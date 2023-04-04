Well least Harry of Kane got his goal so theres that



This will surely be the summer where Kane finally kicks up a huge stink to get a move elsewhere. He'll be turning 30 in July, and Spurs look the most hopeless they've ever been. Under Poch, Mourinho and Conte, there was always a case of "well maybe next season, Spurs might actually do something....", you could see why Kane might have been optimistic for the future. I don't see much cause for optimism for Spurs next season. Arsenal are now title challengers, ourselves and Chelsea will fancy themselves to shake off their malaise, United will probaby improve with a 2nd season under Ten Hag, Newcastle will splash the cash a little bit and City are City. Where does that leave Spurs? Probably starting afresh under a 5th choice manager with the worst squad they've had in about a decade.If Kane wants trophies, he's surely approaching last chance saloon. It won't be too long before his stock begins to dip. Bayern Munich are in desperate need of a striker if he wants an easy Bundesliga, but I wonder if he'd give up the opportunity at Shearer's record for a big move.