Kulusevski said while at the national team that the deal is done and that he will be a permanent Spurs player no matter what. Conte really wants him and he's triggered the release clause. It's just a technicality whether the official transfer is in '22 or '23. Hopefully he remains a fixture in their first team. He's our (Sweden's) best player when in form if you ask me and he needs the confidence to play week in and out.



I think Richarlison would be really inefficient in his right-wing position though. Most likely will be at his best playing where Son does... and that's not ideal for getting gametime.