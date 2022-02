Love them bigging him up today as if he’s having a great season, when before today he’d scored less than James Ward-Prowse



Going by the highlights on MotD, it looked like a proper shop window performance. Can't argue with his impact on the game yesterday but where has he been for the rest of the season?Plus he's still a massive bellend and beating City doesn't change that. But thanks anyway, Harry. You massive bellend.I'd happily swap yesterday's City result for a draw plus him being red carded in our game and us going on to win that one.