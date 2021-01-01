« previous next »
redgriffin73

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27000 on: Yesterday at 10:33:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:21:27 am
Meanwhile Spurs have basically removed 9 games from their schedule (presuming that they'd have gone far in the Conference League).

Should keep them in it as punishment ;D

Wonder how they'll decide though, just give it as a score draw?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27001 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 am
Surely Spurs are going to face some sort of action from UEFA. Surely they had 13 players from their A list available? Which meant there was no valid reason to postpone it.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27002 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 am
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 10:58:52 am
Surely Spurs are going to face some sort of action from UEFA. Surely they had 13 players from their A list available? Which meant there was no valid reason to postpone it.
It's certainly odd. Looking at their first team squad list, who's registered and who's unavailable, I have them as having 16 available, which can be topped up with a couple of youth players surely? We recently had three U23's all in their teens on our bench in a PL game.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

jillc

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27003 on: Yesterday at 12:01:25 pm
There is a report in the Metro that Tottenham could be kicked out of the competition as they can't find a date to rearrange and play the game.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fromola

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27004 on: Yesterday at 12:22:42 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:58:57 am
I have sympathy for Spurs but on the other hand it is pretty unfair to the club on the other side to postpone their matches.

Imagine if Spurs has postpone our match and we had to play an extra game in the week before facing a tough opponent. It will screw up our whole preparation.

Brighton could be in line for Europa but now have to face an extra match in the middle of a hectic season.

Brighton aren't in Europe or the League Cup so have plenty of free midweeks.

Spurs's schedule jampacked so if they are kicked out of Europe it eases their schedule somewhat, although it was their best chance of a trophy.

For Spurs to have to have won their last game to get out of a Conference League group, they can't complain at being thrown out. If they'd have already been through then they could have put a reserve side out and it wouldn't have mattered if they lost.
Red-Soldier

Reply #27005 on: Yesterday at 12:30:57 pm
Their focus this season, is get that fourth spot.  They probably don't care a great deal about getting kicked out of Europe.
newterp

Reply #27006 on: Yesterday at 01:29:17 pm
This is a gift to spurs to get kicked out. Crazy.

Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27007 on: Yesterday at 01:39:13 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:01:25 pm
There is a report in the Metro that Tottenham could be kicked out of the competition as they can't find a date to rearrange and play the game.

I'd hope the punishment is more than that, because it's not a punishment at all to give them what they wanted.
SamLad

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27008 on: Yesterday at 01:43:43 pm
they should get some punishment - getting kicked out of that bullshit competition helps them ffs - as a message to all teams to stop effing about when it comes to Covid.
newterp

Reply #27009 on: Yesterday at 01:55:02 pm
A one year European ban would be interesting
SamLad

Reply #27010 on: Yesterday at 02:17:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:55:02 pm
A one year European ban would be interesting
worth it just to see Conte's and Lord Harry's faces.  :)
rafathegaffa83

Reply #27011 on: Yesterday at 02:55:42 pm
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 10:58:52 am
Surely Spurs are going to face some sort of action from UEFA. Surely they had 13 players from their A list available? Which meant there was no valid reason to postpone it.

Only ones on the A list currently listed as injured or out with COVID are Reguilon, Romero, Gil, Emerson, Son, Lucas Moura and Lo Celso. Scarlett and Skipp are B list players. Can't see anything but UEFA awarding Spurs a loss and a potential fine
Kekule

Reply #27012 on: Yesterday at 07:21:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:17:01 pm
worth it just to see Conte's and Lord Harry's faces.  :)

Reckon Harrys face will be quite long.
Thats So Dimitar

Reply #27013 on: Today at 12:45:42 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:43 pm
they should get some punishment - getting kicked out of that bullshit competition helps them ffs - as a message to all teams to stop effing about when it comes to Covid.

Yep tons of our players have covid, a potentially life threatening disease and one that could also have significant long term repercussions, but we need to be punished lol, some seriously pathetic opinions in this thread. You literally have no clue if Spurs or their players are "effing about" in regards to covid, what kind of covid they have, who actually has it, who was vaccinated or how this outbreak even began. But yeah, we deserve to be punished.
Logged
