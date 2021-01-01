So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right? Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.
Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.
UEFA have said their game has to be played by 31st December.
Theyre still in the league cup so next week would probably be their best option I imagine.
They've got Leicester away next Thursday so that's not happening is it.
Their game at the weekend could get cancelled so could do Tuesday (rearranged European game) - Thursday - Sunday.
Well they can play 2 games in 24 hours like we had to then!
Thats only two starters isnt it? Kane would cry though if he didnt have Son or Moura.
Yes. And to postpone the game tomorrow, they have to be missing 14 players out of the 25 on the A-liist. Although I don't know what happens if there is no goalie available.
I swear this is about the fourth outbreak theyve had, do they not have any discipline?
Also, as we saw ourselves covid can really affect performance.
I have no idea what Im taking about
