Was having a nosey on Red Cafe yesterday, was shocked how many Utd fans wanted Spurs to win yesterday, without any disregard to how it might affect them.
It was pointed out to them that Spurs are likely to be Utds main challenge for a top 4 spot if allowed to build up momentum, & that if Spurs got that with Conte in charge it might be hard for Utd to catch up in the next couple of years, but nearly all said they would rather take that chance than have the chance that Liverpool win the league.
I know the rivalry, I'm not naive, but I thought there would be at least a bit of mixed feelings about it, but no, to a man they all said the same thing. Must please you guys that that's where they are at mentally.