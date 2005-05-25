Perhaps this has been mentioned already. But did anyone clock the question that Shearer almost answered last night on MoTD? He was asked whether being England captain made any difference to the attitudes that English referees showed you when playing for your club. He said it did. "I know it", or words to that effect. Cue a famous discussion about refereeing iniquities, with special reference to Tierney's attitude to Harry Kane....



But no, the whole thing was laughed off by the clown in charge of the show, who immediately turned Shearer's confession into a joke. Jenas laughed too. But interestingly Shearer kept a straight face. I got the feeling he wanted to go on and explain.



I wish he had. He's only saying what a lot of football fans have been saying about Kane for years. Referees are consistently generous to him. They overlook his dives, they reward him with penalties even when he fouls the defender, they permit him to make dangerous fouls. And, they probably do it because he is the captain of England.



That conversation needs to take place.