Author Topic: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies  (Read 2080654 times)

Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27480 on: February 13, 2022, 04:12:28 pm »
Wouldn't put it past them to get something against City.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27481 on: February 13, 2022, 04:13:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 13, 2022, 04:10:47 pm
Shouldve sacked Arteta and hired Conte when he was available, a winner.

Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27482 on: February 13, 2022, 04:13:58 pm »
« Reply #27483 on: February 13, 2022, 04:14:38 pm »
Quote from: OOS on February 13, 2022, 04:12:28 pm
Wouldn't put it past them to get something against City.

Yeah, a thumping, most likely.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27484 on: February 13, 2022, 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: OOS on February 13, 2022, 04:12:28 pm
Wouldn't put it past them to get something against City.

No chance, citys easiest game left . I could see United getting something against them though.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27485 on: February 13, 2022, 04:15:19 pm »
Anyone checked on Primativ?
It wasn't supposed to be like this, they had the best new stadium, the only player in the world who could play that pass on the 42 minute and a fucking cheeseroom.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27486 on: February 13, 2022, 04:26:37 pm »
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27487 on: February 13, 2022, 04:36:39 pm »
Should've known better than to tip these in the top 4 race  ;D

They are dire!
« Reply #27488 on: February 13, 2022, 05:18:33 pm »
Antonio Conte: "For me it's very difficult to talk about fourth place, because I am used to play for other targets."

 ;D
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27489 on: February 13, 2022, 05:44:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 13, 2022, 05:18:33 pm
Antonio Conte: "For me it's very difficult to talk about fourth place, because I am used to play for other targets."

 ;D
I assume that's from someone who listened into his calls to his agent  :)
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27490 on: February 13, 2022, 05:58:29 pm »
If I was a betting man, I'd say there's a good chance Conte fucks these off over the summer. I mean he's not exactly Mr Cheerful at the best of times (when he has a huge pot of cash to spend for instance) but he seems even worse at Spurs. 
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27491 on: February 13, 2022, 05:59:32 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on February 13, 2022, 05:58:29 pm
If I was a betting man, I'd say there's a good chance Conte fucks these off over the summer. I mean he's not exactly Mr Cheerful at the best of times (when he has a huge pot of cash to spend for instance) but he seems even worse at Spurs.
the Levy effect.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27492 on: February 13, 2022, 06:00:16 pm »
Bald fraud (Levy, not Conte).
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27493 on: February 13, 2022, 06:00:47 pm »
Summer will defo be funny, he's absolutely transfer obsessed and will be even more so with these because they only have two good players so need about 15 signings. It's gonna be interesting! He's an excellent manager but I think it'll end in tears and he goes to Newcastle.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27494 on: February 13, 2022, 06:22:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 13, 2022, 05:18:33 pm
Antonio Conte: "For me it's very difficult to talk about fourth place, because I am used to play for other targets."

 ;D
PSG in the summer Antonio?
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27495 on: February 13, 2022, 06:51:22 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on February 13, 2022, 05:58:29 pm
If I was a betting man, I'd say there's a good chance Conte fucks these off over the summer. I mean he's not exactly Mr Cheerful at the best of times (when he has a huge pot of cash to spend for instance) but he seems even worse at Spurs.

He will stay over the summer but quickly get disillusioned when he will get none of his targets, as the targets he wants is way our of Spurs' reach. Then it will implode around sept - oct 2022.

Would be willing to put everything I own on it.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27496 on: February 13, 2022, 07:00:57 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 13, 2022, 04:15:19 pm
Anyone checked on Primativ?
It wasn't supposed to be like this, they had the best new stadium, the only player in the world who could play that pass on the 42 minute and a fucking cheeseroom.


They didn't build the cheese room and it all fell apart.



Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27497 on: February 13, 2022, 07:03:48 pm »
These have been shambles since Levy complained to FSG about ourselves  ;D
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27498 on: February 13, 2022, 07:06:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2022, 06:22:49 pm
PSG in the summer Antonio?


Or United as one half of the Spurs pair with Harry Lane.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27499 on: February 13, 2022, 07:06:20 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on February 13, 2022, 05:58:29 pm
If I was a betting man, I'd say there's a good chance Conte fucks these off over the summer. I mean he's not exactly Mr Cheerful at the best of times (when he has a huge pot of cash to spend for instance) but he seems even worse at Spurs.

Will Conte even want to stay if they miss out on Top 4? I know Inter dropped down the CL to Europa and played in it, but I don't think Conte will be interested in another Top 4 race next season if they miss out on this one.

There is a good chance of what you said, I think..
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27500 on: February 13, 2022, 07:44:47 pm »
The best is some spurs fans saying this mini-slump is because Dier isn't available!

Erik FUCKIGN Dire. A guy they hated and hated and hated for the last 2-3 seasons.

Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27501 on: February 13, 2022, 08:03:26 pm »
And were reliant on these to beat Man City next week  ;D  :butt
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27502 on: February 13, 2022, 08:05:57 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on February 13, 2022, 12:57:43 pm
The Y word debate is certainly being brought to the fore with the Club Statement this week.

Its like a Declaration of War on some of their more vocal fan base, will add spice to the Wolves game today.



For me, I have and do use it from a positive point with affection when talking to fans of the club, when I want to wind them up I call them Spurs or Spursy fans.


I always liked and respected that the fans in the 70's took on the term to fight back against the Anti Semitism of opposing fans.

