Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27600 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm »
A result to hinder City and help us.

Then a result which keeps Everton right in the shit.

Thank you for your service, Mr Conte
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27601 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm
Conte asking to be sacked by Spurs, no he is actualy asking to be sacked by Spurs, what a mess.

He must be tearing his hair out.
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27602 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm »
The summer could be amusing, no CL football, a squad that could do with about 15 new players and a manager that is absolutely obsessed with transfers. Think he's an excellent manager but he's a complainer at the best of times so hard to see this ending well.
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27603 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm
Conte seems like a bit of a twat, is he that bad a manager that he can't hit par with that Spurs squad?

completely.

Lose a game and hes always like this.  Like a petulant fan. 
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27604 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm »
why not just resign you prick.

this after that rubbish he was spouting after the city game how they were a lovely bunch

Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27605 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm »
:lmao Conte

What a little boy
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27606 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm »
Ive just spoken to Conte. Hes indicated that his tenure as manager may be coming to an end.

I asked him if he was thinking about resignation. He said he needed to speak to the club.

Sam Matterface details his extraordinary interview with #THFC boss Antonio Conte https://t.co/ojmy7sRbWi
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27607 on: Yesterday at 11:15:02 pm »
Bloody hell. Ryan Mason again.

He is turning into Big Dunc Mk II.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27608 on: Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm »
 Conte wont take the slightest bit of shit.

With levy you get covered in it. Fair play to him
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27609 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm »
4 losses out of 5 - no surprised he's pissed, especially against Burnley.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27610 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm »
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27611 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm »
I hated the result, I want Burnley to drop, but that opens the door for Everton to experience a different league.
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27612 on: Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm
Conte was doing this at Inter too. Basically asking the club to either buy him a brand new team or sack him.

He is a bit Mourinho-like in that aspect.

"Please sack me and give me a payoff because the United job might be available by the summer."

Did Conte not see what Levy did to Kane?  He has no bargaining power at all unless he wants to deliberately try and relegate Spurs. And even Spurs aren't that bad.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27613 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm

When i saw that live i just LOLLLLLLLED!!.

Always loved him since then, epic line and epic CB.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27614 on: Yesterday at 11:34:51 pm »
It's a bit harder than Serie-A I think.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27615 on: Today at 12:17:12 am »
Spurs and conte are both dopes. Spurs for thinking they could please him when hes had far better squads than this and thrown toys for not getting more players and conte for not realising how shit they were and how many players it would need to get them above Chelsea never mind us and city.

Either way his interview is entirely unprofessional. He doesnt seem to have any idea or patience to build a squad. Worse than Mourinho in that regard as far as I can see.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27616 on: Today at 12:27:09 am »
"Here coaches change, but players are always the same... but results don't change".

Yeah, thatll win over the dressing room.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27617 on: Today at 12:30:29 am »
Sounds to me like he's gonna walk by mutual consent, he knows by now he will not get Levy to losen the purse strings and wants to be available for the next round of managerial musical chairs.

Maybe has his eye on replacing Eddie Howe if he can keep Newcastle in the Prem.
Plenty of spending opportunities for him during the summer.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27618 on: Today at 12:33:26 am »
Conte is a wanker, hope he doesn't get the sack he wishes and keep stomping around tearing into players and executives.

Period of hostility this.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27619 on: Today at 12:50:58 am »
Spurs should return to their pre-Mourinho policy of poaching Southampton managers - Hasenhüttl is excellent.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27620 on: Today at 12:53:15 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:33:26 am
Conte is a wanker, hope he doesn't get the sack he wishes and keep stomping around tearing into players and executives.

Period of hostility this.

Yep.

This was simply a job of convenience for him.  He doesnt have interest in a rebuild or a job that actually involves a period of transition where he has to coach a group of players he knows arent good enough.

What he wants is a grouo of excellent players already in place and them a lot of money available from the get-go so the club can buy him more.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27621 on: Today at 12:54:37 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:53:15 am
Yep.

This was simply a job of convenience for him.  He doesnt have interest in a rebuild or a job that actually involves a period of transition where he has to coach a group of players he knows arent good enough.

What he wants is a grouo of excellent players already in place and them a lot of money available from the get-go so the club can buy him more.

Something like Pep?
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27622 on: Today at 01:01:03 am »
Only Spurs, lose 4 of their last 5 league games, and the only win is a superb performance away at city.

 Theyve got beat by Burnley Wolves and Southampton in the last couple of weeks, they have a better squad than all 3.

I got caught up in the hype of thinking Spurs have a top manager for once, a "winner", now I just hope he stays, his in game reactions and post match interviews are top entertainment.

Would be hilarious if the season Spurs hired Mourinho because he guarantees trophies, Arteta won the cup, and the season they hired Conte because he guarantees CL, Arteta gets CL. I dont understand why it keeps happening to them!
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27623 on: Today at 01:01:41 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:54:37 am
Something like Pep?

at least Conte did actually grow his career from a lower league upwards over the course of a few years!

But since he got there, hes definately not in the builder group of coaches, and is indeed more in the Guardiola group of coaches, where he wants a ready made situation to walk into at a rich club. Tuchel is also in this bracket.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27624 on: Today at 01:18:12 am »
You want someone with a bit more backbone to manage your team, looks like hes about to burst into tears all the time. Hes got Kane Son and Moura etc and he goes on as if hes got the Norwich squad, they are the 4th or 5th best squad in the country, does he even do any coaching.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27625 on: Today at 01:35:32 am »
Weren't these linked with Gattuso at one point? Would be a perfect fit because at least he knows Spurs inside out...

Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27626 on: Today at 01:54:08 am »
i honestly dont know what to make of that interview - without knowing the promises made (which surely there were) and how spurs have acted on those, difficult to totally throw conte under the bus but he's defo tettering on the kerb and he's thrown the players under the bus for sure  ;D

so strange
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27627 on: Today at 06:36:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Conte wont take the slightest bit of shit.

With levy you get covered in it. Fair play to him

So, why take the job in the first place? Managers know what Levy is like or they should do by now.
