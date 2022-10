Conte last night - post match some of the stuff he said about "VAR not being applied properly" in the Premier League, criticising the league for how they use it wrongly, etc - if it was Klopp I think we'd be seeing some fines etc.



As for what he said - its clear he doesn't know what the laws state - he kept ranting about the penalty being "incorrectly" over turned, despite the ball hitting the players head before then his arm - and the Law changing explicitly to rule that sort of thing out from being a handball.