Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes his squad was "weakened" in the January transfer window despite the club signing two players.
Spurs brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day but Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso left on loan.
Dele Alli also joined Everton on a free transfer while Bryan Gil moved to Valencia.
"What happened in January was not easy," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.
Spurs boss Conte added: "We lost four players. Four important players for Tottenham and we brought in only two.
"So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we, on paper, may have weakened it."