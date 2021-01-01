« previous next »
Spurs - Commiserations

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26240 on: Today at 05:24:30 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:11:03 pm
I think either way it doesn't take away from "shocking" being completely over the top.  But I guess we're just here to talk shit about other teams so /shrug

To tell the truth I was just missing the accounting chat in the transfer thread :P

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:18:16 pm
I didn't make the "shocking" statement but if you sign 7 players and 5 of them have been thrown out of the door within 2 seasons, it's pretty fucking bad isn't it? Sure they recouped some money, but they would have spent a fortune on them whilst they were at the Club, and in the meantime they fell out of the Champions League and sacked a few managers on account of performances falling off a cliff.

Yeah, the signings were poor (although Soldado had done well for Villarreal), I don't think anyone can argue that and the shocking waste of money rings true because of it. They signed some others as well I think?

Funny about Lamela because I agree with you but I think Spurs fans liked him? I think he was ultimately a weak signing though, but the 'success' of that crop of players.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26241 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:18:16 pm
I didn't make the "shocking" statement but if you sign 7 players and 5 of them have been thrown out of the door within 2 seasons, it's pretty fucking bad isn't it? Sure they recouped some money, but they would have spent a fortune on them whilst they were at the Club, and in the meantime they fell out of the Champions League and sacked a few managers on account of performances falling off a cliff.

Not really, no.  Our recent transfer success isn't the norm and certainly wasn't close to it in the early 2010's.  To get a solid starter and a role player out of it is pretty good.  Eriksen was also sold for £81m to boot.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:24:30 pm
Funny about Lamela because I agree with you but I think Spurs fans liked him? I think he was ultimately a weak signing though, but the 'success' of that crop of players.

The success was Eriksen.  Lamela was disappointing in regards to his potential but it was still £27m for a player that contributed in one way or another for 8 years.  That's value at least.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26242 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm
Oh yeah, forgot about Eriksen. No doubt the biggest success.

I guess he contributed, but he's a bit like Ryan Babel for me. Gave us some some good memories but they were too few and far between and ultimately I expected more from him.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26243 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:14 pm
Not really, no.  Our recent transfer success isn't the norm and certainly wasn't close to it in the early 2010's.  To get a solid starter and a role player out of it is pretty good.  Eriksen was also sold for £81m to boot.

The success was Eriksen.  Lamela was disappointing in regards to his potential but it was still £27m for a player that contributed in one way or another for 8 years.  That's value at least.
Maybe Levy rejected bids for him for that amount once upon a time but in the end wasn't he sold for less than a quarter of that?  £17m is the fee Google is giving me which makes it a small profit (he obviously also offered a lot on the pitch during his 6/7 years at the club!)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26244 on: Today at 06:00:07 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:14 pm
Not really, no.  Our recent transfer success isn't the norm and certainly wasn't close to it in the early 2010's.  To get a solid starter and a role player out of it is pretty good.  Eriksen was also sold for £81m to boot.


You think 1 good signing, arguably 2, out of 7 is pretty good?

And Eriksen was absolutely not sold for £81 million. He only had 6 months left on his contract and had been refusing to play.

Lamela scored 17 goals in 188 Premier League games. Less than 1 in 10 for a big money wide forward. His longevity there was more due to him being injured and no one willing to buy him than his success.
Last Edit: Today at 06:03:18 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26245 on: Today at 06:04:30 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:18:16 pm
I didn't make the "shocking" statement but if you sign 7 players and 5 of them have been thrown out of the door within 2 seasons, it's pretty fucking bad isn't it? Sure they recouped some money, but they would have spent a fortune on them whilst they were at the Club, and in the meantime they fell out of the Champions League and sacked a few managers on account of performances falling off a cliff.

It was very poor. Not sure how anyone can claim it anything but a poor return considering the amount of money involved. Soldado the worst of it. Erisken the one big hit, Lamela decent from a squad perspective, but for the investment, not great. Chadli was the only other one that proved to be a decent signing considering the fee. Chiriches and Capoue barely featured did they? Paulinho never lived up to the hype

And not a trophy between them  :P
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26246 on: Today at 06:05:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:14 pm
Eriksen was also sold for £81m to boot.

You have a strange relationship to the facts Dave!

Eriksen was sold for £16.9 million.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26247 on: Today at 06:11:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:54:27 pm
Maybe Levy rejected bids for him for that amount once upon a time but in the end wasn't he sold for less than a quarter of that?  £17m is the fee Google is giving me which makes it a small profit (he obviously also offered a lot on the pitch during his 6/7 years at the club!)
Yeah not sure where that made up £81m came from. Eriksen ran down his contract (unhappiness with the club, Kane claiming his goals, frustration at losing the CL final, Poch being sacked, Mourinho being brought in) and went to Inter for less than 20m euro. I hope he continues his rehab and is finally a Liverpool player (we were once heavily linked when he was at Ajax) next summer.

