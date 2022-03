The Everton of the south.



And they have the same basic problem - the boardroom.Levy has a reputation as a tough negotiator but it just means players won't sign for him or renew because they know they won't be allowed to leave. They didn't spend when they were doing well because..er... they were doing well. When they're $hit again they buy crap. Levy's negotiating over Diaz pretty much sums it up - haggle over pennies until you're gazumped, with the player not wanting to join knowing he'll never be allowed to leave.I mean, sacking Pochettino and then trying to get him back from PSG?