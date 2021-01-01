Jesus, Tim Sherwood ripped Conte in the post match analysis. He reckons he's simply papering over the cracks as a manager. Doesn't develop young players, relies on being backed by owners who can buy talent and sets his team up to be behind the ball and play on the counter. Fans will tolerate that if you're bringing home silverware. Even Michael Owen said his daughter can coach that style of football and that as a player you don't enjoy having to defend all the time rather than play football against your opponent.







I think with Spurs they are so reliant on that front 3 of Kane/Son/Kulaszewski. When all 3 are on the pitch they are a real threat, and teams spend so much time and player positioning to stop them all that the Spurs defence doesnt get worked anywhere near as much. As soon as one or two of them are out then they arent as much of a threat, and as soon as teams attack them, they crumble.