Back on subject, the point is that even the one player that proved a success, grew tired and frustrated with the club and Levy and pushed to leave. And that was on the back of a CL run. Theyre a million miles away from that now. Theyre no longer shopping in Waitrose to paraphrase the Portuguese Pulis, and that half of that £150m or whatever is going to disappear in paying down the stadium debt.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26248 on: Today at 06:14:44 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:11:14 pm
Yeah not sure where that made up £81m came from. Eriksen ran down his contract (unhappiness with the club, Kane claiming his goals, frustration at losing the CL final, Poch being sacked, Mourinho being brought in) and went to Inter for less than 20m euro. I hope he continues his rehab and is finally a Liverpool player (we were once heavily linked when he was at Ajax) next summer.

Back on subject, the point is that even the one player that proved a success, grew tired and frustrated with the club and Levy and pushed to leave. And that was on the back of a CL run. Theyre a million miles away from that now. Theyre no longer shopping in Waitrose to paraphrase the Portuguese Pulis, and that half of that £150m or whatever is going to disappear in paying down the stadium debt.

Transfermarkt have Eriksen's market value as £81m

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/christian-eriksen/profil/spieler/69633

He probably needs glasses ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26249 on: Today at 06:14:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:54:27 pm
Maybe Levy rejected bids for him for that amount once upon a time but in the end wasn't he sold for less than a quarter of that?  £17m is the fee Google is giving me which makes it a small profit (he obviously also offered a lot on the pitch during his 6/7 years at the club!)

Missed the £81m amount, not sure where that came from ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26250 on: Today at 06:15:19 pm
Yeah, I misread it on Transfermarkt.  They had his value at £81m but sold for £24m.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:00:07 pm
You think 1 good signing, arguably 2, out of 7 is pretty good? 

I think it's not shocking, that's all I've argued.  Pretty well documented that transfer success rates are around the 50% range.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26251 on: Today at 06:24:05 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:15:19 pm
Yeah, I misread it on Transfermarkt.  They had his value at £81m but sold for £24m.

I think it's not shocking, that's all I've argued.  Pretty well documented that transfer success rates are around the 50% range.
Even £24m is wrong, by £7m. It was just under 20m or £16.9m.

As for that 50% success rate, Spurs hit between 14% (reality) and 28% (arguably) so even splitting the difference at 20%, given the amount of money involved, a pretty shocking return on investment.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26252 on: Today at 06:26:53 pm
Soldado never got over being sent to the shops by Bobby. No doubt Spurs had stress and injury insurance cover for just such an eventuality.

Lamela managed to fool Jon Moss into giving a penalty against Virgil so that probably made him a success in Spurs' eyes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26253 on: Today at 06:33:22 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:24:05 pm
Even £24m is wrong, by £7m. It was just under 20m or £16.9m.

As for that 50% success rate, Spurs hit between 14% (reality) and 28% (arguably) so even splitting the difference at 20%, given the amount of money involved, a pretty shocking return on investment.

You're welcome to go quibble with Transfermarkt then but it shows I'm not making it up on my own.

For me shocking is 0%.  Poor, subpar, below average, etc but shocking is a disaster and it wasn't that.  Disaster or shocking is Barca nowadays, Alexis Sanchez's contract, Ozil's contract, and a bit closer to home you'd have to say Andy Carroll. 
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26254 on: Today at 06:40:14 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:33:22 pm
You're welcome to go quibble with Transfermarkt then but it shows I'm not making it up on my own.

For me shocking is 0%.  Poor, subpar, below average, etc but shocking is a disaster and it wasn't that.  Disaster or shocking is Barca nowadays, Alexis Sanchez's contract, Ozil's contract, and a bit closer to home you'd have to say Andy Carroll. 
Didnt say you were making it up. But they are wrong, press releases at the time and Inters accounts show it clearly.

We are talking about a bulk singing of 7 players not individual transfers or contracts (you missed out Aubameyangs Rooney contract) so yes, as a group, it was well below an overall success. Shocking, terrible, awful, its just semantics.

As for Andy Carroll, we signed him alongside Suarez, so at the very worst, were hitting that arbitrary 50% success rate, and Id argue significantly higher given Luis performances.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26255 on: Today at 06:41:35 pm
Never even heard of half of their eleven tonight.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26256 on: Today at 06:48:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:33:22 pm
You're welcome to go quibble with Transfermarkt then but it shows I'm not making it up on my own.

For me shocking is 0%.  Poor, subpar, below average, etc but shocking is a disaster and it wasn't that.  Disaster or shocking is Barca nowadays, Alexis Sanchez's contract, Ozil's contract, and a bit closer to home you'd have to say Andy Carroll.

So one of the reasons you think Spurs' signings weren't shocking is because they then sold the players for "book value" but then you think signing Andy Carroll was shocking?

