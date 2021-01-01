« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: Diaz said fuckin do one  (Read 2057183 times)

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27280 on: Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:15:37 pm
Such a bizarre response from him, given that we had been heavily linked with the player both last summer and as a target next summer, of course we'd be interested if somebody moved for him in this window.

Particularly amusing when Spurs have had numerous phases where their scouting appeared to consist of reading the newspapers to see who we had been linked with recently too.

A thousand times this! Between 2012-2016 especially Spurs were up to this shit constantly. The most glaring example was actually a bullet dodged for us, where they basically gazumped us for Sigurdsson when we'd already agreed a deal. But all of Eriksen, Son, Alderweireld, and most notably Dele Alli were players we had been linked with for months before Spurs came in and decided to offer a couple of million more. Levy is a prick throwing stones in a glass house.
Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27281 on: Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm »
They are still getting two decent players in Kluvelski and Betancour - both need work but its kind of funny watching the meltdowns and them forgetting they have some players arriving.
Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27282 on: Yesterday at 11:02:59 pm »
Very decent players, both out of form, both with something to prove. Kulusevski moved their way too early in his development and wouldve been better seeing out his time at Parma then returning to Atalanta - the Bergamo club gave him no choice though when Juve came calling with big money. Whats mad with that one is that Juve are looking like theyll be making a profit on him when hot-start aside, hes been hugely underwhelming.

Bentancur had a period under Sarri where he was Juves best midfielder, he then carried on reasonably understanding Pirlo as all around him fell apart. Then this season, hes been getting games but has been utterly underwhelming. That being said, at 24 and some good experience under his belt, its a good signing at £20m. Hes the one of the two Spurs fans shouldve happier with. Kulusevski is just an odd one unless theyre definitely selling one of Moura or Bergwijn.
Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27283 on: Today at 12:40:30 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:24:38 am
https://www.football365.com/news/furious-levy-liverpool-threat-8m-payment-diaz

 ;D

Quote
It was during that window of opportunity that Levy moved in to discuss a move, with Liverpool given sight of the deal as soon as a 60m move had been agreed between Tottenham and Porto. The Reds moved quickly, agreed to pay the same fee and accepted Portos plea for 8m to be paid up front by Monday.

Tottenham were powerless to stop the move progressing once Porto gave permission for Klopp to talk to Diaz over FaceTime.





Levy  :lmao :jester
Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27284 on: Today at 01:58:09 am »
funny that, cos i thought it was a left ballsack
Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27285 on: Today at 05:01:21 am »
Regarding Bentancur, Villa was linked with him earlier, and I was surprised to see there were mixed responses to the link. Yes, he's been off-form, but he has been good before and is only 24, his experience for that age would instantly have made him their best midfielder.

As for Kulusevski, I think they will rotate initially between the three, but I doubt Moura has done enough to warrant a long term future there, he's had enough time there to show he can. He has the odd great performance and then he disappears in many games when he plays. Bergwijn has also been blowing hot and cold, I think they will eventually find the most consistent one of the three and will stick with him.
