Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26360 on: Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 06:34:47 pm
I don't think that's true at all. You only had to see the reception he got from the away fans when he came on against Wolves. Standing ovations and chants of 'He's One Of Our Own' all around!
Fully deserved too. Its not like hes your captain who refused to train and desperately wants to leave.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26361 on: Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
I thought he'd already explained why he took an extra weeks holiday in the Bahamas. A simple misunderstanding I believe.

Which left him Very Frustrated.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26362 on: Yesterday at 06:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:43:28 pm
Among overrated English footballers I don't think anyone has ever topped this fella. It's just like in the Henry/van Nistelrooy days, sure both scored a roughly equal number of goals in 2001-2003, but no-one in their right mind would've picked Ruud.

I feel Kane is a more polished version but looking at the register of similar foxes in the box over the past 30 years like van Basten, Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic, Batistuta et cetera, he's not in their category because it's entirely possible to take him out of the game. He essentially is the English Luca Toni. Very good, but not a club changer for the really big teams. I feel he'd be + - 0 for City.

For me it's a bonkers move not to sell him for the price offered at his age. Especially if they had the chance to build a mobile Son-Martínez attack instead.

I think Spurs feel they can get the same £120m for Kane next season so there is no need to rush into selling him with the long contract he has.

He will enjoy a great 6 game partnership with Deli Ali before Ali goes back into the shell again.
Offline Linudden

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26363 on: Yesterday at 07:00:58 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 06:58:26 pm
I think Spurs feel they can get the same £120m for Kane next season so there is no need to rush into selling him with the long contract he has.

He will enjoy a great 6 game partnership with Deli Ali before Ali goes back into the shell again.

Yeah probably United bound next year either way. 'Look at us stealing City's targets' as Haaland is lined up in sky blue across town  ;D
Offline JackWard33

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26364 on: Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm »
Don't understand Spurs not selling this window - feels like a mistake based on pride and/or mis valuation
His value obviously drops a pretty large amount next summer (2 years left and he'll be 29) and there's no guarantee they'll be a buyer willing to pay top whack where as they did this summer with the possibility of getting a quality player coming the other way as well.
They get another year of him playing football for them, but they only have a remote chance of top 4 this season and looking at their squad are crying out for a rebuild. Seems like an odd bet
Offline Romford_Red

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26365 on: Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm »
Maybe part of it is that Levy knows (and this is speculation) that with the recent losses, loan and stadium debt, he'd be unable to plough all of that money back into the team (maybe not even half), so it makes no sense to sell him from a footballing perspective.
Online royhendo

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26366 on: Yesterday at 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 06:34:47 pm
I don't think that's true at all. You only had to see the reception he got from the away fans when he came on against Wolves. Standing ovations and chants of 'He's One Of Our Own' all around!

Genuinely heard it was "...he's working from home" Tommy. :)
Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #26367 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:00:58 pm
Yeah probably United bound next year either way. 'Look at us stealing City's targets' as Haaland is lined up in sky blue across town  ;D
I think he'll end up at United also
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26368 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:13:39 pm
Genuinely heard it was "...he's working from home" Tommy. :)

Ha ha  ;D
Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26369 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm
Maybe part of it is that Levy knows (and this is speculation) that with the recent losses, loan and stadium debt, he'd be unable to plough all of that money back into the team (maybe not even half), so it makes no sense to sell him from a footballing perspective.

Also the Martinez thing must have been a warning that the Calibre of player theyd be wanting to bring in to replace Kanes goals probs wouldnt be willing. Which makes the 150m sort of worthless.
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26370 on: Today at 01:45:37 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm
Fully deserved too. Its not like hes your captain who refused to train and desperately wants to leave.
But he's not their captain lol. Makes him being England captain even weirder and yeah Jack i agree, this is a missed opportunity for Spurs.
Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26371 on: Today at 02:08:53 am »
If football across the land is to stay afloat in a drifting climate then Kane's AdamAnt stance against City's wily overtures is perhaps the most enthralling David vs Goliath drama since the Charlton Heston one in the Bible, and the pitting of the Captain against the Bounty Bar a true tale of the ages indicative of how we live now except with the improbable football hero acting as Everyman for all of us just like Lassie all those years ago in the untameable Canadian mountains. For us to forget this would be like us forgetting this not once, but twice, and that might be a forgetting we might never get back from not forgetting, if ever.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26372 on: Today at 06:04:52 am »
Levy was furious with the way that Kane had tried to bounce him into the move at the end of last season
Manchester City offered five players in May and £75m plus £25m in June, and made no further bids
City were prepared to pay a fixed £100m plus £20-or-so million in add-ons but Levy refused to negotiate
Spurs fined Kane two weeks wages for delaying his return to training
With City and Spurs not talking since late July the move had been dead for weeks despite Kanes hopes

