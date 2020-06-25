« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 681 682 683 684 685 [686]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies  (Read 2067594 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Spurs: Diaz said fuckin do one
« Reply #27400 on: Yesterday at 02:12:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2022, 10:25:49 am
He's a head the ball for sure. They've tried to interfere in our transfers before, they beat us to Dempsey and Sigurddson, yet he starts crying like a baby losing its dummy when we sign a player we have been watching for ages. In fact, we could argue that they have tried to gazzump us again.

Hope Diaz smashes a Hat trick in when we play them next ;D


It's a bit like wanting to buy a house for £300k then finding out that someone has offered £250k which has been accepted but the seller wants to sell to you, so you go in and offer the same and the seller is happy and you are.


What's the problem (except their own stupidity)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27401 on: Yesterday at 02:13:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 12:47:56 pm
I actually think Vitor Pereira is a decent manager and he could have done much better job than Lampard would ever do.
We all might get a chance to find out before the season is over.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27402 on: Yesterday at 03:16:44 pm »
That piece from the Athletic is absolutely laughable. Stinks of a sad defeated little man trying to deflect blame for his own failings and of a club journalist going for it hook line and sinker.

"A period of hostility"  :D :D :D :D :D

Scary.

I still don't really understand what they are blaming us for, we moved within the rules and we did a quicker and better deal than they offered (and the lad wanted to come here). Can only be they're leaking this nonsense for their fans to scapegoat us, problem is even the most lunatic spurs fans are well and truly onto him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm by stewy17 »
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,776
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27403 on: Yesterday at 03:47:49 pm »
thread title  :lmao
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,776
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27404 on: Yesterday at 03:50:39 pm »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Diaz said fuckin do one
« Reply #27405 on: Yesterday at 04:12:49 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February  2, 2022, 07:02:37 am
.....
https://theathletic.com/3104063/2022/02/02/tottenhams-transfer-window-signed-agreement-for-diaz-interest-in-dembele-and-jury-out-on-paratici/

If anyone wants to read the full article for free - And legally - It's at https://archive.ph/Mu3T4

FYI - If there's a paywalled article from almost any online journalistic source, copy the URL and go to archive.today paste it in and there's a very good chance that someone has already archived the complete article.

Really useful
Logged
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27406 on: Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:16:44 pm
That piece from the Athletic is absolutely laughable. Stinks of a sad defeated little man trying to deflect blame for his own failings and of a club journalist going for it hook line and sinker.

"A period of hostility"  :D :D :D :D :D

Scary.

I still don't really understand what they are blaming us for, we moved within the rules and we did a quicker and better deal than they offered (and the lad wanted to come here). Can only be they're leaking this nonsense for their fans to scapegoat us, problem is even the most lunatic spurs fans are well and truly onto him.
Before our involvement I'm sure there were stories doing the rounds that Diaz had rejected the move to Spurs so it wasn't like he was on the verge of signing for them.  Did I miss something?
Logged

Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27407 on: Yesterday at 04:29:56 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:16:44 pm
That piece from the Athletic is absolutely laughable. Stinks of a sad defeated little man trying to deflect blame for his own failings and of a club journalist going for it hook line and sinker.

"A period of hostility"  :D :D :D :D :D

Scary.

On 7th May, we need to make a special effort.

It's only a pity that it's at home, rather than at Spurs place.

I reckon we should wait until all the other players are already on the pitch, then dim the light, get a spotlight going and wheel Diaz out, waving from a speedboat - Bullseye style.

"Look at what you could have won."   ;D  ;D  ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27408 on: Yesterday at 04:33:32 pm »
I do love it, how spurs keep trying to lock horns with Liverpool and end up looking like mugs.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27409 on: Yesterday at 04:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Yesterday at 04:29:56 pm
On 7th May, we need to make a special effort.

It's only a pity that it's at home, rather than at Spurs place.

I reckon we should wait until all the other players are already on the pitch, then dim the light, get a spotlight going and wheel Diaz out, waving from a speedboat - Bullseye style.

"Look at what you could have won."   ;D  ;D  ;D

The Diaz Derby. Sky Sport "News" and Tyler will be loving it.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27410 on: Yesterday at 04:49:34 pm »
Actual footage of Levy's call to John Henry:

https://media.giphy.com/media/jqI7vrTgA1An4pi4k8/giphy.gif

(Don't know how to embed a gif, sorry).
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Diaz said fuckin do one
« Reply #27411 on: Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Yesterday at 04:12:49 pm
If anyone wants to read the full article for free - And legally - It's at https://archive.ph/Mu3T4

FYI - If there's a paywalled article from almost any online journalistic source, copy the URL and go to archive.today paste it in and there's a very good chance that someone has already archived the complete article.

Really useful

Flippin eckerslike!

'Signed' but then 'not yet signed'. ;D
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27412 on: Yesterday at 04:52:46 pm »
I find that comment about Levy's opinion of us so funny. What difference does it make? When is the last time we even brought dealt with Tottenham? The Robbie Keane transfer?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27413 on: Yesterday at 04:55:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm
Before our involvement I'm sure there were stories doing the rounds that Diaz had rejected the move to Spurs so it wasn't like he was on the verge of signing for them.  Did I miss something?

Yeah, It was his choice to sign for us, we didn't actually kidnap the lad. & in all honesty, it can't have been a difficult decision for him. I'm sure if his mates asked why he signed for us & not Tottenham, he'd have probably said, "Lads, it's Spurs".
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27414 on: Yesterday at 06:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:55:50 pm
Yeah, It was his choice to sign for us, we didn't actually kidnap the lad. & in all honesty, it can't have been a difficult decision for him. I'm sure if his mates asked why he signed for us & not Tottenham, he'd have probably said, "Lads, it's Spurs".

The combination of Porto needing the money asap and Diaz's agent objecting to Mendes being involved seemed the most crucial points anyway, if Spurs would have objected to the latter point then they might have had a chance of pushing through the deal, albeit a slim chance if the agent was happy to give us the nod about the potential deal.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,506
  • 27 Years...
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27415 on: Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:34:39 pm
Maybe Everton could buy the Delle Alpi too. Move it to BMD.
Didn't they just sign him from Tottenham?    ;)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,534
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27416 on: Yesterday at 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:52:46 pm
I find that comment about Levy's opinion of us so funny. What difference does it make? When is the last time we even brought dealt with Tottenham? The Robbie Keane transfer?

And they had us for mugs over that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27417 on: Yesterday at 07:55:21 pm »
Why the fuck would any player join them over us

More of the loser mentality from spurs

Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27418 on: Today at 12:02:53 am »
Danny Blanchflower will be turning in his grave at all this.

Levy is starting to make Sugar look like he wan't that bad and even Scholar is starting to look like a Saint.



Its embarrassing and hope the true Spurs fans see this and take action.


Always liked Spurs and they looked after Ray Clemence pretty well.


C+  but can do better.
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27419 on: Today at 12:58:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:10:47 am
I want to know more about these beer glasses that fill from bottom

Have them at Anfield now (well certainly in the Kop, dont know about other bars in the ground)

Amazing they are.

Early in the season one of my mates (the prick) thought it hilarious to go round pressing underneath and the seal seemed very easily broken.

Now the glasses seem different, theyve done something (not quite sure what) to make them more solid underneath and that dickhead cant do that anymore. Happy days.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,534
Re: Spurs: Levy's phoned the bizzies
« Reply #27420 on: Today at 01:12:51 am »
Levy tried to gazump us, but we gazumped him instead, that's the only reason he's pissed off.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 681 682 683 684 685 [686]   Go Up
« previous next »
 