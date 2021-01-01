I have sympathy for Spurs but on the other hand it is pretty unfair to the club on the other side to postpone their matches.



Imagine if Spurs has postpone our match and we had to play an extra game in the week before facing a tough opponent. It will screw up our whole preparation.



Brighton could be in line for Europa but now have to face an extra match in the middle of a hectic season.



Brighton aren't in Europe or the League Cup so have plenty of free midweeks.Spurs's schedule jampacked so if they are kicked out of Europe it eases their schedule somewhat, although it was their best chance of a trophy.For Spurs to have to have won their last game to get out of a Conference League group, they can't complain at being thrown out. If they'd have already been through then they could have put a reserve side out and it wouldn't have mattered if they lost.