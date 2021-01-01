Not sure about that. I think they can get 4th, I'm sure they'll trouble other teams under Conte. Yes, not all teams will be open like us, but Conte is proven at this level, more than Rangnick, Moyes or Arteta.



Below the top three, theres a bunch of teams that dont really have much to separate them. Any one of them could end up in 4th, including Spurs. But equally they could finish 8th. Its going to be small margins.Contes main limitation is the material he has to work with. Winks looks the business when hes up against an 18yo debutant, but hes pretty average really. And they really need to start scoring more goals. We gifted them a hatful of golden chances today, so to only finish with two on the board looks pretty feeble. That could be the thing that makes the difference between 4th and 8th over the course of the season.