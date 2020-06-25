He's a head the ball for sure. They've tried to interfere in our transfers before, they beat us to Dempsey and Sigurddson, yet he starts crying like a baby losing its dummy when we sign a player we have been watching for ages. In fact, we could argue that they have tried to gazzump us again.Hope Diaz smashes a Hat trick in when we play them next
I actually think Vitor Pereira is a decent manager and he could have done much better job than Lampard would ever do.
By combat?
.....https://theathletic.com/3104063/2022/02/02/tottenhams-transfer-window-signed-agreement-for-diaz-interest-in-dembele-and-jury-out-on-paratici/
That piece from the Athletic is absolutely laughable. Stinks of a sad defeated little man trying to deflect blame for his own failings and of a club journalist going for it hook line and sinker. "A period of hostility" Scary.I still don't really understand what they are blaming us for, we moved within the rules and we did a quicker and better deal than they offered (and the lad wanted to come here). Can only be they're leaking this nonsense for their fans to scapegoat us, problem is even the most lunatic spurs fans are well and truly onto him.
On 7th May, we need to make a special effort.It's only a pity that it's at home, rather than at Spurs place.I reckon we should wait until all the other players are already on the pitch, then dim the light, get a spotlight going and wheel Diaz out, waving from a speedboat - Bullseye style."Look at what you could have won."
If anyone wants to read the full article for free - And legally - It's at https://archive.ph/Mu3T4FYI - If there's a paywalled article from almost any online journalistic source, copy the URL and go to archive.today paste it in and there's a very good chance that someone has already archived the complete article.Really useful
Before our involvement I'm sure there were stories doing the rounds that Diaz had rejected the move to Spurs so it wasn't like he was on the verge of signing for them. Did I miss something?
Yeah, It was his choice to sign for us, we didn't actually kidnap the lad. & in all honesty, it can't have been a difficult decision for him. I'm sure if his mates asked why he signed for us & not Tottenham, he'd have probably said, "Lads, it's Spurs".
Maybe Everton could buy the Delle Alpi too. Move it to BMD.
I find that comment about Levy's opinion of us so funny. What difference does it make? When is the last time we even brought dealt with Tottenham? The Robbie Keane transfer?
I want to know more about these beer glasses that fill from bottom
