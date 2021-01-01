« previous next »
Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:30:38 pm
Apparently not.

Really? We had Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo and Jones out, so we had to play Morton and today wasn't the best game to make the case for your point anyway as we were sliced through plenty of times. I thought having seen today's game, you might not push your point anymore on this, but apparently not!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:33:20 pm
Still we won the biggest game the two sides will ever play each other.  :wave

Added for you!

We'll go on to play plenty of equally important games  ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: Fromola on December  9, 2021, 07:13:35 pm
Bullshit this. They're getting a nice little break before they play us.

Turned out that way.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:41:45 pm
Really? We had Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo and Jones out, so we had to play Morton and today wasn't the best game to make the case for your point anyway as we were sliced through plenty of times. I thought having seen today's game, you might not push your point anymore on this, but apparently not!
So, we could not have lined up Milner-Keita-Ox?

Morton didn't do much wrong. If Matip was faster, or if VVD-Konate (or Gomez) were behind him, that midfield anchor would have looked differently.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:45:39 pm
So, we could not have lined up Milner-Keita-Ox?

Morton didn't do much wrong. If Matip was faster, or if VVD-Konate (or Gomez) were behind him, that midfield anchor would have looked differently.

Could have, but lining up without a defensive midfielder would have been a bit mad like!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27045 on: Today at 06:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 06:47:08 pm
Could have, but lining up without a defensive midfielder would have been a bit mad like!
Milner had played there, and Keita could have been given more defensive duties as he was at the end of the game, and in other games.

I'm not saying it's an ideal situation, we'd be more toothless that way. But I can't really fault Morton for his showing today.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27046 on: Today at 06:53:28 pm »
Milner is not as defensive midfielder, though so many seem to think he is. At a push he'll do a job anywhere, but I can see why Klopp wanted to start with the real thing, however inexperienced. It was tough game for the kid but he did OK
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27047 on: Today at 06:53:43 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:45:39 pm
So, we could not have lined up Milner-Keita-Ox?

Morton didn't do much wrong. If Matip was faster, or if VVD-Konate (or Gomez) were behind him, that midfield anchor would have looked differently.

Do you think Klopp would've went with no No.6? It's clear that Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago are his first options for No. 6 and then of course Morton.

He didn't do wrong on the ball, but he lost a lot of duels that invited runs at our CBs/FBs. It wasn't a bad performance, but it wasn't a good performance from any of our midfielders. Our defenders had to do a lot of last ditch defending today.

Why should Matip be faster, when he has a perfectly good amount of pace for a CB and has being doing very well in almost every game he has played. He has in fact been one of the best CBs in the league this season. Bizarre accusation.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27048 on: Today at 06:54:04 pm »
It was a cracking game to watch that. I didn't think Kane or Robertsons challenges were particularly horrific to be honest. Certainly wouldn't have got reds for those a few years back! But if Robertsons was a red then Kanes should have been too.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27049 on: Today at 06:56:43 pm »
Vile club all the way through, lets be real
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27050 on: Today at 06:56:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:45:39 pm
So, we could not have lined up Milner-Keita-Ox?

Morton didn't do much wrong. If Matip was faster, or if VVD-Konate (or Gomez) were behind him, that midfield anchor would have looked differently.

Milner was more of a problem than Morton at times, honestly the amount of times he under-hit a simple pass, did my head in.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27051 on: Today at 06:57:05 pm »
If we had our full midfield out there today we batter these c*nts. Really missed Fabinho in there in particular
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27052 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 06:56:43 pm
Vile club all the way through, lets be real

I remember a few years ago going on their forum the fighting cock and I was astounded by their hubris in regards to us, them and Newcastle are both similar in that theyre delusional without having an illustrious history but for some reason pundits and the media consider both huge clubs, dont get it, much prefer their neighbours a few miles down the road also.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27053 on: Today at 07:02:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 06:56:43 pm
Vile club all the way through, lets be real
Still couldn't beat us despite a ref and a VAR onside, two weeks extra rest and half a half against ten men. 

This was their chance. We're going to crush them next time

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27054 on: Today at 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:53:43 pm
Do you think Klopp would've went with no No.6? It's clear that Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago are his first options for No. 6 and then of course Morton.

