Offline Mister men

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26920 on: Yesterday at 03:12:12 pm »
Kane has had 4 negative covid tests but he's still claiming he has it, obviously  ;D
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26921 on: Yesterday at 03:13:27 pm »
So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right?  Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26922 on: Yesterday at 03:32:10 pm »
I imagine they can use that City v Everton game last season as a precedent when City managed to get it called off with about 3 people out.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26923 on: Yesterday at 03:37:21 pm »
The PL should demand to know how many of the 8 players were unvaccinated. Dont think they should be allowed to postpone if a single one isnt jabbed.
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26924 on: Yesterday at 03:39:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:13:27 pm
So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right?  Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.

Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.

Anyone know if Spurs had their Christmas party recently
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26925 on: Yesterday at 03:47:26 pm »
Think they will manage to get the Brighton game postponed as I can't imagine Brighton will put up with much of a fight with their injuries. Suspect they might get the League game postponed as well, but would suspect our game against them goes ahead, 11 days until we play them still so plenty of time still.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26926 on: Yesterday at 03:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 03:39:23 pm
Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.


UEFA have said their game has to be played by 31st December.
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26927 on: Yesterday at 04:04:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:52:31 pm
UEFA have said their game has to be played by 31st December.

Theyre still in the league cup so next week would probably be their best option I imagine.
Offline stewy17

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26928 on: Yesterday at 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 04:04:29 pm
Theyre still in the league cup so next week would probably be their best option I imagine.

They've got Leicester away next Thursday so that's not happening is it.
Offline stewy17

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26929 on: Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm »
Surely they just play u23's tomorrow and send the u23's coaching staff and have it done with?

Their dream of the Europa Rumbelows Conference of Milk Cup Leagues will have to wait.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26930 on: Yesterday at 04:44:07 pm »
Yeah, so far none of the reporting has stated if any of them were jabbed or not.  Granted stats out of South Africa would seem to indicate Omicron can infect people with the 2 full shots so maybe nothing they could do about it but would want to confirm that first.  Also should serve as a reminder to please get boosted if it's available to you.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26931 on: Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 04:12:05 pm
They've got Leicester away next Thursday so that's not happening is it.

Well they can play 2 games in 24 hours like we had to then!
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26932 on: Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm »
Their game at the weekend could get cancelled so could do Tuesday (rearranged European game) - Thursday - Sunday.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26933 on: Yesterday at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm
Their game at the weekend could get cancelled so could do Tuesday (rearranged European game) - Thursday - Sunday.

But no players that have tested positive will be back as early as Tuesday? At least I wouldn't have thought so.

Best thing Spurs could do is play tomorrow and get knocked out. Then get their league games postponed, with midweeks freed up from no European football for them to be replayed later on in the season. Would benefit them hugely.
Offline farawayred

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26934 on: Yesterday at 05:30:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
Well they can play 2 games in 24 hours like we had to then!
They won't ever. That would mean that they won the Champions league and are in the mix for the domestic cups.
Offline farawayred

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26935 on: Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:52:31 pm
UEFA have said their game has to be played by 31st December.
Yes. And to postpone the game tomorrow, they have to be missing 14 players out of the 25 on the A-liist. Although I don't know what happens if there is no goalie available.
Offline SamLad

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26936 on: Yesterday at 06:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on December  7, 2021, 11:54:07 am
Thats only two starters isnt it? Kane would cry though if he didnt have Son or Moura.

yeah, two fewer players he can try to steal goals from.
Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26937 on: Yesterday at 06:15:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
Yes. And to postpone the game tomorrow, they have to be missing 14 players out of the 25 on the A-liist. Although I don't know what happens if there is no goalie available.

Block of cheese in goal?
Online newterp

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26938 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm »
This is bullshit - to me it's giving them an advantage to have a game postponed so they can play with a full squad to select from.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26939 on: Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm »
Again, i'm sure other sides have been made to get on with it, what's different in this instance? Are Leicester not playing because they've got a covid outbreak too
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26940 on: Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm »
I swear this is about the fourth outbreak theyve had, do they not have any discipline?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26941 on: Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm »
When we've got a load of injuries can we just pretend they've got Covid?
Online cdav

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26942 on: Yesterday at 09:38:04 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm
I swear this is about the fourth outbreak theyve had, do they not have any discipline?

I was just thinking this- how have so many players got it and what is their vaccination rate. Probably had a xmas party recently too
Online PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26943 on: Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm »
Also, as we saw ourselves covid can really affect performance.
Online Crimson

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26944 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm
Also, as we saw ourselves covid can really affect performance.

Yeah, but we didn't have vaccines back then, so obviously the impact was stronger.
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26945 on: Today at 10:03:49 am »
Tonights game postponed, 20 cases confirmed by Spurs at the mo. Got to be a chance our game with them is getting cancelled too Id imagine
