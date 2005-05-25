« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar  (Read 2035574 times)

Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27120 on: December 20, 2021, 12:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Lad on December 20, 2021, 11:15:15 am
They will be made up to be out of that third rate European shite I would imagine.
Disagree with this, I think theyve fucked up massively here.  That trophys here to stay imo so this was a real chance to seriously enhance the prestige of the club - theyve won two, I think, but those are pretty long ago now.  Instead Roma or Leicester are going to get a fairly gentle shot at getting a modern one under their belt.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27121 on: December 20, 2021, 02:03:22 pm »
The way Spurs are treating this as a victory says a lot about the gap between the two clubs.

Harry Kane soaking it up at full time is the reason why neither he or the club ever win anything. He had a terrible match. A better finisher could have had a hat trick. They drew against 10 menand hes lapping it up.

Its been that way for a while. They treat a group stage match against Inter Milan in 2010 like some grand triumph, they see top four as the holy grail. Arsenal in their most dire state, still continue to win way more trophies than them.
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on December 19, 2021, 10:45:29 pm
I will make one interesting point though. If England had won the Euros people would say that's the only reason why Sir Liar hadn't been sent off.
Just saying.
Night night.

Anyone would think they did win it.

England won SPOTY team of the year and Southgate won manager of the year for not winning the Euros. They missed the hat trick of Sterling winning SPOTY for being the best player in a team that didn't win anything.

Fuck knows what the GB swimming team needed to do to top losing a European final. Never mind Tuchel actually winning the European Cup.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27123 on: December 20, 2021, 02:11:56 pm »
Quote from: S'mas day on December 20, 2021, 02:03:22 pm
The way Spurs are treating this as a victory says a lot about the gap between the two clubs.

Harry Kane soaking it up at full time is the reason why neither he or the club ever win anything. He had a terrible match. A better finisher could have had a hat trick. They drew against 10 menand hes lapping it up.

Its been that way for a while. They treat a group stage match against Inter Milan in 2010 like some grand triumph, they see top four as the holy grail. Arsenal in their most dire state, still continue to win way more trophies than them.

Yeah vibes of an England victory against Liverpool after last nights draw from some of them,very weird.
Quote from: Perkinsonian on December 20, 2021, 08:41:18 am
Pathetic player already in decline. Did he win any cup in his 'career'?
The "that pass on 42 minutes" trophy is the only one I can think of.
Richard Jolly
@RichJolly
Tottenham become the first English club to be knocked out of each of the European Cup, Champions League, Cup Winners' Cup, Uefa Cup, Europa League, Intertoto Cup and Europa Conference League.

Twats.
We're gonna cream them next time we meet. Bank on it
A club that has been utterly irrelevant for the past 50 years. On the one night when they could've established themselves and made history for their club we kept them at arm's length with ease and showed them who's boss. No wonder that they're treating a stolen draw like a famous win.
Perhaps this has been mentioned already. But did anyone clock the question that Shearer almost answered last night on MoTD? He was asked whether being England captain made any difference to the attitudes that English referees showed you when playing for your club. He said it did. "I know it", or words to that effect. Cue a famous discussion about refereeing iniquities, with special reference to Tierney's attitude to Harry Kane....

But no, the whole thing was laughed off by the clown in charge of the show, who immediately turned Shearer's confession into a joke. Jenas laughed too. But interestingly Shearer kept a straight face. I got the feeling he wanted to go on and explain.

I wish he had. He's only saying what a lot of football fans have been saying about Kane for years. Referees are consistently generous to him. They overlook his dives, they reward him with penalties even when he fouls the defender, they permit him to make dangerous fouls. And, they probably do it because he is the captain of England.

That conversation needs to take place.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 20, 2021, 02:33:35 pm
But no, the whole thing was laughed off by the clown in charge of the show, who immediately turned Shearer's confession into a joke. Jenas laughed too. But interestingly Shearer kept a straight face. I got the feeling he wanted to go on and explain.

I wish he had. He's only saying what a lot of football fans have been saying about Kane for years. Referees are consistently generous to him. They overlook his dives, they reward him with penalties even when he fouls the defender, they permit him to make dangerous fouls. And, they probably do it because he is the captain of England.

I think Chapman was too surprised at getting the answer he wasn't expecting and just didn't know what to say next.

Shearer was never going to say any more than that though - it would have been self-incriminating. He said quite enough though.
Laughed off by Mark Chapman Manchester United fan? Surely not
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 20, 2021, 03:18:21 pm
Laughed off by Mark Chapman Manchester United fan? Surely not

Laughed off by a bad journalist. The standard is so low. Strange to say, but if he'd truly understood what Shearer was offering up he could have guaranteed a chunk of the morning's sporting headlines for his show.
Was having a nosey on Red Cafe yesterday, was shocked how many Utd fans wanted Spurs to win yesterday, without any disregard to how it might affect them.