He didn't do wrong on the ball, but he lost a lot of duels that invited runs at our CBs/FBs. It wasn't a bad performance, but it wasn't a good performance from any of our midfielders. Our defenders had to do a lot of last ditch defending today.

Why should Matip be faster, when he has a perfectly good amount of pace for a CB and has being doing very well in almost every game he has played. He has in fact been one of the best CBs in the league this season. Bizarre accusation.
Last season when we didn't have fit CB's Klopp played there Fab, Hendo and Milner before he turned to young specialists in Nat and Rhys. Could have done the same here (although the man himself said that he learned from that).

I agree that the midfielders didn't cover themselves in glory today, no argument there. And re: Matip, he's a great CB and perfectly suited for the PL against most teams. But when you have quick players like Kane, Son, Alli, you'd wish for two quick CBs. In fact, if Gomez was fit for this game (I don't know if that's the case), I'd would have wanted him to start instead of Matip, and I consider Matip a the better CB of the two.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27055 on: Today at 07:22:02 pm »
Point doesnt help them too much still 6 behind us and a game in hand gone. Every decision went their way ref had a shocker and VAR was fucking bent.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27056 on: Today at 07:24:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:22:02 pm
Point doesnt help them too much still 6 behind us and a game in hand gone. Every decision went their way ref had a shocker and VAR was fucking bent.

Nice to get a neutral opinion on the refereeing performance today :P
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27057 on: Today at 07:24:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:22:02 pm
Point doesnt help them too much still 6 behind us and a game in hand gone. Every decision went their way ref had a shocker and VAR was fucking bent.

Someone's worried.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27058 on: Today at 07:26:05 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:51:21 pm
Milner had played there, and Keita could have been given more defensive duties as he was at the end of the game, and in other games.

I'm not saying it's an ideal situation, we'd be more toothless that way. But I can't really fault Morton for his showing today.

Milner is not a player I want to see in that role apart from in a dire eemergency. Not over that mad cameo he did a few seasons ago when he came on for Emre Can.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27059 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm »
On the plus side, really nice moment on the pitch after with Son and Klopp and then Son and Mane.  That was nice to see.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27060 on: Today at 07:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 06:54:04 pm
It was a cracking game to watch that. I didn't think Kane or Robertsons challenges were particularly horrific to be honest. Certainly wouldn't have got reds for those a few years back! But if Robertsons was a red then Kanes should have been too.

Kane's challenge on Robertson was a leg-breaker. Luckily Robertson's foot wasn't on the ground, he managed to move it right in time, or else he would have ended with a broken leg, 100% i guarantee you.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27061 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:59:22 pm
I remember a few years ago going on their forum the fighting cock and I was astounded by their hubris in regards to us, them and Newcastle are both similar in that theyre delusional without having an illustrious history but for some reason pundits and the media consider both huge clubs, dont get it, much prefer their neighbours a few miles down the road also.

That forum is a cesspit. It's got utterly vile and hatred spewing venom.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27062 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm »
The thing is, ten men at the end there and we should have won it at the death.

Theyre celebratory, but ultimately their ceiling is about 5th, Conte or no Conte.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27063 on: Today at 08:09:01 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:01:09 pm
The thing is, ten men at the end there and we should have won it at the death.

Theyre celebratory, but ultimately their ceiling is about 5th, Conte or no Conte.
We played better with 10 than11
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27064 on: Today at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:01:09 pm
The thing is, ten men at the end there and we should have won it at the death.

Theyre celebratory, but ultimately their ceiling is about 5th, Conte or no Conte.

One Tsimikas cross from winning it at the end

/

Fuck Spurs, shit impression of Simeones Atletico. You can see why they win absolutely fuck all the cheating, diving twats, all they were missing today was Lamela coming back and flopping all over the pitch at the slightest bit of pressure
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27065 on: Today at 08:18:35 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:01:09 pm
The thing is, ten men at the end there and we should have won it at the death.

Theyre celebratory, but ultimately their ceiling is about 5th, Conte or no Conte.

