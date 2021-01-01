They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.
As always whenever Spurs do this, I get annoyed that Levy somehow conned Son into a new contract recently, because he's the type of player I'd love to see at our club.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
This is just how Conte acts, he seemed on the brink of going after every match at Inter for 2 years. Even when they were about to win the league.
At Inter, his complaints did actually get him the players he wanted and more money - still then it wasn't enough. Unless Levy agrees to sanction something like £200m of spending in the summer (without selling Kane) then he'll forever moan his bag off.He's a great coach but has played this act out ever since he left Juve now.
