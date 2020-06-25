But did they? Or was it the managers that couldn't get a tune out of them - despite each being highly coveted by numerous teams around Europe.



That said - I am ALL for Conte falling out with Levy as soon as possible.



I think he pointed out with Gill - that he just isnt suited to the league! I mean, hes only 20 I think, so in time that can change. But it seems to suggest that they just didnt do due-dilligence on some players. Just saw the potential of a star in the making or whatever.Their transfers have been all over the place for a while, some good ones, but guaranteed a couple of utter duds every year. No team can be perfect, but its been a while since they had a really succesful window despite spending a lot of money in the process.