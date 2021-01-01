You're welcome to go quibble with Transfermarkt then but it shows I'm not making it up on my own.
For me shocking is 0%. Poor, subpar, below average, etc but shocking is a disaster and it wasn't that. Disaster or shocking is Barca nowadays, Alexis Sanchez's contract, Ozil's contract, and a bit closer to home you'd have to say Andy Carroll.
Didnt say you were making it up. But they are wrong, press releases at the time and Inters accounts show it clearly.
We are talking about a bulk singing of 7 players not individual transfers or contracts (you missed out Aubameyangs Rooney contract) so yes, as a group, it was well below an overall success. Shocking, terrible, awful, its just semantics.
As for Andy Carroll, we signed him alongside Suarez, so at the very worst, were hitting that arbitrary 50% success rate, and Id argue significantly higher given Luis performances.