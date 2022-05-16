Perisic is a good player coming off the back of a decent season, but hes 34 soon and not what he once was. Conte really does have a lot of parallels with Mourinho - liking working with experienced players he knows well. Given the huge wage hell no doubt be on it just seems odd when theyve Kulusevski, Son, Bergwijn and Moura.
One or two must be going. It wont be Son or Kulusevski and although Bergwijn wasnt massively productive he got 39 games this season and seemed to be Contes main impact player from the bench. Moura more productive than Bergwijn but perhaps makes sense for him to move on.