Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2177882 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27920 on: May 16, 2022, 10:17:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 23, 2022, 08:15:23 am
For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening, now that Liverpool and city are out of the way, I definitely see us winning at Spurs, thatll end it. Anfield will help our goal difference
Yep.. unfortunately we're out of the race for 4th.
Spare a tear mate. :'(
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27921 on: May 16, 2022, 11:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 23, 2022, 09:18:42 am
Spurs have an easier run in but Arsenal have 3 more points and a game in hand. They've got 3 very winnable games coming up. If they win those there's no way Arsenal get overhauled.

What a curse this was

Those Arsenal fixtures that followed

Palace 3-0 Arsenal
Arsenal 1-2 Brighton
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal

0pts

This essentially killed them. Was theirs to lose and they did
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27922 on: May 17, 2022, 09:02:04 am »
Still not entirely convinced by Spurs even though they will finish 4th (or any of the other challengers). Seems they have had the usual running hot goalscoring streak from Son that has fired them into the position

Its interesting how much they will spend this summer- they will buy Romero and Kulusevski for 80m to stand still but not sure how much more they will do?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27923 on: May 17, 2022, 09:07:17 am »
Quote from: cdav on May 17, 2022, 09:02:04 am
Still not entirely convinced by Spurs even though they will finish 4th (or any of the other challengers). Seems they have had the usual running hot goalscoring streak from Son that has fired them into the position

Its interesting how much they will spend this summer- they will buy Romero and Kulusevski for 80m to stand still but not sure how much more they will do?
Is the cheese room turning a profit yet?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27924 on: May 17, 2022, 09:11:30 am »
Surely time for a new keeper, Hugo must be getting on.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27925 on: May 17, 2022, 09:18:27 am »
Rumours are Kane is now happy to stay, and they're getting 4th, been a good season for Spurs all round considering they looked like shite under Nuno. Conte has done a very good job.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27926 on: May 17, 2022, 12:38:07 pm »
Hope Conte fucks off to PSG. Managed to guide that train wreck to 4th is a very good achievement. They looked like they were heading back to being a midtable team before Conte took over.

I guess it'll all depend on how much he gets to spend in the summer whether he stays or goes if PSG do come calling.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27927 on: May 17, 2022, 12:48:23 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on May 17, 2022, 09:18:27 am
Rumours are Kane is now happy to stay, and they're getting 4th, been a good season for Spurs all round considering they looked like shite under Nuno. Conte has done a very good job.

Gary Neville was saying the other day that Manutd should try and get Kane. But i guess without CL football there's no chance.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27928 on: May 17, 2022, 12:48:47 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on May 17, 2022, 09:18:27 am
Rumours are Kane is now happy to stay, and they're getting 4th, been a good season for Spurs all round considering they looked like shite under Nuno. Conte has done a very good job.
Of course he's happy to stay, where else is he going to go? We won't buy him, City have Haaland, Chelsea are a mess, and United... Are United.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27929 on: May 17, 2022, 12:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 17, 2022, 09:07:17 am
Is the cheese room turning a profit yet?

yet to clear that curdle...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27930 on: May 17, 2022, 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on May 17, 2022, 09:18:27 am
Rumours are Kane is now happy to stay, and they're getting 4th, been a good season for Spurs all round considering they looked like shite under Nuno. Conte has done a very good job.

He has nowhere to go.

City have Haaland, Chelsea aren't going to pay 100+million for him, we won't want him, United are struggling to get a holiday in Europe without arrests, nevermind a season in european football. If he goes abroad he'd have to learn a new language, which would cause disruption to his English lessons.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27931 on: May 17, 2022, 12:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 17, 2022, 12:50:14 pm
He has nowhere to go.

City have Haaland, Chelsea aren't going to pay 100+million for him, we won't want him, United are struggling to get a holiday in Europe without arrests, nevermind a season in european football. If he goes abroad he'd have to learn a new language, which would cause disruption to his English lessons.

 :lmao

Newcastle or United next summer....
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27932 on: May 17, 2022, 06:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 17, 2022, 12:48:23 pm
Gary Neville was saying the other day that Manutd should try and get Kane. But i guess without CL football there's no chance.
Wonder if Neville will do another documentary about what Kane proposes to do ?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27933 on: May 17, 2022, 06:44:26 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on May 17, 2022, 12:38:07 pm
Hope Conte fucks off to PSG. Managed to guide that train wreck to 4th is a very good achievement. They looked like they were heading back to being a midtable team before Conte took over.

I guess it'll all depend on how much he gets to spend in the summer whether he stays or goes if PSG do come calling.
me too.  it'd be like throwing a grenade into that dressing room.  :)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27934 on: May 17, 2022, 06:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 17, 2022, 12:50:14 pm
He has nowhere to go.

City have Haaland, Chelsea aren't going to pay 100+million for him, we won't want him, United are struggling to get a holiday in Europe without arrests, nevermind a season in european football. If he goes abroad he'd have to learn a new language, which would cause disruption to his English lessons.
we'll see. once the dust settles on ownership*, that might be just the "keep the baying mob happy" move the new owners go for.

