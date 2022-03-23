For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening, now that Liverpool and city are out of the way, I definitely see us winning at Spurs, thatll end it. Anfield will help our goal difference
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Spurs have an easier run in but Arsenal have 3 more points and a game in hand. They've got 3 very winnable games coming up. If they win those there's no way Arsenal get overhauled.
Still not entirely convinced by Spurs even though they will finish 4th (or any of the other challengers). Seems they have had the usual running hot goalscoring streak from Son that has fired them into the positionIts interesting how much they will spend this summer- they will buy Romero and Kulusevski for 80m to stand still but not sure how much more they will do?
