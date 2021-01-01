« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 697 698 699 700 701 [702]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2195835 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,122
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28040 on: Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm »
For Richarlison to be a success there, I'd imagine he needs to be scoring 15+ in the league. Something he's never done before.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,705
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28041 on: Yesterday at 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
For Richarlison to be a success there, I'd imagine he needs to be scoring 15+ in the league. Something he's never done before.

He's going to get far better service than he has ever done before.

Plus he'll have Conte coaching so he'll win 15 penalties alone
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,478
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28042 on: Yesterday at 12:31:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
For Richarlison to be a success there, I'd imagine he needs to be scoring winning 15+ Penalties in the league. Something he's never done before.

Thats what hes been signed for. ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,277
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28043 on: Yesterday at 12:58:30 pm »
Surely Spurs need to be signing some genuine winners though, rather than more of what they have already.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28044 on: Yesterday at 01:01:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:30:50 pm
He's going to get far better service than he has ever done before.

Plus he'll have Conte coaching so he'll win 15 penalties alone
I think he'll do well at Spurs.  He's the best of the rotating cast of third forwards they've had and he didn't seem to mind playing a supporting role to Calvert-Lewin during his brief prolific period so I'm sure he'll be fine with Kane's ego.

There's no chance a Conte side wins the Premier League in the current Klopp/Guardiola era as he's too negative to win enough games but they may have a decent run at one of the domestic cups.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28045 on: Yesterday at 01:22:46 pm »
Imagine Kane, Gordon, and The Pigeon all throwing themselves about when we play them. Spuds will be the English Atletico.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28046 on: Yesterday at 01:55:42 pm »
Looking forward to the pigeon bodying Arsenal fans to win over spurs fans when they realise he's actually a bit crap
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,675
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28047 on: Yesterday at 01:56:35 pm »
£60m is a ridiculous amount of money for him. He'll move abroad in 2 years for about half that as they cut their losses.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28048 on: Yesterday at 02:01:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:58:30 pm
Surely Spurs need to be signing some genuine winners though, rather than more of what they have already.

They do actually have a coach now who has done a lot of that, and not a passed his sell by date one like Mourinho.

Also they signed Perisic, who is very much in the category of a winner with his CL, Bundesliga, Serie A and various German and Italian cup triumphs. 

What happened with Kulusevski, I presumed they had signed him after his loan spell, is that not happening now? They where raving about him!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,925
  • Bam!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28049 on: Yesterday at 02:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:01:35 pm
They do actually have a coach now who has done a lot of that, and not a passed his sell by date one like Mourinho.

Also they signed Perisic, who is very much in the category of a winner with his CL, Bundesliga, Serie A and various German and Italian cup triumphs. 

What happened with Kulusevski, I presumed they had signed him after his loan spell, is that not happening now? They where raving about him!

Kulusevski is on loan until the end of the coming season. I think there is an obligation to buy if he hits certain targets.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28050 on: Yesterday at 02:03:19 pm »
Think hes on loan for the season, sure it was an 18 month deal. I was really impressed by him, which makes spunking so much on a potential backup even odder.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28051 on: Yesterday at 02:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:03:10 pm
Kulusevski is on loan until the end of the coming season. I think there is an obligation to buy if he hits certain targets.

right!

I presumed they would trigger a deal this summer. I seem to recal it wasnt a big fee either. But no need to add that fee if they have another season. They are certainly splashing the cash this summer for Conte, only way hed stay there though of course!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,832
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28052 on: Yesterday at 02:05:34 pm »
Enlighten me. Who's the Pigeon?
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,406
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28053 on: Yesterday at 02:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:05:34 pm
Enlighten me. Who's the Pigeon?

Richarlson
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,832
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28054 on: Yesterday at 02:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:06:24 pm
Richarlson

haha yeah just got it. :)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,974
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28055 on: Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:07:05 pm
haha yeah just got it. :)
I've never worked out why he's called that .

They must have had a good season under tuchel. Didn't he come in part way through after a shit start.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,519
  • Linudden.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28056 on: Yesterday at 07:14:16 pm »
Kulusevski said while at the national team that the deal is done and that he will be a permanent Spurs player no matter what. Conte really wants him and he's triggered the release clause. It's just a technicality whether the official transfer is in '22 or '23. Hopefully he remains a fixture in their first team. He's our (Sweden's) best player when in form if you ask me and he needs the confidence to play week in and out.

I think Richarlison would be really inefficient in his right-wing position though. Most likely will be at his best playing where Son does... and that's not ideal for getting gametime.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:18:49 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,402
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28057 on: Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
For Richarlison to be a success there, I'd imagine he needs to be scoring 15+ in the league. Something he's never done before.
Not really, as long as he contributes his goals won't matter too much. He just needs to dive as per usual, then it would be Sir Harold of Kane's responsibility to put the penalties away.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,222
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28058 on: Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm »
Quite the cast of divers theyre assembling.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28059 on: Yesterday at 11:04:07 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm
Quite the cast of divers theyre assembling.

Best since Jacques Cousteau.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,770
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28060 on: Yesterday at 11:06:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm
Not really, as long as he contributes his goals won't matter too much. He just needs to dive as per usual, then it would be Sir Harold of Kane's responsibility to put the penalties away.

Richarlison's dives-per-actually-tricking-the-ref ratio leaves a lot to be desired for me. Needs to really work on his timing, posture and appealing to the ref to be a success at Spurs.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,583
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28061 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm »
What a pointless signing for Tottenham, especially at that price ...
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,650
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28062 on: Today at 12:10:01 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm
Quite the cast of divers theyre assembling.

Footage of The Pigeon on his first day of training with Spurs...

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28063 on: Today at 06:03:36 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:01:33 pm
I think he'll do well at Spurs.  He's the best of the rotating cast of third forwards they've had and he didn't seem to mind playing a supporting role to Calvert-Lewin during his brief prolific period so I'm sure he'll be fine with Kane's ego.

There's no chance a Conte side wins the Premier League in the current Klopp/Guardiola era as he's too negative to win enough games but they may have a decent run at one of the domestic cups.

His Chelsea side won it with 93pts...which was enough to win it last season. 

On the matter of whether this Spurs side could actually win it I tend to agree, but I do think we'll see the most competitive challenge from Tottenham that we've seen in many a year.   

I also think you can make a pretty strong case to say that the league has probably never been stronger so that in itself may see the winning total fall compared with the record setting numbers we've seen from Us and City.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 697 698 699 700 701 [702]   Go Up
« previous next »
 