Not sure about that. I think they can get 4th, I'm sure they'll trouble other teams under Conte. Yes, not all teams will be open like us, but Conte is proven at this level, more than Rangnick, Moyes or Arteta.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27066 on: Today at 08:20:33 pm »
But yeah, they've got a lot of footballers who cheat and flop to the ground, surround the refs and then act the hard-men when they get away with clear fouls.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27067 on: Today at 08:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:34:10 pm
Kane's challenge on Robertson was a leg-breaker. Luckily Robertson's foot wasn't on the ground, he managed to move it right in time, or else he would have ended with a broken leg, 100% i guarantee you.
exactly, it was a season ending injury.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27068 on: Today at 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:18:35 pm
Not sure about that. I think they can get 4th, I'm sure they'll trouble other teams under Conte. Yes, not all teams will be open like us, but Conte is proven at this level, more than Rangnick, Moyes or Arteta.

We shall see. :)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27069 on: Today at 08:28:24 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:18:35 pm
Not sure about that. I think they can get 4th, I'm sure they'll trouble other teams under Conte. Yes, not all teams will be open like us, but Conte is proven at this level, more than Rangnick, Moyes or Arteta.

They'll bottle it. It's who they are
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27070 on: Today at 08:56:17 pm »
:lmao

Epic work John C
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27071 on: Today at 09:02:16 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:28:24 pm
They'll bottle it. It's who they are

Cant help but think the same.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27072 on: Today at 09:03:04 pm »
Kane did get the ball, though.

With his arm After wiping out Robertson with a studs out, over the ball challenge.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27073 on: Today at 09:12:55 pm »
Dirty Harry would have been a better thread title.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27074 on: Today at 09:23:30 pm »
That Emerson Royal ...  :no :butt

Such a dirty twat! But what's new about this lot?
Kane showing us all how shit he is at finishing!

Spurs used to go down all over the place over the slightest contact under Pottechino, now they've turned into a mini Atletico under Conte.
They're prolly thinking they gave it "a good go". Nope- you counter-attacked a team with a shadow of it's usual midfield and had the rub of the green, twats!

2 Weeks rest on their opponent, with the ref firmly on their side.... against a weakened team, and all they could muster was a draw.... at home!
I would be ashamed! 4th? You're avin a right laugh!
Arsenal will finish above this lot!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #27075 on: Today at 09:34:50 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:18:35 pm
Not sure about that. I think they can get 4th, I'm sure they'll trouble other teams under Conte. Yes, not all teams will be open like us, but Conte is proven at this level, more than Rangnick, Moyes or Arteta.

Below the top three, theres a bunch of teams that dont really have much to separate them. Any one of them could end up in 4th, including Spurs. But equally they could finish 8th. Its going to be small margins.

Contes main limitation is the material he has to work with. Winks looks the business when hes up against an 18yo debutant, but hes pretty average really. And they really need to start scoring more goals. We gifted them a hatful of golden chances today, so to only finish with two on the board looks pretty feeble. That could be the thing that makes the difference between 4th and 8th over the course of the season.
 
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27076 on: Today at 09:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:59:22 pm
I remember a few years ago going on their forum the fighting cock and I was astounded by their hubris in regards to us, them and Newcastle are both similar in that theyre delusional without having an illustrious history but for some reason pundits and the media consider both huge clubs, dont get it, much prefer their neighbours a few miles down the road also.

I moved from Liverpool to north London in the early 80's - here these are my findings from 40 years experience...

Arsenal - 1/10 c*nts
Spurs - 8/10 c*nts
West Ham - 4/10 c*nts
Chelsea - 9/10 c*nts
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27077 on: Today at 09:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 09:43:43 pm
I moved from Liverpool to north London in the early 80's - here these are my findings from 40 years experience...

Arsenal - 1/10 c*nts
Spurs - 8/10 c*nts
West Ham - 4/10 c*nts
Chelsea - 9/10 c*nts
Yeah I don't have a problem with Arsenal either. Those others though...
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
« Reply #27078 on: Today at 10:19:50 pm »
Well done to Harry Kane on equalling Origi's tally for the season. Almost makes up for bottling the two biggest games of your career.



