« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 684 685 686 687 688 [689]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs  (Read 2084037 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,518
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27520 on: February 17, 2022, 12:36:42 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 13, 2022, 04:15:19 pm
Anyone checked on Primativ?
It wasn't supposed to be like this, they had the best new stadium, the only player in the world who could play that pass on the 42 minute and a fucking cheeseroom.

Wasn't Kane certain to be the top scorer in PL history by now too?  :o
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27521 on: February 17, 2022, 01:02:43 am »
Conte sounds like a slightly more friendly Mourinho. He just wants to make sure his own reputation doesnt get a hit as he tries to engineer  a way out of the Tottenham mess and on to a big club next season.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,066
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27522 on: February 17, 2022, 01:22:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 16, 2022, 11:26:38 pm
You can check out anytime you like
But you can never Levy

Welcome to the Hotel Contefornia?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27523 on: February 17, 2022, 02:04:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 17, 2022, 01:02:43 am
Conte sounds like a slightly more friendly Mourinho. He just wants to make sure his own reputation doesnt get a hit as he tries to engineer  a way out of the Tottenham mess and on to a big club next season.

What are his options though?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,137
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27524 on: February 17, 2022, 02:24:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on February 17, 2022, 12:00:29 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60411404
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes his squad was "weakened" in the January transfer window despite the club signing two players.

Spurs brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day but Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso left on loan.

Dele Alli also joined Everton on a free transfer while Bryan Gil moved to Valencia.

"What happened in January was not easy," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

Spurs boss Conte added: "We lost four players. Four important players for Tottenham and we brought in only two.

"So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we, on paper, may have weakened it."

The four that left he hardly ever played. Must have been real important. lol.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,737
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27525 on: February 17, 2022, 02:30:59 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 17, 2022, 01:22:28 am
Welcome to the Hotel Contefornia?
So I called up the Captain
Please bring me my cheese
He said 'We haven't had that stilton here
Since Primativ donned his skis'
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,156
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27526 on: February 17, 2022, 02:49:08 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 17, 2022, 02:30:59 am
So I called up the Captain
Please bring me my cheese
He said 'We haven't had that stilton here
Since Primativ donned his skis'

:lmao
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27527 on: February 17, 2022, 07:15:19 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February 17, 2022, 02:24:36 am
The four that left he hardly ever played. Must have been real important. lol.

And surely Conte was consulted before the club moved them on? Or maybe it's just Har-...I mean Levy, wheeling and dealing again.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27528 on: February 17, 2022, 07:19:35 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 17, 2022, 02:04:31 am
What are his options though?

Real Madrid may be sacking Ancelotti apparently. PSG is probably going to be up for grabs as well as United.

All options 100x better than being stuck in pointless Spurs.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,881
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27529 on: February 17, 2022, 09:56:28 am »
Emerson Royal with cheese(room).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,890
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27530 on: February 17, 2022, 10:04:54 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 17, 2022, 02:30:59 am
So I called up the Captain
Please bring me my cheese
He said 'We haven't had that stilton here
Since Primativ donned his skis'

Tremendous

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27531 on: February 17, 2022, 10:09:11 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on February 17, 2022, 07:19:35 am
Real Madrid may be sacking Ancelotti apparently. PSG is probably going to be up for grabs as well as United.

All options 100x better than being stuck in pointless Spurs.

They are top of La Liga but you know he's a dead man walking if they go out to PSG.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,715
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27532 on: February 17, 2022, 11:08:38 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 16, 2022, 11:00:51 pm
He's going to leave in the summer isn't he?  No idea why he would go to Spurs knowing how Levy runs the club. 

Yeah I'm still baffled as to why he went there. Everyone knew it would be fireworks and he just had to wait it out for a few bigger jobs to open up this summer with less budgetary restrictions
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,890
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27533 on: February 17, 2022, 11:10:58 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on February 17, 2022, 11:08:38 am
Yeah I'm still baffled as to why he went there. Everyone knew it would be fireworks and he just had to wait it out for a few bigger jobs to open up this summer with less budgetary restrictions

Had them over a barrel. I bet he's on huge, huge money and probably has all sorts of clauses about leaving if he wants to. And he knows he can just slag Spurs off for the next few months so it looks like its not his fault and he jogs on in the summer, reputation intact.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,889
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27534 on: February 17, 2022, 12:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on February 17, 2022, 07:19:35 am
Real Madrid may be sacking Ancelotti apparently. PSG is probably going to be up for grabs as well as United.

All options 100x better than being stuck in pointless Spurs.
PSG have Zidane lined up, don't they?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,594
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27535 on: February 17, 2022, 12:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on February 17, 2022, 07:19:35 am
Real Madrid may be sacking Ancelotti apparently. PSG is probably going to be up for grabs as well as United.

All options 100x better than being stuck in pointless Spurs.

