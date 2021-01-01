« previous next »
SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26960 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:24:10 am
They should play it with whoever they have that doesn't have Covid. What a load of horseshit.
agreed.  bear in mind this is the "Who Gives a Flying Fuck" UEFA competition and I assume 99% of Spurs fans and players feel exactly that way about it.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26961 on: Today at 03:31:18 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 11:03:57 am
There's no way so many players out quarantining at home just using a Peloton bicycle in their garage for 10 days will be "fit and healthy" for a Premier League level game against us.

Tough shit,it's not our problem.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26962 on: Today at 03:54:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:22:44 pm
agreed.  bear in mind this is the "Who Gives a Flying Fuck" UEFA competition and I assume 99% of Spurs fans and players feel exactly that way about it.

Can't they just play Fifa online and decide the winner that way?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,336
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26963 on: Today at 04:38:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:20:08 pm
I'd prefer to postpone it to ease our December schedule.

they don't need to be weakened for us to beat them.

No at the moment the Spurs game is at a perfect time. What if its fitted in during January with no Salah or Mane?
SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26964 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:38:15 pm
No at the moment the Spurs game is at a perfect time. What if its fitted in during January with no Salah or Mane?
ah crap.  forgot about that.  I'm hoping it'll get cancelled to be honest.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,954
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26965 on: Today at 06:02:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:51:39 pm
At least two of their players supposedly tested positive in October before they played Newcastle. As for prior to that Mourinho violated protocol by conducting a training session in a park. Both Fulham and Villa had outbreaks just before facing Spurs

Ah, it was probably Fulham and Villa I was confusing it with. My bad.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:38:15 pm
No at the moment the Spurs game is at a perfect time. What if its fitted in during January with no Salah or Mane?

Slightly more of a challenge to beat them without Salah or Mané, but certainly far from impossible. We beat Barcelona without either of them, and we will still have Jota and Origi.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26966 on: Today at 06:04:50 pm
So nobody still can confirm the jab status of any of the Spurs players?  The longer it's unreported the more I think the majority weren't jabbed.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,098
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26967 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm
Their match is off at weekend.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,336
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26968 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:02:24 pm
Ah, it was probably Fulham and Villa I was confusing it with. My bad.

Slightly more of a challenge to beat them without Salah or Mané, but certainly far from impossible. We beat Barcelona without either of them, and we will still have Jota and Origi.

Yep I understand that but provided they can safely play the game then the timing as it is now is more than suitable. We play Newcastle at home on Thursday before Spurs on Sunday, then Leicester in the cup on Wednesday. After that there is no game until Boxing day so we can rotate quite a bit in the Newcastle and Leicester games.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,954
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26969 on: Today at 06:38:20 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:28:16 pm
Yep I understand that but provided they can safely play the game then the timing as it is now is more than suitable. We play Newcastle at home on Thursday before Spurs on Sunday, then Leicester in the cup on Wednesday. After that there is no game until Boxing day so we can rotate quite a bit in the Newcastle and Leicester games.

Well as you say, it's all down to being able to safely play the game. It's still 10 days away, so catching them under a post-covid hangover isn't off the table. I'm happy to wait an extra week if need be though, even though the schedule is already a nightmare.

My main point was simply that we are more than capable of fielding a team capable of beating whatever they put on the pitch.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,793
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26970 on: Today at 07:13:35 pm
Bullshit this. They're getting a nice little break before they play us.

City did the same thing in Jan.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26971 on: Today at 07:18:55 pm
Its Spurs. Calm down. As long as we don't have any real injury problems, we'll be fine.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,336
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26972 on: Today at 07:23:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:13:35 pm
Bullshit this. They're getting a nice little break before they play us.

City did the same thing in Jan.

Its absolutely not a nice little break. Their players wont even be training with the group and will be undercooked. Plus you are forgetting that some players may actually be unfortunately very ill. Do you class players being ill as nice preparation?
