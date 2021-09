Multiple "good" managers having this squad top out around 6th or lower in the table 3 years running would seem to indicate there is a squad problem. If the choice is sell Kane for £100m or double down with the same squad which would then need to get a straight flush on the draw to get in the top 4 then maybe someone isn't good at making decisions? I don't know but basically aside from Kane going super nova out of the blue I'd say it's another Europa League/Conference season with basically nothing changing. Why are Dier, Tanganga and Skipp getting any minutes at all? Strange club.