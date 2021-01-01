They are still getting two decent players in Kluvelski and Betancour - both need work but its kind of funny watching the meltdowns and them forgetting they have some players arriving.



Very decent players, both out of form, both with something to prove. Kulusevski moved their way too early in his development and wouldve been better seeing out his time at Parma then returning to Atalanta - the Bergamo club gave him no choice though when Juve came calling with big money. Whats mad with that one is that Juve are looking like theyll be making a profit on him when hot-start aside, hes been hugely underwhelming.Bentancur had a period under Sarri where he was Juves best midfielder, he then carried on reasonably understanding Pirlo as all around him fell apart. Then this season, hes been getting games but has been utterly underwhelming. That being said, at 24 and some good experience under his belt, its a good signing at £20m. Hes the one of the two Spurs fans shouldve happier with. Kulusevski is just an odd one unless theyre definitely selling one of Moura or Bergwijn.