It was pointed out to them that Spurs are likely to be Utds main challenge for a top 4 spot if allowed to build up momentum, & that if Spurs got that with Conte in charge it might be hard for Utd to catch up in the next couple of years, but nearly all said they would rather take that chance than have the chance that Liverpool win the league.

I know the rivalry, I'm not naive, but I thought there would be at least a bit of mixed feelings about it, but no, to a man they all said the same thing. Must please you guys that that's where they are at mentally.
Quote from: Iska on December 20, 2021, 12:50:47 pm
Disagree with this, I think theyve fucked up massively here.  That trophys here to stay imo so this was a real chance to seriously enhance the prestige of the club - theyve won two, I think, but those are pretty long ago now.  Instead Roma or Leicester are going to get a fairly gentle shot at getting a modern one under their belt.

I agree with the part about it being a chance for them to win silverware, but I seriously doubt the "enhance the prestige" part. It's a useless competition and probably not a lot of people outside the clubs who have to be in it know that it actually exists. It's like the Nations League for national teams. I still don't know what the point of that is or what format they even use. The Europa League is already a massively watered down version of the CL. The European Conference League is even more watered down, so that it's basically just water...
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 20, 2021, 03:24:55 pm
Laughed off by a bad journalist. The standard is so low. Strange to say, but if he'd truly understood what Shearer was offering up he could have guaranteed a chunk of the morning's sporting headlines for his show.

Quote
But the punishment should have been far more severe, believes Perry Groves, who said the challenge couldve broken Robertsons leg and referee Paul Tierney bottled the decision.

It shouldve been a red card, Groves said on talkSPORT. Harry Kane hasnt been sent off because hes England captain.

Paul Tierney, the referee, has bottled it.

Kanes slid in, Robertsons done well because he knows hes going to be late so he just rides the challenge and Kane catches him with his foot off the floor.
......
The talkSPORT pundit didnt pull any punches as he slammed recent decisions made on the field, saying VAR is not doing its job.

I felt for Liverpool a bit, he told Mondays talkSPORT Breakfast.

They got hard done by with two decisions that didnt go their way. The penalty decision and, look, the Harry Kane one is subjective again but he probably got away with it.

The penalty decision with Jota is an absolute disgrace. How is that not a penalty? How is that not stonewall?

The referee doesnt see it, hes eight yards away. How he doesnt see the push in the back and not give a penalty is ridiculous.

https://talksport.com/football/1005910/harry-kane-no-red-card-tackle-andy-robertson-england-captain-paul-tierney/

Is Groves always this blunt? No jokes about his Arsenal performances please.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December 20, 2021, 03:39:00 pm
Was having a nosey on Red Cafe yesterday, was shocked how many Utd fans wanted Spurs to win yesterday, without any disregard to how it might affect them.

It was pointed out to them that Spurs are likely to be Utds main challenge for a top 4 spot if allowed to build up momentum, & that if Spurs got that with Conte in charge it might be hard for Utd to catch up in the next couple of years, but nearly all said they would rather take that chance than have the chance that Liverpool win the league.

I know the rivalry, I'm not naive, but I thought there would be at least a bit of mixed feelings about it, but no, to a man they all said the same thing. Must please you guys that that's where they are at mentally.

You sure you hadnt wandered onto grandoldteam by accident?
Quote from: stoa on December 20, 2021, 03:39:12 pm
I agree with the part about it being a chance for them to win silverware, but I seriously doubt the "enhance the prestige" part. It's a useless competition and probably not a lot of people outside the clubs who have to be in it know that it actually exists. It's like the Nations League for national teams. I still don't know what the point of that is or what format they even use. The Europa League is already a massively watered down version of the CL. The European Conference League is even more watered down, so that it's basically just water...

European Homoeopathy Cup
they're just the Everton of North London
Quote from: Sangria on December 20, 2021, 03:40:14 pm
https://talksport.com/football/1005910/harry-kane-no-red-card-tackle-andy-robertson-england-captain-paul-tierney/

Is Groves always this blunt? No jokes about his Arsenal performances please.

The only thing I can ever remember about him was him falling off a stretcher in front of our end at Highbury in the 1990 run in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4QEzCF2Zb6Q&amp;start=1395&amp;end=1404" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4QEzCF2Zb6Q&amp;start=1395&amp;end=1404</a>
I can't wait to see Harry Kane retire having won absolutely fuck all. Selfish c*nt.
Only Spurs hold this incredible achievement..

https://mobile.twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1472885228784041990
Quote from: Medellin on December 20, 2021, 04:55:35 pm
Only Spurs hold this incredible achievement..

https://mobile.twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1472885228784041990

:lmao
And they are the only club to ever sack their manager in the European Super League. True European giants...
Quote from: Medellin on December 20, 2021, 04:55:35 pm
Only Spurs hold this incredible achievement..

https://mobile.twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1472885228784041990
Do they get a trophy for that achievement?
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 20, 2021, 05:09:09 pm
Do they get a trophy for that achievement?