https://theathletic.com/2787386/2021/08/26/harry-kane-daniel-levy-tottenham-hotspur/
Offline Zee_26

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26373 on: Today at 07:57:08 am »
Maybe Kane's docked wages will go towards the cheese room. Could end up being his greatest legacy at Spurs  ;D.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26374 on: Today at 08:22:46 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:04:52 am
Levy was furious with the way that Kane had tried to bounce him into the move at the end of last season
Manchester City offered five players in May and £75m plus £25m in June, and made no further bids
City were prepared to pay a fixed £100m plus £20-or-so million in add-ons but Levy refused to negotiate
Spurs fined Kane two weeks wages for delaying his return to training
With City and Spurs not talking since late July the move had been dead for weeks despite Kanes hopes

https://theathletic.com/2787386/2021/08/26/harry-kane-daniel-levy-tottenham-hotspur/
Kane handled it badly.  The interview reminded me of the one Sterling did when he and his agent were trying to manoeuvre a transfer to Man City.  The big difference being that Sterling had less time on his contract (a lesson FSG seem to have learnt).

I'm sure Levy never had any concerns about Kane downing tools as goals are like cocaine to him.  Seeing Alli score that penalty that he would normally have been taking would have cut him deep.

It must be fun times at Man City knowing that - despite being an international at the top of your game - you're one of the five players your manager was willing to dump at Spurs.
Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26375 on: Today at 08:24:42 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:04:52 am
Levy was furious with the way that Kane had tried to bounce him into the move at the end of last season
Manchester City offered five players in May and £75m plus £25m in June, and made no further bids
City were prepared to pay a fixed £100m plus £20-or-so million in add-ons but Levy refused to negotiate
Spurs fined Kane two weeks wages for delaying his return to training
With City and Spurs not talking since late July the move had been dead for weeks despite Kanes hopes

https://theathletic.com/2787386/2021/08/26/harry-kane-daniel-levy-tottenham-hotspur/
Out of curiosity who were the 5 pep offered ?
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26376 on: Today at 08:30:45 am »
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26377 on: Today at 08:41:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:22:46 am
Kane handled it badly.  The interview reminded me of the one Sterling did when he and his agent were trying to manoeuvre a transfer to Man City.  The big difference being that Sterling had less time on his contract (a lesson FSG seem to have learnt).

I'm sure Levy never had any concerns about Kane downing tools as goals are like cocaine to him.  Seeing Alli score that penalty that he would normally have been taking would have cut him deep.

It must be fun times at Man City knowing that - despite being an international at the top of your game - you're one of the five players your manager was willing to dump at Spurs.

He swears on his daughters life he got the final touch.

Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 08:30:45 am
Jesus Christ

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/harry-kane-wants-400k-a-week-from-tottenham-hotspur-after-admitting-defeat-in-bid-to-leave-m2xmdq6v0

The ultimate acceptance of a career with no trophies: At least I got paid

I hope Levy replies to that with "Fuck off you bellend"  Fucking greedy c*nt :wanker

Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26378 on: Today at 08:45:35 am »
Quote from: naka on Today at 08:24:42 am
Out of curiosity who were the 5 pep offered ?

