Today at 10:56:19 am
Today at 10:56:42 am
As always whenever Spurs do this, I get annoyed that Levy somehow conned Son into a new contract recently, because he's the type of player I'd love to see at our club.
Today at 10:59:11 am
As always whenever Spurs do this, I get annoyed that Levy somehow conned Son into a new contract recently, because he's the type of player I'd love to see at our club.

Son has signed more than one new contract there I think, its just the club he wants to be at, reckon he knows the deal, and isnt being conned! Sometimes a player is just genuinely settled and happy at a club.
Today at 11:03:19 am
This is just how Conte acts, he seemed on the brink of going after every match at Inter for 2 years. Even when they were about to win the league.

Today at 11:08:58 am
This is just how Conte acts, he seemed on the brink of going after every match at Inter for 2 years. Even when they were about to win the league.
At Inter, his complaints did actually get him the players he wanted and more money - still then it wasn't enough. Unless Levy agrees to sanction something like £200m of spending in the summer (without selling Kane) then he'll forever moan his bag off.

He's a great coach but has played this act out ever since he left Juve now.
Today at 11:11:16 am
At Inter, his complaints did actually get him the players he wanted and more money - still then it wasn't enough. Unless Levy agrees to sanction something like £200m of spending in the summer (without selling Kane) then he'll forever moan his bag off.

He's a great coach but has played this act out ever since he left Juve now.

He'll still moan. If he gets a squad of £80 million players, all his first choice, he'd moan about something still.
