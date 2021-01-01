That Emerson Royal ...
Such a dirty twat! But what's new about this lot?
Kane showing us all how shit he is at finishing!
Spurs used to go down all over the place over the slightest contact under Pottechino, now they've turned into a mini Atletico under Conte.
They're prolly thinking they gave it "a good go". Nope- you counter-attacked a team with a shadow of it's usual midfield and had the rub of the green, twats!
2 Weeks rest on their opponent, with the ref firmly on their side.... against a weakened team, and all they could muster was a draw.... at home!
I would be ashamed! 4th? You're avin a right laugh!
Arsenal will finish above this lot!