* I know - assuming it ever does, of course.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27935 on: May 17, 2022, 07:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 17, 2022, 06:40:03 pm
Wonder if Neville will do another documentary about what Kane proposes to do ?

Kane: Abandoning the Snide Little Playmobil-Haired Gimp
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27936 on: May 24, 2022, 09:19:24 pm »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27937 on: May 24, 2022, 09:21:53 pm »
playmobil hair has been killing me every time I open this one
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27938 on: May 24, 2022, 10:00:36 pm »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27939 on: May 25, 2022, 04:41:20 am »
Weird when clubs do this. Advertising 'we have a lot of money to spend' is asking for further inflation on your transfer fees.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27940 on: May 25, 2022, 04:33:17 pm »
we should throw a cheeky 20million and one pound bid at them for Kane
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27941 on: May 28, 2022, 12:14:27 am »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lji7JbuKSkQ

Kane on the Jimmy Fallon show  :lmao
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27942 on: May 28, 2022, 12:19:45 am »
Quote from: royhendo on May 24, 2022, 10:00:36 pm
Enjoyed this... although Spurs do seem to be recruiting better of late.
https://twitter.com/5thOJ/status/1529111450718982144/photo/2
How long til we see Victor Moses at RWB?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27943 on: May 28, 2022, 01:17:36 pm »
Ivan Perisićs set to join Tottenham, here we go! Full agreement set to be signed on a two year deal. Inter have received final communication.

Medical could take place next week in London, once everything will be signed. Antonio Conte wanted Ivan as priority.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1530519799494856710
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27944 on: May 28, 2022, 02:27:59 pm »
At least their fans can see a trophy lifted in their stadium today.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27945 on: May 28, 2022, 02:52:22 pm »
Perisic is a good player coming off the back of a decent season, but hes 34 soon and not what he once was. Conte really does have a lot of parallels with Mourinho - liking working with experienced players he knows well. Given the huge wage hell no doubt be on it just seems odd when theyve Kulusevski, Son, Bergwijn and Moura.

One or two must be going. It wont be Son or Kulusevski and although Bergwijn wasnt massively productive he got 39 games this season and seemed to be Contes main impact player from the bench. Moura more productive than Bergwijn but perhaps makes sense for him to move on.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27946 on: May 28, 2022, 04:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 28, 2022, 02:52:22 pm
Perisic is a good player coming off the back of a decent season, but hes 34 soon and not what he once was. Conte really does have a lot of parallels with Mourinho - liking working with experienced players he knows well. Given the huge wage hell no doubt be on it just seems odd when theyve Kulusevski, Son, Bergwijn and Moura.

One or two must be going. It wont be Son or Kulusevski and although Bergwijn wasnt massively productive he got 39 games this season and seemed to be Contes main impact player from the bench. Moura more productive than Bergwijn but perhaps makes sense for him to move on.

I think that Conte will use Perisic as a wing-back in his 3-4-3 ...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27947 on: May 28, 2022, 04:37:50 pm »
Perisic is pretty much a wing back nowadays. He doesn't seem to rate Reguilon. Sessegnon was getting game time just because he happens to be there.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27948 on: May 28, 2022, 06:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Andar on May 28, 2022, 04:37:50 pm
Perisic is pretty much a wing back nowadays. He doesn't seem to rate Reguilon. Sessegnon was getting game time just because he happens to be there.
of all pundits Roy Keane seems to have a good hit rate for calls.. he said Reguillon wasn't up to much when he was getting fanfare
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27949 on: Today at 11:04:00 am »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27950 on: Today at 11:11:44 am »
We are The White Harts!  Fluffery buffery.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27951 on: Today at 11:43:04 am »
Think we'll see a decent version of Spurs in the upcoming season. Conte is a brilliant manager and I'd expect them to easily consolidate top 4 and be looking even further up the table. albeit they're looking at a gap closing season to us and City more than anything else.

Would like the Spurs turd to flush away but they haven't and won't either while they have Conte.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27952 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
Kanes got his mouth shut in that pic. Thats rarer than Hayleys comet.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27953 on: Today at 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:11:36 pm
Kanes got his mouth shut in that pic. Thats rarer than Hayleys comet.

Photoshop.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27954 on: Today at 12:14:13 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 11:43:04 am
Think we'll see a decent version of Spurs in the upcoming season. Conte is a brilliant manager and I'd expect them to easily consolidate top 4 and be looking even further up the table. albeit they're looking at a gap closing season to us and City more than anything else.

Would like the Spurs turd to flush away but they haven't and won't either while they have Conte.

I dunno, they were on the precipice a few times last season. The thing with Conte is that this was clearly a route to a bigger job, so we'll see how he handles that. Its a squad that looks pretty adept at downing tools.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27955 on: Today at 12:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:11:36 pm
Kanes got his mouth shut in that pic. Thats rarer than Hayleys comet.

Always looks like he's masticating something on the pitch to me.Brilliant player though.
