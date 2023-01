Conte saying fifth is probably the highest they can wish for. Great motivation - carries an echo of the owl.



It's yet another rallying cry for the board to sign more players for him.They have two senior right backs (Royal £25m and Docherty £15m) plus a steady back-up in Tanganga and a highly rated youngster in Spence (£20m) but Conte has decided he needs a new right back. Maybe he's right and they're all crap but it's asking a lot for the board to carry five right backs!He also reckons they lack creativity, which is hardly surprising after he signed a dogs of war midfield. He loaned out his two more creative midfielders in Lo Celso and Winks. When they played us he was relying on Dier to provide width and hang in hopeful crosses from deep.