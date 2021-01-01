Maybe Levy rejected bids for him for that amount once upon a time but in the end wasn't he sold for less than a quarter of that? £17m is the fee Google is giving me which makes it a small profit (he obviously also offered a lot on the pitch during his 6/7 years at the club!)



Yeah not sure where that made up £81m came from. Eriksen ran down his contract (unhappiness with the club, Kane claiming his goals, frustration at losing the CL final, Poch being sacked, Mourinho being brought in) and went to Inter for less than 20m euro. I hope he continues his rehab and is finally a Liverpool player (we were once heavily linked when he was at Ajax) next summer.Back on subject, the point is that even the one player that proved a success, grew tired and frustrated with the club and Levy and pushed to leave. And that was on the back of a CL run. Theyre a million miles away from that now. Theyre no longer shopping in Waitrose to paraphrase the Portuguese Pulis, and that half of that £150m or whatever is going to disappear in paying down the stadium debt.