Quote
The first time City reached out to Levy about signing Kane, it did not get very far. They said they would like to discuss Kanes future with him, but that any discussion would have to involve them sending players to Spurs in part-exchange. Levy asked who, and the five names offered were Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez. Levy was not interested. There was also no indication that these players would have agreed to go to Tottenham.
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26379 on: Today at 08:48:24 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:04:52 am
Levy was furious with the way that Kane had tried to bounce him into the move at the end of last season
Manchester City offered five players in May and £75m plus £25m in June, and made no further bids
City were prepared to pay a fixed £100m plus £20-or-so million in add-ons but Levy refused to negotiate
Spurs fined Kane two weeks wages for delaying his return to training
With City and Spurs not talking since late July the move had been dead for weeks despite Kanes hopes

https://theathletic.com/2787386/2021/08/26/harry-kane-daniel-levy-tottenham-hotspur/

Athletic also seemingly confirming that his 2 week absence was not authorised and he was fined 2 weeks wages for not turning up :lmao
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26380 on: Today at 08:50:43 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 08:48:24 am
Athletic also seemingly confirming that his 2 week absence was not authorised and he was fined 2 weeks wages for not turning up :lmao
Not true! I swear on my daughter's life!
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26381 on: Today at 09:39:16 am »
The fact that its being reported that this deal was dead a long time ago makes sense.

A striker was / still is their priority so signing Grealish made no sense especially for the fee if they wanted to pay less for Kane.

Levy told them the price and they didnt come back. Kane shouldnt have signed a 6 year contract and Spurs should tell him to get fucked if he asks for more money.
Offline Lusty

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26382 on: Today at 10:17:05 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 08:30:45 am
Jesus Christ

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/harry-kane-wants-400k-a-week-from-tottenham-hotspur-after-admitting-defeat-in-bid-to-leave-m2xmdq6v0

The ultimate acceptance of a career with no trophies: At least I got paid
He's still under contract till 2024, at which point he will be 31.  Why on Earth would you give him a new massive contract now?  He doesn't seem to understand how leverage works ;D
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26383 on: Today at 10:23:50 am »
I don't follow there transfers bit I'm sure I read they were spending money like he'd already been sold. A case of having your Kane and eating it I guess!
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26384 on: Today at 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 08:30:45 am
Jesus Christ

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/harry-kane-wants-400k-a-week-from-tottenham-hotspur-after-admitting-defeat-in-bid-to-leave-m2xmdq6v0

The ultimate acceptance of a career with no trophies: At least I got paid

They should strip him of the captaincy.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26385 on: Today at 10:27:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:24:22 am
They should strip him of the captaincy.

Ooooorrrrr.....give him a payrise
Online Mark Walters

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26386 on: Today at 10:32:25 am »
Harry Kane is one seriously deluded mother! 3 years left on his contract and he wants to sign a new one for £400k a week?! If Levy agrees to that then he's a dumb as Kane.
Online RedG13

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26387 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:16 am
The fact that its being reported that this deal was dead a long time ago makes sense.

A striker was / still is their priority so signing Grealish made no sense especially for the fee if they wanted to pay less for Kane.

Levy told them the price and they didnt come back. Kane shouldnt have signed a 6 year contract and Spurs should tell him to get fucked if he asks for more money.
Dont worry City will make Grealish into a False 9
Offline Tobez

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26388 on: Today at 10:43:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:03:11 pm

"Are you angry at your agent for not getting you your move, Harry?"

"Nah, he ain't Levy, he's my brother"

It's a long, long road for him now

There's been a few pure gold lines on this forum in the last few weeks, long may it continue.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26389 on: Today at 11:06:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:24:22 am
They should strip him of the captaincy.
Not much of a punishment seeing as hes not the club captain.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26390 on: Today at 11:25:35 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:06:45 am
Not much of a punishment seeing as hes not the club captain.

Of England. For being a twat.  :D
Online Red Berry

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26391 on: Today at 11:34:11 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 10:32:25 am
Harry Kane is one seriously deluded mother! 3 years left on his contract and he wants to sign a new one for £400k a week?! If Levy agrees to that then he's a dumb as Kane.

If Levy was as dumb as Kane he would have sold him already. ;)

Still, as much as I dislike Levy, it's always nice to  see  someone tell City where to shove their bottomless money.
