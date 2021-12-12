Only Spurs, lose 4 of their last 5 league games, and the only win is a superb performance away at city.
Theyve got beat by Burnley Wolves and Southampton in the last couple of weeks, they have a better squad than all 3.
I got caught up in the hype of thinking Spurs have a top manager for once, a "winner", now I just hope he stays, his in game reactions and post match interviews are top entertainment.
Would be hilarious if the season Spurs hired Mourinho because he guarantees trophies, Arteta won the cup, and the season they hired Conte because he guarantees CL, Arteta gets CL. I dont understand why it keeps happening to them!