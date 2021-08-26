Thing is, I'm not sure how true that is.



When they lost Bale for £80m, tat truly was a LOT of money. The amount of players they brought in (successful or not) showed that. Kane for £100m? in this market, that's not even close and would likely only get you 2 pretty good players in return, with no assurance that they'd be superstars for Spurs.



At 120m, this was the best price they were going to get for him. His stocks will never be higher than what it is now. Even if he scores another golden boot season, he will be nearly 30 by the time and no one in their right mind would be coughing up 120m then.As for your suspicions about any potential signings not being superstars, I think that's a risk that any club makes when they sign a player. Even we had that risk when we signed Torres or Suarez or Mo or Van Dijk. There were/are no guarantees about any successful new signings.The issue for Spurs is that they have an asset that they value highly. We knew City made an attempt last summer, and by all visible signs, they were going to do it again. We had seen some strikers on the move this season. So, if Levy is as shrewd as everyone claims him to be, he should've spent the entire year (or at least 6 months) scouting for potential replacements if they don't have anyone from the academy.The new stadium, cost of the rebuild, and an asset worth 10% of your stadium costs. It's really a no-brainer, at least in business terms.Levy played hardball with City. Fair play. But in business terms, he made a massive mistake in not letting Kane go for 120m pus addons. Or at least get some PL-established players - Jesus, Sterling, and 50m. Or whoever those 5 players were.