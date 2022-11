He's the missing link between midfield and the forwards. We're massively lacking in creativity at the moment. Unless Kane is dropping deep we really struggle to create anything.



Don't get me wrong, we haven't been fantastic this season even with Kulusevski, but he's certainly a big miss. Plus to lose Richarlison at the same time has left us very short.



You are but I think your problems with possession in the final third start further back, you guys always seem to sit so deep and be happy to cede possession to the opposition in the middle third so you can set for the counter. It's not sustainable and in recent weeks its looked even less so. Kulu is a very talented player though and there was a lovely trio going on last season with him Kane and Son, who knows maybe Conte hangs on to have a good season. I think you guys will melt down by February though.