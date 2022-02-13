« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies  (Read 2080946 times)

Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27520 on: Today at 12:36:42 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 13, 2022, 04:15:19 pm
Anyone checked on Primativ?
It wasn't supposed to be like this, they had the best new stadium, the only player in the world who could play that pass on the 42 minute and a fucking cheeseroom.

Wasn't Kane certain to be the top scorer in PL history by now too?  :o
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27521 on: Today at 01:02:43 am »
Conte sounds like a slightly more friendly Mourinho. He just wants to make sure his own reputation doesnt get a hit as he tries to engineer  a way out of the Tottenham mess and on to a big club next season.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27522 on: Today at 01:22:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:26:38 pm
You can check out anytime you like
But you can never Levy

Welcome to the Hotel Contefornia?
« Reply #27523 on: Today at 02:04:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:02:43 am
Conte sounds like a slightly more friendly Mourinho. He just wants to make sure his own reputation doesnt get a hit as he tries to engineer  a way out of the Tottenham mess and on to a big club next season.

What are his options though?
« Reply #27524 on: Today at 02:24:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:00:29 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60411404
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes his squad was "weakened" in the January transfer window despite the club signing two players.

Spurs brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day but Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso left on loan.

Dele Alli also joined Everton on a free transfer while Bryan Gil moved to Valencia.

"What happened in January was not easy," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

Spurs boss Conte added: "We lost four players. Four important players for Tottenham and we brought in only two.

"So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we, on paper, may have weakened it."

The four that left he hardly ever played. Must have been real important. lol.
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:22:28 am
Welcome to the Hotel Contefornia?
So I called up the Captain
Please bring me my cheese
He said 'We haven't had that stilton here
Since Primativ donned his skis'
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:30:59 am
So I called up the Captain
Please bring me my cheese
He said 'We haven't had that stilton here
Since Primativ donned his skis'

:lmao
