: Today at 07:46:53 pm »
I'm sure Spuds will find a way of turning up against us at Anfield, they always seem to (with a little help from the officials)
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28936 on: Today at 08:09:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:40:03 pm
Dumb move to get rid of Conte. Should have kept him until the summer.

Getting rid of him was fine. Not having a plan for replacing him was fucking nuts. The fact that they up until today had a very real chance of finishing top four is testament to that - any competent appointment and a bit of a bounce would have been enough.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,175
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28937 on: Today at 08:19:30 pm »
Shouldn't Kane just be given the management job until the summer?
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28938 on: Today at 08:22:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:40:03 pm
Dumb move to get rid of Conte. Should have kept him until the summer.

I think he told them he wasnt coming back, so they had no choice in the matter.
Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,077
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28939 on: Today at 09:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:57:55 pm
Well least Harry of Kane got his goal so theres that

This will surely be the summer where Kane finally kicks up a huge stink to get a move elsewhere. He'll be turning 30 in July, and Spurs look the most hopeless they've ever been. Under Poch, Mourinho and Conte, there was always a case of "well maybe next season, Spurs might actually do something....", you could see why Kane might have been optimistic for the future. I don't see much cause for optimism for Spurs next season. Arsenal are now title challengers, ourselves and Chelsea will fancy themselves to shake off their malaise, United will probaby improve with a 2nd season under Ten Hag, Newcastle will splash the cash a little bit and City are City. Where does that leave Spurs? Probably starting afresh under a 5th choice manager with the worst squad they've had in about a decade.

If Kane wants trophies, he's surely approaching last chance saloon. It won't be too long before his stock begins to dip. Bayern Munich are in desperate need of a striker if he wants an easy Bundesliga, but I wonder if he'd give up the opportunity at Shearer's record for a big move.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,746
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #28940 on: Today at 10:12:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:09:41 pm
Getting rid of him was fine. Not having a plan for replacing him was fucking nuts. The fact that they up until today had a very real chance of finishing top four is testament to that - any competent appointment and a bit of a bounce would have been enough.

It's like they didn't see Conte's meltdown coming. He'd been practically begging them to sack him for months. Yet they act like they were caught off guard.