Nah but Harry winks got a free bevvy at the Rovers.

Quote from: S'mas day on December 20, 2021, 02:03:22 pm
The way Spurs are treating this as a victory says a lot about the gap between the two clubs.

Harry Kane soaking it up at full time is the reason why neither he or the club ever win anything. He had a terrible match. A better finisher could have had a hat trick. They drew against 10 menand hes lapping it up.

Its been that way for a while. They treat a group stage match against Inter Milan in 2010 like some grand triumph, they see top four as the holy grail. Arsenal in their most dire state, still continue to win way more trophies than them.

Arsenal are a much bigger club than them. Even Everton are a bigger club than them.
He's still upset that we beat them in 2019. Imagine if they won :puke2
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 20, 2021, 06:53:03 pm
He's still upset that we beat them in 2019. Imagine if they won :puke2

I'm still upset about the refereeing performance against them in February 2018 (that yesterday's refereeing performance was worse than that one is really something).

Admittedly, the Champions League final has me helped a bit to get over it.
Think it's going to be like this for the next couple of weeks to a month where it gets hard to read how a team is doing as the lineups that their opponents can put out may have more to do with the actual playing level.  Maybe Conte has already instituted some triggers for the runs that Alli and Son were making which caused us so many issues or maybe Morton being way to deep and Milner being old made it so that worked.  Guess we'll see.  If they can keep that up then maybe they have a chance.

But yes, the real reason for this thread now is to say Kane is a cheating piece of shit which I whole heartedly can agree with.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 20, 2021, 06:53:03 pm
He's still upset that we beat them in 2019. Imagine if they won :puke2
He should be used to it. Like Spurs, Kane is a serial loser.

Good at scoring penalties against minnows for England in the group stages. Disappears when anythings at stake. Loved taking his little lap of honour yesterday after his second goal of the season. Will be anonymous when it comes to the big games later in the season.
Quote from: S'mas day on December 20, 2021, 07:46:19 pm
Will be anonymous when it comes to the big games later in the season.

Tottenham is going to play in the big games later in the season?
Are they out of the Teleconference League?
Quote from: Alan_X on December 20, 2021, 02:08:07 pm
Anyone would think they did win it.

England won SPOTY team of the year and Southgate won manager of the year for not winning the Euros. They missed the hat trick of Sterling winning SPOTY for being the best player in a team that didn't win anything.

Fuck knows what the GB swimming team needed to do to top losing a European final. Never mind Tuchel actually winning the European Cup.

Sterling was never going to win, but being the best player in a team that reached a final for the first time in decades, and probably the main reason behind it to be honest, whilst also winning the premier league was always going to get him somewhere near the ballot when he's playing the most popular sport in the country.

He is also a very visible presence off the pitch too and, before Rashford, was probably the centrepoint of a team that genuinely are changing conversations around social inclusion. Football always has a head start in these sort of things, even if footballers themselves don't necessarily win it.

Swimming just doesn't have that reach, especially in a delayed Olympic year where coverage really wasn't the best.
Quote from: Alan_X on December 20, 2021, 02:08:07 pm
Anyone would think they did win it.

England won SPOTY team of the year and Southgate won manager of the year for not winning the Euros. They missed the hat trick of Sterling winning SPOTY for being the best player in a team that didn't win anything.

Fuck knows what the GB swimming team needed to do to top losing a European final. Never mind Tuchel actually winning the European Cup.
I didn't watch any of it but I agree entirely Al. Although I wanted England to win the Euros it would have been puke to see the fuss afterwards towards 1 or 2 despicable players. Your other points are spot on.



Quote from: Alan_X on December 20, 2021, 02:08:07 pm
Anyone would think they did win it.

England won SPOTY team of the year and Southgate won manager of the year for not winning the Euros. They missed the hat trick of Sterling winning SPOTY for being the best player in a team that didn't win anything.

Fuck knows what the GB swimming team needed to do to top losing a European final. Never mind Tuchel actually winning the European Cup.

The team award is chosen by a panel of experts and you only have to look at the top 4 predictions list the bbc does every year to see how expert they are on the bbc.  ;D

Southgate over Tuchel, it's only been a decade since their previous win, it's been over 50 years since the last time England got to a final.
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 19, 2021, 10:42:32 pm
One of the greatest songs in football according to Martin Tyler.
Hes a fucking drone.
Like a distant lawnmower