Apparently the Real Madrid board are not happy with how Ancelotti set the team up in Paris.  You're right, he's probably getting sacked in the summer. 
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27536 on: February 17, 2022, 01:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 17, 2022, 02:30:59 am
So I called up the Captain
Please bring me my cheese
He said 'We haven't had that stilton here
Since Primativ donned his skis'

Give this person a Grammy award
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27537 on: Yesterday at 02:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 17, 2022, 12:55:41 pm
Apparently the Real Madrid board are not happy with how Ancelotti set the team up in Paris.  You're right, he's probably getting sacked in the summer.
Ancelotti probably makes more money from being fired than he does from actually working. Genius, really. Maybe he can get the Everton job back once Frankie gets sacked.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,722
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27538 on: Yesterday at 03:14:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 17, 2022, 10:04:54 am
Tremendous


who was that player between them looking like watching a meteor strike?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,156
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27539 on: Yesterday at 03:15:47 pm »
presume these fuckfaces will get rolled tomorrow?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,816
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27540 on: Yesterday at 03:17:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 17, 2022, 10:04:54 am
Tremendous



"Captain Bellend, reporting for duty"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,478
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27541 on: Yesterday at 03:31:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:15:47 pm
presume these fuckfaces will get rolled tomorrow?

Do you even need to ask that?
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27542 on: Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:14:42 pm
who was that player between them looking like watching a meteor strike?

I think that's John O'Shea at Sunderland
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,814
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27543 on: Yesterday at 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:15:47 pm
presume these fuckfaces will get rolled tomorrow?

Ha ha.  Not even worth considering anything but a battering.  Sir Harry of Laziness is absolutely rinsing these c*nts.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,969
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27544 on: Yesterday at 05:33:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 17, 2022, 02:24:36 am
The four that left he hardly ever played. Must have been real important. lol.
Club's got a gag order on him speaking to the Italian media.

Levy stuffed him, to be honest- surprise, surprise. He was quite livid in that "interview" but toned it down. Before he signed, it was widely reported that he wanted "assurances" and that his conditions were "key signings" and possibly as early as January.
Whaddyaknow- Levy just being Levy, he saved some more, while "investing in the future" some more.
I hope someone like Rafa don't go there. It's going to be one of his toughest fights. Oil+Fire. War on top of War.

Conte wasn't even consulted it appears. Seems he knows little of the two signings.
I think Conte was prolly aware of Spurs' policy, but thought he could negotiate at least his wants with Levy and see them honored. If he got his signings, he could build youth around that, but as I remarked a few times before, it seems Levy does the scouting and negotiations all on his lonesome. A one-man show, mom-n-pop style! ;D

He's just another Kenwright/Mike Ashley.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:53:48 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,156
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27545 on: Yesterday at 05:54:20 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 05:33:51 pm
Club's got a gag order on him speaking to the Italian media.

Levy stuffed him, to be honest- surprise, surprise. He was quite livid in that "interview" but toned it down. Before he signed, it was widely reported that he wanted "assurances" and that his conditions were "key signings" and possibly as early as January.
Whaddyaknow- Levy just being Levy, he saved some more, while "investing in the future" some more.
I hope someone like Rafa don't go there. It's going to be one of his toughest fights. Oil+Fire. War on top of War.

Conte wasn't even consulted it appears. Seems he knows little of the two signings.
I think Conte was prolly aware of Spurs' policy, but thought he could negotiate at least his wants with Levy and see them honored. If he got his signings, he could build youth around that, but as I remarked a few times before, it seems Levy does the scouting and negotiations all on his own. A one-man show, mom-n-pop style! ;D

He's just another Kenwright/Mike Ashley.

Aren't these the signings by Patrici who Conte is tight with from Juventus days? Or do I have that wrong.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,969
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27546 on: Yesterday at 06:06:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:54:20 pm
Aren't these the signings by Patrici who Conte is tight with from Juventus days? Or do I have that wrong.
Ah yes, sorry. This was on deadline day, so he needed to run around to at least get some players in.
I dunno why they messed around so much on the Diaz deal. Surely, there were other targets? Then again, it may have been only a bluff. The weirdness surrounding Levy just don't surprise me anymore.

Losing 4 players and getting 2 in. It doesn't look good and the struggles of the managers going there, isn't sending any positive signals.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:11:03 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,262
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27547 on: Today at 07:23:54 pm »
Quote from: OOS on February 13, 2022, 04:12:28 pm
Wouldn't put it past them to get something against City.

Told yers.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27548 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm »
Antonioooooo, Antonioooo, Antonio, Antonio, Antonioooooo. I never doubted these would deliver!!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,816
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27549 on: Today at 07:31:57 pm »
He's one of our fucking own

ANTONTIO ....
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,898
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27550 on: Today at 07:32:31 pm »
Knighthood for Harry Kane 🙌🏻
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,997
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27551 on: Today at 07:34:20 pm »
Tottenham Hotspur, please accept my deepest and sincere apologies if I've ever said anything mean and nasty about your club and your smashing players.

It's my fault for just being a rotter sometimes.

Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27552 on: Today at 07:36:41 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :jong :jong :lmao :jong :lmao

Absolutely glorious stuff and after the wolves game I thought they were in for an absolute rodgering. Glad I was wrong

Oh and up yours Mr Taylor as well 7 mins extra time as fucking if.
Logged

Online elkun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27553 on: Today at 07:42:03 pm »
Al hail the mighty spurs!
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27554 on: Today at 07:42:19 pm »
Love ya Spuds! Xoxo
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,651
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27555 on: Today at 07:42:36 pm »
Title change :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :thumbup
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,722
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27556 on: Today at 07:42:49 pm »
we always loved them, haven't we?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,623
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Spurs: A proper set of good eggs
« Reply #27557 on: Today at 07:45:31 pm »
Can always be relied upon to not Spurs it
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 684 685 686 687 688 [689]   Go Up
« previous next »
 