Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2165212 times)

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27920 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 23, 2022, 08:15:23 am
For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening, now that Liverpool and city are out of the way, I definitely see us winning at Spurs, thatll end it. Anfield will help our goal difference
Yep.. unfortunately we're out of the race for 4th.
Spare a tear mate. :'(
Offline rushyman

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27921 on: Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 23, 2022, 09:18:42 am
Spurs have an easier run in but Arsenal have 3 more points and a game in hand. They've got 3 very winnable games coming up. If they win those there's no way Arsenal get overhauled.

What a curse this was

Those Arsenal fixtures that followed

Palace 3-0 Arsenal
Arsenal 1-2 Brighton
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal

0pts

This essentially killed them. Was theirs to lose and they did
Online cdav

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27922 on: Today at 09:02:04 am »
Still not entirely convinced by Spurs even though they will finish 4th (or any of the other challengers). Seems they have had the usual running hot goalscoring streak from Son that has fired them into the position

Its interesting how much they will spend this summer- they will buy Romero and Kulusevski for 80m to stand still but not sure how much more they will do?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27923 on: Today at 09:07:17 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:02:04 am
Still not entirely convinced by Spurs even though they will finish 4th (or any of the other challengers). Seems they have had the usual running hot goalscoring streak from Son that has fired them into the position

Its interesting how much they will spend this summer- they will buy Romero and Kulusevski for 80m to stand still but not sure how much more they will do?
Is the cheese room turning a profit yet?
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27924 on: Today at 09:11:30 am »
Surely time for a new keeper, Hugo must be getting on.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #27925 on: Today at 09:18:27 am »
Rumours are Kane is now happy to stay, and they're getting 4th, been a good season for Spurs all round considering they looked like shite under Nuno. Conte has done a very good job.
