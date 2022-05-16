Perisic is a good player coming off the back of a decent season, but hes 34 soon and not what he once was. Conte really does have a lot of parallels with Mourinho - liking working with experienced players he knows well. Given the huge wage hell no doubt be on it just seems odd when theyve Kulusevski, Son, Bergwijn and Moura.



One or two must be going. It wont be Son or Kulusevski and although Bergwijn wasnt massively productive he got 39 games this season and seemed to be Contes main impact player from the bench. Moura more productive than Bergwijn but perhaps makes sense for him to move on.