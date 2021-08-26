« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations

Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26400 on: August 26, 2021, 03:37:26 pm
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,342
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26401 on: August 26, 2021, 03:37:50 pm
Mouthbreathing simpleton
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26402 on: August 26, 2021, 03:39:52 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on August 25, 2021, 04:33:16 pm
Kane and his brother are both complete dunces, handled this horribly.  But I think for Spurs this is a decent result, they keep a bit of stability in the squad with the new manager and he gets a year with him before Kane eventually does fuck off.  Better the devil you know, and last time they sold a superstar for big money, they completely flubbed the recruitment off the back of it.

Fuck off where though? I wouldn't be signing him next summer if I were City. They'll probably go for Haaland.

Maybe United will take a punt.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,342
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26403 on: August 26, 2021, 08:01:01 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on August 26, 2021, 03:39:52 pm
Fuck off where though? I wouldn't be signing him next summer if I were City. They'll probably go for Haaland.

Maybe United will take a punt.
City might fall off the pace mid-season or barely scrape in the CL playoffs and try to sign him in January.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26404 on: August 26, 2021, 08:05:41 pm
If Levy agrees to give Harry god damn Kane who hardly outsprints the average lino 400 grand a week when he could've received 120 mil I don't even know what to say anymore  :wave
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26405 on: August 26, 2021, 08:32:27 pm
Two goals for Harry Kane. What a hero, true professional blah blah blah.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,170
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26406 on: August 26, 2021, 08:40:53 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 26, 2021, 08:32:27 pm
Two goals for Harry Kane. What a hero, true professional blah blah blah.

"Bedlam in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their hero is back doing what he does best."

"Kane's celebrates with a beaming smile which lights up the ground."

Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26407 on: August 27, 2021, 06:12:55 pm
Newfound respect for Daniel Levy if he really insisted on £200M for Kane to price City out. Anyone with an ounce of objectivity knew that the Gary Neville interview was going to bite Kane in the arse. Totally inappropriate behaviour, and if it was anyone else he would've been lambasted for it.

Well done, Levy!! Total bastard of a negotiator and I love it!  ;D

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Boom!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26408 on: August 27, 2021, 06:43:51 pm
Quote from: Morgana on August 27, 2021, 06:12:55 pm
Newfound respect for Daniel Levy if he really insisted on £200M for Kane to price City out. Anyone with an ounce of objectivity knew that the Gary Neville interview was going to bite Kane in the arse. Totally inappropriate behaviour, and if it was anyone else he would've been lambasted for it.

Well done, Levy!! Total bastard of a negotiator and I love it!  ;D
Not sure it's bravo Levy, yeah he played hardball with City and retained Kane but at what cost? Kane is an asset waiting to break down, he's got crisps for ankles. He is never going to be higher valued then he was this year. If they sold him they should have used the funds to strengthen the squad and probably pay for a bit of the stadium.

All Levy has really done is show any potential signing that he's not a man to be trusted. Which young player is going to want to deal with a club that makes it impossible for them to leave if they want to.
Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,502
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26409 on: August 27, 2021, 07:07:49 pm
Quote from: Persephone on August 27, 2021, 06:43:51 pm
Not sure it's bravo Levy, yeah he played hardball with City and retained Kane but at what cost? Kane is an asset waiting to break down, he's got crisps for ankles. He is never going to be higher valued then he was this year. If they sold him they should have used the funds to strengthen the squad and probably pay for a bit of the stadium.

All Levy has really done is show any potential signing that he's not a man to be trusted. Which young player is going to want to deal with a club that makes it impossible for them to leave if they want to.

I think this is a bit overstated. Im not convinced young players or prospects looking to make a step up would necessarily turn down the opportunity to play at that level because Levy might price them out of a move several years down the line.  They could always choose to not sign a lucrative contract extension when they feel they are ready to make the next step.
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26410 on: August 27, 2021, 07:11:39 pm
Quote from: Persephone on August 27, 2021, 06:43:51 pm
Not sure it's bravo Levy, yeah he played hardball with City and retained Kane but at what cost? Kane is an asset waiting to break down, he's got crisps for ankles. He is never going to be higher valued then he was this year. If they sold him they should have used the funds to strengthen the squad and probably pay for a bit of the stadium.

All Levy has really done is show any potential signing that he's not a man to be trusted. Which young player is going to want to deal with a club that makes it impossible for them to leave if they want to.

Thing is, I'm not sure how true that is.