We signed Carroll for £35 million and sold him after 3 seasons for £15 million, whilst getting a loan fee and his wages off our books for one of those. Extremely similar to Tottenham and Soldado, only they paid less but had him for a year less.

Not arguing that signing Carroll wasn't shocking. It most definitely was.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26257 on: Today at 06:57:50 pm
It's shocking how often the word 'shocking' is used in football fan discussion. Almost as disgraceful as the use of the word - oh hell you know where this is going...
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26258 on: Today at 06:59:03 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:40:14 pm
Didnt say you were making it up. But they are wrong, press releases at the time and Inters accounts show it clearly.

We are talking about a bulk singing of 7 players not individual transfers or contracts (you missed out Aubameyangs Rooney contract) so yes, as a group, it was well below an overall success. Shocking, terrible, awful, its just semantics.

As for Andy Carroll, we signed him alongside Suarez, so at the very worst, were hitting that arbitrary 50% success rate, and Id argue significantly higher given Luis performances.

I'd say most press releases aren't accurate either due to add-ons and the like.

So at the end of the day you're basically saying there's nuance to it and you have differing opinions?  Basically all I've been saying.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:48:55 pm
So one of the reasons you think Spurs' signings weren't shocking is because they then sold the players for "book value" but then you think signing Andy Carroll was shocking?

We signed Carroll for £35 million and sold him after 3 seasons for £15 million, whilst getting a loan fee and his wages off our books for one of those. Extremely similar to Tottenham and Soldado, only they paid less but had him for a year less.

Not arguing that signing Carroll wasn't shocking. It most definitely was.

I've just wrote above that my opinion of shocking is a 0% success rate.  In my opinion signing Carroll had a 0% chance of success based on what was even known about him then.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26259 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:57:50 pm
It's shocking how often the word 'shocking' is used in football fan discussion. Almost as disgraceful as the use of the word - oh hell you know where this is going...

That's a shocking post
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26260 on: Today at 07:02:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:59:22 pm
That's a shocking post

Shocking in how it's probably the most accurate thing said by anyone?  LOL.

I think it goes with what I'm saying in the "Athletic" thread in that the quest to have narrative just makes for such over the top takes all the time and it's impossible those are all correct but those are the only types of opinions you get.  MotD and Sky then pile on top of that.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26261 on: Today at 07:03:58 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:59:03 pm
I've just wrote above that my opinion of shocking is a 0% success rate.  In my opinion signing Carroll had a 0% chance of success based on what was even known about him then.

But then surely you have to view the Carroll signing alongside the other signing we made in that transfer window? Rather than looking at him individually. Otherwise, I can just say the Soldado signing was shocking in isolation because he had a 0% success rate.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26262 on: Today at 07:08:39 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:03:58 pm
But then surely you have to view the Carroll signing alongside the other signing we made in that transfer window? Rather than looking at him individually. Otherwise, I can just say the Soldado signing was shocking in isolation because he had a 0% success rate.

It's a laughable opinion but nothing stopping you from having it.

Edit: Sorry, missed your first part.  We're talking about the narrative of how the spending of the Bale money was shocking.  So while it is factual and the club did brief the press that the Carroll/Suarez transfers were tied and fees dependent on the Torres sale that is not the narrative ever used.  A similar narrative is our use of the Suarez sale funds. 
Last Edit: Today at 07:17:20 pm by Dave McCoy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26263 on: Today at 07:12:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:08:39 pm
It's a laughable opinion but nothing stopping you from having it.

Right okay mate. Well argued. Soldado with 1 goal in 24 PL games was a much better signing than Andy Carroll with 6 goals in 44 PL games. You're spot on, again.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26264 on: Today at 07:18:56 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:12:00 pm
Right okay mate. Well argued. Soldado with 1 goal in 24 PL games was a much better signing than Andy Carroll with 6 goals in 44 PL games. You're spot on, again.

That's in hindsight.  At the time there was no reason to believe Soldado would flop and have a 0% chance of success.  There was no reason to believe Carroll, who reportedly already had a drinking issue and cried at the thought of leaving Newcastle, would be a success.  So no, they both weren't shocking transfers regardless of result.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26265 on: Today at 07:21:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:18:56 pm
That's in hindsight.  At the time there was no reason to believe Soldado would flop and have a 0% chance of success.  There was no reason to believe Carroll, who reportedly already had a drinking issue and cried at the thought of leaving Newcastle, would be a success.  So no, they both weren't shocking transfers regardless of result.

So now a transfer can only be "shocking" if a random guy off the internet thought it would be before it went through? Got ya.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #26266 on: Today at 07:31:18 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:21:31 pm
So now a transfer can only be "shocking" if a random guy off the internet thought it would be before it went through? Got ya.

If that is your bar for it then I guess, yes?