Among Spurs fans/friends I have never been told off for using it.
I would certainly not use it in a negative manner and deplore Anti Semitism.

Times change but I think this is gonna be a hard sell for the club.

It's Baddiel,he thinks that it'll make up for all his racism over the years.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27503 on: February 13, 2022, 08:09:04 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on February 13, 2022, 08:03:26 pm
And were reliant on these to beat Man City next week  ;D  :butt
Today was the best result for us. We can't rely on this shower to give City a game, but the loss to Wolves would force Conte to demand a reaction. I can't imagine better circumstances for that other than losing to Arsenal, but losing to Wolves would to.

Not that we can count on performance...
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27504 on: February 13, 2022, 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on February 13, 2022, 08:03:26 pm
And were reliant on these to beat Man City next week  ;D  :butt

Not really. The best chance of Man City dropping points is against Man Utd (h), LFC (h), Wolves (a) and West Ham (a). Tottenham have no chance ...
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27505 on: February 13, 2022, 10:07:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 13, 2022, 09:52:17 pm
Not really. The best chance of Man City dropping points is against Man Utd (h), LFC (h), Wolves (a) and West Ham (a). Tottenham have no chance ...

Tottenham have probably taken more points off City than anyone in the Guardiola era I reckon. However shit they might be at the moment they do seem to know how to cause them problems.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27506 on: February 13, 2022, 10:11:13 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on February 13, 2022, 08:03:26 pm
And were reliant on these to beat Man City next week  ;D  :butt
They managed it without Sir Harry.  I wonder if he'll play this time or at least acknowledge the two sides are playing each other  :wanker

Spurs, like West Ham, are a good match-up tactically for us and Man City so they might do us a favour.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27507 on: February 13, 2022, 10:16:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 13, 2022, 10:11:13 pm
They managed it without Sir Harry.  I wonder if he'll play this time or at least acknowledge the two sides are playing each other  :wanker

Spurs, like West Ham, are a good match-up tactically for us and Man City so they might do us a favour.
If Harold plays, that gives them more of a chance :)
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27508 on: February 13, 2022, 10:17:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 13, 2022, 04:10:47 pm
Shouldve sacked Arteta and hired Conte when he was available, a winner.
You're just deadset on not jinxing it by downplaying expectations, eh Banksy? ;D
I know the feeling mate.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27509 on: February 13, 2022, 10:23:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 13, 2022, 05:59:32 pm
the Levy effect.
I swear everyone at Spurs look subdued and dissapointed with life all the time- even if they're involved in a trophy.
Quote from: Simplexity on February 13, 2022, 06:51:22 pm
He will stay over the summer but quickly get disillusioned when he will get none of his targets, as the targets he wants is way our of Spurs' reach. Then it will implode around sept - oct 2022.

Would be willing to put everything I own on it.
Yeah.. Levy will wait until the middle of the window, then you'll hear they're in talks with this and that... get a secondary target here or there... Levy will huff and puff and nitpick over details when negotiating for the big targets... and end up getting none.
Wants to shop at Herrods, but refuses to spend- in the end he lost his wallet.

Was the same with Pochettino, was the same with Mou... wanna bet it's going to be the same with Conte?
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27510 on: February 15, 2022, 01:24:51 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on February 13, 2022, 10:23:28 pm
I swear everyone at Spurs look subdued and dissapointed with life all the time- even if they're involved in a trophy.Yeah.. Levy will wait until the middle of the window, then you'll hear they're in talks with this and that... get a secondary target here or there... Levy will huff and puff and nitpick over details when negotiating for the big targets... and end up getting none.
Wants to shop at Herrods, but refuses to spend- in the end he lost his wallet.

Was the same with Pochettino, was the same with Mou... wanna bet it's going to be the same with Conte?

Is that like Farmfoods?
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27511 on: February 15, 2022, 01:25:49 am »
no it's basically a place you can get crucifixions at a discount
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27512 on: February 15, 2022, 01:54:40 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on February 15, 2022, 01:24:51 am
Is that like Farmfoods?
All I know is you can't buy Innocent smoothies there
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27513 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm »
And here we go. Conte moaning again and digging the club out.

This only ends one way.
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27514 on: Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm
And here we go. Conte moaning again and digging the club out.

This only ends one way.
I mean hes right, but then again, what did he expect of spurs?
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27515 on: Yesterday at 10:25:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm
And here we go. Conte moaning again and digging the club out.

This only ends one way.

What did he say mate ?  Heard something about speaking to Sky Italy about something but didnt hear the content
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27516 on: Yesterday at 11:00:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm
And here we go. Conte moaning again and digging the club out.

This only ends one way.

He's going to leave in the summer isn't he?  No idea why he would go to Spurs knowing how Levy runs the club. 
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27517 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm »
He's already checked out mentally.  ;D
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27518 on: Yesterday at 11:26:38 pm »
You can check out anytime you like
But you can never Levy
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27519 on: Today at 12:00:29 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:25:19 pm
What did he say mate ?  Heard something about speaking to Sky Italy about something but didnt hear the content

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60411404
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes his squad was "weakened" in the January transfer window despite the club signing two players.

Spurs brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day but Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso left on loan.

Dele Alli also joined Everton on a free transfer while Bryan Gil moved to Valencia.

"What happened in January was not easy," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

Spurs boss Conte added: "We lost four players. Four important players for Tottenham and we brought in only two.

"So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we, on paper, may have weakened it."