When they lost Bale for £80m, tat truly was a LOT of money. The amount of players they brought in (successful or not) showed that. Kane for £100m? in this market, that's not even close and would likely only get you 2 pretty good players in return, with no assurance that they'd be superstars for Spurs.
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • Boom!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26411 on: August 27, 2021, 08:28:37 pm
Quote from: Kekule on August 27, 2021, 07:07:49 pm
I think this is a bit overstated. Im not convinced young players or prospects looking to make a step up would necessarily turn down the opportunity to play at that level because Levy might price them out of a move several years down the line.  They could always choose to not sign a lucrative contract extension when they feel they are ready to make the next step.
Kane was absolutely a moron for signing that contract, that goes without saying. Levy has shown plenty of times before though that dealing with him is like wrestling with a skunk., it stinks. If I was an upcoming player I'd look at other clubs before risking it with an egomaniacal CEO.
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,256
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26412 on: August 27, 2021, 08:38:46 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on August 27, 2021, 07:11:39 pm
Thing is, I'm not sure how true that is.

When they lost Bale for £80m, tat truly was a LOT of money. The amount of players they brought in (successful or not) showed that. Kane for £100m? in this market, that's not even close and would likely only get you 2 pretty good players in return, with no assurance that they'd be superstars for Spurs.

At 120m, this was the best price they were going to get for him. His stocks will never be higher than what it is now. Even if he scores another golden boot season, he will be nearly 30 by the time and no one in their right mind would be coughing up 120m then.

As for your suspicions about any potential signings not being superstars, I think that's a risk that any club makes when they sign a player. Even we had that risk when we signed Torres or Suarez or Mo or Van Dijk. There were/are no guarantees about any successful new signings.

The issue for Spurs is that they have an asset that they value highly. We knew City made an attempt last summer, and by all visible signs, they were going to do it again. We had seen some strikers on the move this season. So, if Levy is as shrewd as everyone claims him to be, he should've spent the entire year (or at least 6 months) scouting for potential replacements if they don't have anyone from the academy.

The new stadium, cost of the rebuild, and an asset worth 10% of your stadium costs. It's really a no-brainer, at least in business terms.

Levy played hardball with City. Fair play. But in business terms, he made a massive mistake in not letting Kane go for 120m pus addons. Or at least get some PL-established players - Jesus, Sterling, and 50m. Or whoever those 5 players were.
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26413 on: August 27, 2021, 09:26:32 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 27, 2021, 08:38:46 pm
At 120m, this was the best price they were going to get for him. His stocks will never be higher than what it is now. Even if he scores another golden boot season, he will be nearly 30 by the time and no one in their right mind would be coughing up 120m then.

Never said they could get more. Never said they'd be offered the same again. Never offered any opinion beyond '£100m is not actually the windfall it once was'

Quote
As for your suspicions about any potential signings not being superstars, I think that's a risk that any club makes when they sign a player. Even we had that risk when we signed Torres or Suarez or Mo or Van Dijk. There were/are no guarantees about any successful new signings.

Of course that is a risk and that's what I was saying. Essentially you might only get 2 pretty damn good players for the Kane money (rather than the 4 or 5 from Bale) and that increases the risk of reinvestment not paying off and so the sale itself not being worth the risk.

Quote
The issue for Spurs is that they have an asset that they value highly. We knew City made an attempt last summer, and by all visible signs, they were going to do it again. We had seen some strikers on the move this season. So, if Levy is as shrewd as everyone claims him to be, he should've spent the entire year (or at least 6 months) scouting for potential replacements if they don't have anyone from the academy.

The new stadium, cost of the rebuild, and an asset worth 10% of your stadium costs. It's really a no-brainer, at least in business terms.

Levy played hardball with City. Fair play. But in business terms, he made a massive mistake in not letting Kane go for 120m pus addons. Or at least get some PL-established players - Jesus, Sterling, and 50m. Or whoever those 5 players were.


The rest of that goes into a bunch of detail (much of which is supposition anyway) that I don't care to.
If Levy thinks Spurs can get top 4 (he might be deluded, but if that's what he thinks) and that is worth more to him than the risk of selling and replacing, then he's done the right thing IMO.

It all smacks of Suarez the summer before he left. If both sides down at Cock Lane have any sense it will be resolved in the same way, but Kane signing a new contract with an actual release clause in it.
Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26414 on: August 27, 2021, 10:40:11 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on August 26, 2021, 03:39:52 pm
Fuck off where though? I wouldn't be signing him next summer if I were City. They'll probably go for Haaland.

Maybe United will take a punt.

Kane's too young yet.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,621
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26415 on: August 27, 2021, 10:50:33 pm
Quote from: Morgana on August 27, 2021, 06:12:55 pm
Newfound respect for Daniel Levy if he really insisted on £200M for Kane to price City out. Anyone with an ounce of objectivity knew that the Gary Neville interview was going to bite Kane in the arse. Totally inappropriate behaviour, and if it was anyone else he would've been lambasted for it.

