Heartbreaking to think what we would win of klopp could spend what the others spend, really is.
Jurgen had a chance to go to Galactico Hollywood Man Utd. He'd have had all the money he wanted to spend.He turned them down.He did it his way. With us.You're the only stuck in the winning the transfer window wars and see what shiny new toys our club bought.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Klopp has also overseen the three record signings in the history of the club (Virgil, Alisson and Keita) and another four of the top eight (Fabinho, Jota, Salah and Mane). The only one of the top eight not signed during his time in charge is Benteke. Ox and Konate were two more big money signings.That's been mixed up with some shrewd transfer business (Matip, Robbo and arguably Taki) and bringing through some youngsters (Trent, Jones, Harvey and Neco).Anwyay, Spurs
How do people see the Kane situation under Conte unfold ?Type of bloke wholl drop him if he thinks hes downing tools
I very much doubt Spurs players salaries have ever been amongst the lowest in the Prem, it'd be interesting to see where you've got that info from
Its all about winning shiny things.
I reckon he stops sulking and starts banging them in again to be honest. Think he downed tools under Nuno.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Read somewhere that he has now abandoned plans to leave Spurs and will buy into the Conte visionSays it all about him really
Doing well under Conte, 1 draw and then 3 wins in the league. Kane looks finally finished though.
people like big dick nick.
Reports of a Covid outbreak in their camp - up to 6 first team players and some staff. Would assume if this is true, they will miss Brighton and Leicester but make it back for our game on the 19th.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]