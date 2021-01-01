Very decent players, both out of form, both with something to prove. Kulusevski moved their way too early in his development and wouldve been better seeing out his time at Parma then returning to Atalanta - the Bergamo club gave him no choice though when Juve came calling with big money. Whats mad with that one is that Juve are looking like theyll be making a profit on him when hot-start aside, hes been hugely underwhelming.
Bentancur had a period under Sarri where he was Juves best midfielder, he then carried on reasonably understanding Pirlo as all around him fell apart. Then this season, hes been getting games but has been utterly underwhelming. That being said, at 24 and some good experience under his belt, its a good signing at £20m. Hes the one of the two Spurs fans shouldve happier with. Kulusevski is just an odd one unless theyre definitely selling one of Moura or Bergwijn.
Regarding Bentancur, Villa was linked with him earlier, and I was surprised to see there were mixed responses to the link. Yes, he's been off-form, but he has been good before and is only 24, his experience for that age would instantly have made him their best midfielder.
As for Kulusevski, I think they will rotate initially between the three, but I doubt Moura has done enough to warrant a long term future there, he's had enough time there to show he can. He has the odd great performance and then he disappears in many games when he plays. Bergwijn has also been blowing hot and cold, I think they will eventually find the most consistent one of the three and will stick with him.