Well done, Levy!! Total bastard of a negotiator and I love it!  ;D
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 18, 2021, 01:42:47 pm
Only its a big risk hes taking that Man City just walk away from paying a 9 figure sum for a one dimensional striker with ankles made of Play-Doh, and hes left holding the depreciating sulky twat.
I think Levy will come to regret this summer.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,419
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26416 on: August 27, 2021, 11:17:36 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 27, 2021, 10:50:33 pm
I think Levy will come to regret this summer.

He could, but there is an argument that by keeping Kane it ensures that Spurs have a level of performance that they can bank on. Spurs have done the whole selling an asset, spending a lot of money only to not have success with Bale. Even by spending 120m or whatever it was, it gets you maybe 2 or 3 good players?
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,571
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26417 on: August 27, 2021, 11:34:35 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 27, 2021, 11:17:36 pm
He could, but there is an argument that by keeping Kane it ensures that Spurs have a level of performance that they can bank on. Spurs have done the whole selling an asset, spending a lot of money only to not have success with Bale. Even by spending 120m or whatever it was, it gets you maybe 2 or 3 good players?

So did we when we sold Suarez. The next time, though, we got it right after selling Coutinho.
gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,388
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26418 on: August 27, 2021, 11:44:09 pm
If Levy had any idea what he wanted to do with the money it could have been sensible to sell.

I think we all agree when we sold Coutinho that the club had Allison and van Dijk ready to come in and a direction in which the club would move in. It was a very calculated move. They knew they had 2 players in mind and had a player they could sell to offset that. The rest is history.

Spurs would have needed to have similar thoughts in place before they could have begun to sell Kane. It's very clear a team that ditches Pochettino and gets in Mourinho has no long term ambition.

Spurs would have had no strength in the transfer market. £150m, clubs knowing you have £150m to spend, the equivalent of League 1 European football and the only major attraction to the club being the Cheese board in the executive lounge of your stadium.

Had they sold him before the Euros with a plan on how to spend it with a manager who was on board with the decisions would have been sensible. Now they are being sensible keeping him
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26419 on: August 28, 2021, 08:25:05 am
I think Levy was very happy to sell but it seems City didn't get near their asking price.
The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26420 on: August 28, 2021, 09:18:15 am
reckon if martinez had agreed to move Levy would have sold. No point in having that kind of cash to spend if no one good will sign for you.
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
  • Legacy fan
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26421 on: August 29, 2021, 07:12:36 pm
Quietly going about their business, maximum points and Kane staying. Confidence undoubtedly high. Can they break into the top 4? It will be difficult but if Kane and Son find form theyll definitely be best of the rest at least. Conference league could hamper them.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,621
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26422 on: August 29, 2021, 10:17:22 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on August 29, 2021, 07:12:36 pm
Quietly going about their business, maximum points and Kane staying. Confidence undoubtedly high. Can they break into the top 4? It will be difficult but if Kane and Son find form theyll definitely be best of the rest at least. Conference league could hamper them.
New manager bounce. The natural order of the universe will be restored soon enough.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
  • Legacy fan
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26423 on: August 29, 2021, 10:42:49 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 29, 2021, 10:17:22 pm
New manager bounce. The natural order of the universe will be restored soon enough.
Ive been surprised by their solidity. Three clean sheets isnt it? If they build their wins on keeping the ball out of the net then theyll always score goals. Youre right about the new manager bounce but I think theyve got good players whove often been poorly used/managed over the last two years.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26424 on: August 29, 2021, 11:28:24 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on August 29, 2021, 10:42:49 pm
Ive been surprised by their solidity. Three clean sheets isnt it? If they build their wins on keeping the ball out of the net then theyll always score goals. Youre right about the new manager bounce but I think theyve got good players whove often been poorly used/managed over the last two years.
It very early This manage should use them better but they currently per understat have an xgf of 3.71 and xga of 4.21 it a little because of the city games but they been pretty even  expected goal wise in the 2nd and 3rd game. They can make a run at top 4 though.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,342
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26425 on: August 30, 2021, 03:48:42 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on August 29, 2021, 07:12:36 pm
Quietly going about their business, maximum points and Kane staying. Confidence undoubtedly high. Can they break into the top 4? It will be difficult but if Kane and Son find form theyll definitely be best of the rest at least. Conference league could hamper them.

i don't think so. We're 3 games in. They don't have enough quality in their side to displace any of the top 4 currently.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,828
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26426 on: August 30, 2021, 03:51:44 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on August 29, 2021, 10:42:49 pm
Ive been surprised by their solidity. Three clean sheets isnt it? If they build their wins on keeping the ball out of the net then theyll always score goals. Youre right about the new manager bounce but I think theyve got good players whove often been poorly used/managed over the last two years.

Nuno is a very defensive coach, so maybe not so much of a surprise.

I think hes the sort of coach who can bring a team together though, he seems someone whos popular within the team, so like the opposite of Mourinho!  May just be what Spurs needed.

