Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2262452 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28240 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm »
Wasn't it a fairly new ref. He won't last long if he isn't giving Kane everything.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28241 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Wasn't it a fairly new ref. He won't last long if he isn't giving Kane everything.
Thought he was great. They had 2 snide fouls very early on Konate and Robertson and he put a stop to it right away.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28242 on: Yesterday at 10:41:07 pm »
Why Cunte always want to start a fight with someone?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28243 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm »
Theyre going on about the Trent push saying that was a clear pen when they forgot the Emerson one on jota last season which was as obvious as you could get
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28244 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
That Kula Shaker geezer is their one decent player apart from Kane and Son. Glad he didnt get anything from the tat VAR  ;)

I was afraid he'd run rings round us after he came on and made their goal. But they failed to use him well after that.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28245 on: Yesterday at 11:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm
That Kula Shaker geezer is their one decent player apart from Kane and Son. Glad he didnt get anything from the tat VAR  ;)

I was afraid he'd run rings round us after he came on and made their goal. But they failed to use him well after that.



Hes decent but I dont think hell have to leave Spurs if he wants to govinda big trophies.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28246 on: Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm »
Jesus, Tim Sherwood ripped Conte in the post match analysis. He reckons he's simply papering over the cracks as a manager. Doesn't develop young players, relies on being backed by owners who can buy talent and sets his team up to be behind the ball and play on the counter. Fans will tolerate that if you're bringing home silverware. Even Michael Owen said his daughter can coach that style of football and that as a player you don't enjoy having to defend all the time rather than play football against your opponent.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28247 on: Today at 01:01:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Wasn't it a fairly new ref. He won't last long if he isn't giving Kane everything.

No idea who the ref was but it was as good a performance as Ive seen all season, not one booking too. Surprised to be fair, so close to the World Cup and not even a pen for Harry. Unpatriotic ref. Should be demoted.

Anyway, 8 points ahead of missed a trick Conte and his band of hoofers, and with a game in hand.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28248 on: Today at 07:07:23 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm
Jesus, Tim Sherwood ripped Conte in the post match analysis. He reckons he's simply papering over the cracks as a manager. Doesn't develop young players, relies on being backed by owners who can buy talent and sets his team up to be behind the ball and play on the counter. Fans will tolerate that if you're bringing home silverware. Even Michael Owen said his daughter can coach that style of football and that as a player you don't enjoy having to defend all the time rather than play football against your opponent.



I think with Spurs they are so reliant on that front 3 of Kane/Son/Kulaszewski. When all 3 are on the pitch they are a real threat, and teams spend so much time and player positioning to stop them all that the Spurs defence doesnt get worked anywhere near as much. As soon as one or two of them are out then they arent as much of a threat, and as soon as teams attack them, they crumble.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28249 on: Today at 07:23:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm
Jesus, Tim Sherwood ripped Conte in the post match analysis. He reckons he's simply papering over the cracks as a manager. Doesn't develop young players, relies on being backed by owners who can buy talent and sets his team up to be behind the ball and play on the counter. Fans will tolerate that if you're bringing home silverware. Even Michael Owen said his daughter can coach that style of football and that as a player you don't enjoy having to defend all the time rather than play football against your opponent.

Almost like he's announcing he's ready for the job himself again.

