Perisic is a good player coming off the back of a decent season, but he’s 34 soon and not what he once was. Conte really does have a lot of parallels with Mourinho - liking working with experienced players he knows well. Given the huge wage he’ll no doubt be on it just seems odd when they’ve Kulusevski, Son, Bergwijn and Moura.



One or two must be going. It won’t be Son or Kulusevski and although Bergwijn wasn’t massively productive he got 39 games this season and seemed to be Conte’s main impact player from the bench. Moura more productive than Bergwijn but perhaps makes sense for him to move on.