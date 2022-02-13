Anyone checked on Primativ?It wasn't supposed to be like this, they had the best new stadium, the only player in the world who could play that pass on the 42 minute and a fucking cheeseroom.
You can check out anytime you likeBut you can never Levy
Conte sounds like a slightly more friendly Mourinho. He just wants to make sure his own reputation doesnt get a hit as he tries to engineer a way out of the Tottenham mess and on to a big club next season.
I'm a knob
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60411404Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes his squad was "weakened" in the January transfer window despite the club signing two players.Spurs brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day but Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso left on loan.Dele Alli also joined Everton on a free transfer while Bryan Gil moved to Valencia."What happened in January was not easy," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.Spurs boss Conte added: "We lost four players. Four important players for Tottenham and we brought in only two."So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we, on paper, may have weakened it."
Welcome to the Hotel Contefornia?
So I called up the CaptainPlease bring me my cheeseHe said 'We haven't had that stilton hereSince Primativ donned his skis'