So he could galvanise them, and now the whole Kane soap opera is over for a few months at least, they should be feeling pretty confident.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
  • Legacy fan
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26427 on: August 30, 2021, 05:57:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 30, 2021, 03:51:44 pm
Nuno is a very defensive coach, so maybe not so much of a surprise.

I think hes the sort of coach who can bring a team together though, he seems someone whos popular within the team, so like the opposite of Mourinho!  May just be what Spurs needed.

So he could galvanise them, and now the whole Kane soap opera is over for a few months at least, they should be feeling pretty confident.
He is but individually theyve not got particularly great defenders. Admittedly apart from City theyve not had a really tough start but they arent giving away a lot of chances. If Nuno can maintain that sense of discipline theyll be tough to beat and with their front players theyll always score goals. Think they could do a Leicester and flirt with the top 4 but ultimately be unsuccessful. If they score first, they wont drop many points. 
elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,425
  • Boss Tha
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26428 on: August 31, 2021, 11:29:06 pm
We are Liverpool!

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,176
  • The first five yards........
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26429 on: August 31, 2021, 11:38:28 pm
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,040
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26430 on: September 1, 2021, 12:13:15 am
I think these have had a good window. They kept Kane (whether or not they should have is up for debate, but they clearly wanted to). They managed to boost their CB options with Romero on loan, added a new RB (Emerson) and obtained more flair (Gil).
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,828
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26431 on: September 1, 2021, 01:07:25 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September  1, 2021, 12:13:15 am
I think these have had a good window. They kept Kane (whether or not they should have is up for debate, but they clearly wanted to). They managed to boost their CB options with Romero on loan, added a new RB (Emerson) and obtained more flair (Gil).

yeah, things seem to be going well for Spurs at the moment for sure. Not overly familiar with some of these players, but the reactions here for sure seems to be positive regards their talents.

I know plenty will scoff at the Europa Conference, but surely Spurs have to win that this year.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26432 on: September 1, 2021, 08:24:06 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on September  1, 2021, 01:07:25 am
yeah, things seem to be going well for Spurs at the moment for sure. Not overly familiar with some of these players, but the reactions here for sure seems to be positive regards their talents.

I know plenty will scoff at the Europa Conference, but surely Spurs have to win that this year.
Unless the draw matches them up sooner then it's got a Spurs vs. Roma final written all over it.  It's a weak competition and it seems unlikely the third placed teams from the Europa League are going to improve it that much.

Across two legs Spurs should be too good for Roma but in a one-off final I'd back Mourinho.

Back to the transfer window, who knows where Spurs would be if Levy had spent the type of money he has across the last two seasons when Pochettino was in charge?  They have recruited well though in terms of quality and age.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,040
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26433 on: Today at 12:13:50 am
Times and Telegraph are saying Spurs will likely fine Romero, Lo Celso and Sanchez for travelling to internationals without their permission.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,233
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26434 on: Today at 12:15:40 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:13:50 am
Times and Telegraph are saying Spurs will likely fine Romero, Lo Celso and Sanchez for travelling to internationals without their permission.

Have they got to do a 10 day quarantine?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26435 on: Today at 12:21:36 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:15:40 am
Have they got to do a 10 day quarantine?
I guess so, Brazil is on the red list.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,040
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26436 on: Today at 12:29:42 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:15:40 am
Have they got to do a 10 day quarantine?

Yes. Argentine FA says Romero and Lo Celso will go to Croatia  for ten days to avoid quarantining in the UK. Athletic's Spurs correspondent sats Sanchez will join them there. They'll be available to play Chelsea on September 19th
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26437 on: Today at 02:02:41 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:29:42 am
Yes. Argentine FA says Romero and Lo Celso will go to Croatia  for ten days to avoid quarantining in the UK. Athletic's Spurs correspondent sats Sanchez will join them there. They'll be available to play Chelsea on September 19th
That also means they should able to play vs Stade Rennais in the conference league as it france? So basically miss 1 league game to qualifiers.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,040
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26438 on: Today at 02:30:16 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:02:41 am
That also means they should able to play vs Stade Rennais in the conference league as it france? So basically miss 1 league game to qualifiers.

Most of the reports are stating they'll miss the match against Stade Rennais. But a quick peruse through the French government's website seems to suggest they should be able to travel to France provided they are fully vaccinated. At the very least the entire point of them going to Croatia is that they could train there, whereas if they went to the UK they would be confined to their hotel room
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26439 on: Today at 03:23:52 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:30:16 am
Most of the reports are stating they'll miss the match against Stade Rennais. But a quick peruse through the French government's website seems to suggest they should be able to travel to France provided they are fully vaccinated. At the very least the entire point of them going to Croatia is that they could train there, whereas if they went to the UK they would be confined to their hotel room
Yea which is way better then losing conditioning by only being able to do very limited exercise in a hotel room.  Makes sense on game in france
