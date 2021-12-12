Spurs and conte are both dopes. Spurs for thinking they could please him when hes had far better squads than this and thrown toys for not getting more players and conte for not realising how shit they were and how many players it would need to get them above Chelsea never mind us and city.



Either way his interview is entirely unprofessional. He doesnt seem to have any idea or patience to build a squad. Worse than Mourinho in that regard as far as I can see.