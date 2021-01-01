« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26920 on: Today at 03:12:12 pm
Kane has had 4 negative covid tests but he's still claiming he has it, obviously  ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26921 on: Today at 03:13:27 pm
So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right?  Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26922 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm
I imagine they can use that City v Everton game last season as a precedent when City managed to get it called off with about 3 people out.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26923 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm
The PL should demand to know how many of the 8 players were unvaccinated. Dont think they should be allowed to postpone if a single one isnt jabbed.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26924 on: Today at 03:39:23 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:13:27 pm
So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right?  Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.

Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.

Anyone know if Spurs had their Christmas party recently
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26925 on: Today at 03:47:26 pm
Think they will manage to get the Brighton game postponed as I can't imagine Brighton will put up with much of a fight with their injuries. Suspect they might get the League game postponed as well, but would suspect our game against them goes ahead, 11 days until we play them still so plenty of time still.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26926 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:39:23 pm
Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.


UEFA have said their game has to be played by 31st December.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26927 on: Today at 04:04:29 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:52:31 pm
UEFA have said their game has to be played by 31st December.

Theyre still in the league cup so next week would probably be their best option I imagine.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26928 on: Today at 04:12:05 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 04:04:29 pm
Theyre still in the league cup so next week would probably be their best option I imagine.

They've got Leicester away next Thursday so that's not happening is it.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26929 on: Today at 04:13:26 pm
Surely they just play u23's tomorrow and send the u23's coaching staff and have it done with?

Their dream of the Europa Rumbelows Conference of Milk Cup Leagues will have to wait.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26930 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm
Yeah, so far none of the reporting has stated if any of them were jabbed or not.  Granted stats out of South Africa would seem to indicate Omicron can infect people with the 2 full shots so maybe nothing they could do about it but would want to confirm that first.  Also should serve as a reminder to please get boosted if it's available to you.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26931 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:12:05 pm
They've got Leicester away next Thursday so that's not happening is it.

Well they can play 2 games in 24 hours like we had to then!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26932 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm
Their game at the weekend could get cancelled so could do Tuesday (rearranged European game) - Thursday - Sunday.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26933 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 05:11:41 pm
Their game at the weekend could get cancelled so could do Tuesday (rearranged European game) - Thursday - Sunday.

But no players that have tested positive will be back as early as Tuesday? At least I wouldn't have thought so.

Best thing Spurs could do is play tomorrow and get knocked out. Then get their league games postponed, with midweeks freed up from no European football for them to be replayed later on in the season. Would benefit them hugely.
