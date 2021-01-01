« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27840 on: Yesterday at 11:14:27 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on May  8, 2022, 01:36:02 pm
Dont know who your quoting but whats the problem with giving kudos to opponents - we cant be that deep in the bantz era that thats now an issue can we?

They played well last night.

They played well and could have won actually, the Hoeberg incident at the end.

There are only two teams in the league who try and go 'toe to toe' with Liverpool and that's Chelsea and City. 2-2 the score of choice there, with Chelsea losing one cup final (another to follow hopefully) and City getting dumped out a semi themselves too.
a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27841 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 am
Hate Spurs, Mickey Mouse, Bridesmaid's club but, I thought they were good value for their point on Saturday. We failed to trouble them in the first 10 or 15 when the press was relentless and we reverted back to empty stadium/no defender tactics of crossing balls to be headed away for the entire second half.

Spurs are what they are and Conte is what he is. We knew that and, to be honest, our insane schedule probably caught up to us. It was always gonna be a banana skin and we stumbled. I'd rather it look that way then what happened in 18/19 to be honest. Sitting in my seat at Anfield that day was devastating. Madrid made up for it so, hopefully Paris will this year.
royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27842 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 am
Good effort from their official account.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27843 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 am
I'd rather Arsenal get 4th than these.
Elliemental

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27844 on: Yesterday at 02:04:22 pm
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27845 on: Yesterday at 02:07:16 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 02:04:22 pm
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Well done to them. It's about time the moron's were called out.

I groaned when they trotted that tired old brainless nonsense the other night.  :duh
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27846 on: Yesterday at 04:44:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:07:16 pm
Well done to them. It's about time the moron's were called out.

I groaned when they trotted that tired old brainless nonsense the other night.  :duh

Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27847 on: Yesterday at 05:09:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:44:15 pm
Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
That fucking word needs expunging from the dictionary. It's a dickheads charter.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27848 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:44:15 pm
Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
Reading the comments is always a schoolboy error, but they do entice you in, don't they.

"Banter". The cover-all term for all manner of brainless gobshitery.

I remember the days when racism, xenophobia and homophobia were "just banter" too.
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27849 on: Yesterday at 07:52:54 pm


thegoodfella

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27850 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
I wouldn't mind if they get in to top four at Chelsea's expense.
S

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27851 on: Yesterday at 10:13:55 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 02:04:22 pm
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Only just seen this, well done to Spurs.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27852 on: Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
Spurs fans whining to the high heavens that Klopp called out their boring style of play.

Were the comments said in the heat of the moment and a bit naive - probably. But fucking move on understand that your style of play does indeed suck. Just because someone says so - doesnt mean they are wrong.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27853 on: Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
Spurs fans whining to the high heavens that Klopp called out their boring style of play.

Were the comments said in the heat of the moment and a bit naive - probably. But fucking move on understand that your style of play does indeed suck. Just because someone says so - doesnt mean they are wrong.

Same style of play scored 5 against Newcastle and Everton, 3 against West Ham. 4 against Aston Villa. It's more that we didn't let them attack as much as they wanted, not that they didn't want to attack. They were clearly on their attacking patterns as soon as we lost the ball but we just smothered them and they couldn't make it work. I think Klopp should have prefaced it that he was surprised Spurs didn't take more risks considering a draw doesn't really help them either but Conte has them drilled in the way and they weren't going to deviate from that which the same could be said for us.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27854 on: Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm
Same style of play scored 5 against Newcastle and Everton, 3 against West Ham. 4 against Aston Villa. It's more that we didn't let them attack as much as they wanted, not that they didn't want to attack. They were clearly on their attacking patterns as soon as we lost the ball but we just smothered them and they couldn't make it work. I think Klopp should have prefaced it that he was surprised Spurs didn't take more risks considering a draw doesn't really help them either but Conte has them drilled in the way and they weren't going to deviate from that which the same could be said for us.

Lets be honest here, there is a reason why Tottenham are 4 points off the CL places, with 3 games to go. They are not that good. Sure, their counter-attacking style and the players upfront make them a dangerous opponent, but their overall play is pretty boring and too dependent on Kane and Son ...
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27855 on: Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm
Lets be honest here, there is a reason why Tottenham are 4 points off the CL places, with 3 games to go. They are not that good. Sure, their counter-attacking style and the players upfront make them a dangerous opponent, but their overall play is pretty boring and too dependent on Kane and Son ...

Depends on your definition of "not good". Norwich are not good. Watford are not good. Everton are not good. Spurs are just not good enough to challenge ManC and us. I don't think that makes them terrible or boring. I think what's clear is Conte doesn't trust the rest of the team outside of Kane and Son to do much. If you watched his Inter teams they could be pretty attacking especially when having the talent advantage. Conte may cry non-stop about spending and players but he's pretty consistently shown that he'll take whatever he has at his disposal and figure out a way it works with his sytem.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27856 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm
Depends on your definition of "not good". Norwich are not good. Watford are not good. Everton are not good. Spurs are just not good enough to challenge ManC and us. I don't think that makes them terrible or boring. I think what's clear is Conte doesn't trust the rest of the team outside of Kane and Son to do much. If you watched his Inter teams they could be pretty attacking especially when having the talent advantage. Conte may cry non-stop about spending and players but he's pretty consistently shown that he'll take whatever he has at his disposal and figure out a way it works with his sytem.

I think that they are actually worse than Chelsea and Arsenal ...
BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27857 on: Today at 12:08:22 am
I actually feel a bit sorry for Son and Kane(not really), easily the leagues two best players outside the top two and they have nothing and will have nothing to show for it in the end.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27858 on: Today at 12:14:46 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:08:22 am
I actually feel a bit sorry for Son and Kane(not really), easily the leagues two best players outside the top two and they have nothing and will have nothing to show for it in the end.
Son in particular is wasted at that club. I couldn't care less about Harold though.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #27859 on: Today at 01:13:17 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:08:22 am
I actually feel a bit sorry for Son and Kane(not really), easily the leagues two best players outside the top two and they have nothing and will have nothing to show for it in the end.
yeah was about to say that there is no one that should feel sorry for Kane. ever.

he's a fucking clown.
