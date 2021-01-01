So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right? Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.
Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.
UEFA have said their game has to be played by 31st December.
Theyre still in the league cup so next week would probably be their best option I imagine.
They've got Leicester away next Thursday so that's not happening is it.
Their game at the weekend could get cancelled so could do Tuesday (rearranged European game) - Thursday - Sunday.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]